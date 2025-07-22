New ASTM Standard Aims to Optimize Cement-Based 3D Printing

Standards developer ASTM International’s additive manufacturing committee (F42) is developing a proposed standard (WK94968) aimed at establishing the printability parameters for cement-based materials used in extrusion 3D printing. This work is being undertaken by the committee’s test methods subcommittee (F42.01).

ASTM member Reza Foruzanmehr states that the forthcoming standard will offer a reliable and straightforward way to assess the printability of materials, facilitating better mix formulation, accurate printer calibration, and consistent quality assurance in extrusion-based additive manufacturing.

Bench is printed on a 3d printer from concrete. Photo via ASTM Standard.

Foruzanmehr highlights that this new standard fills an important gap by defining a testing approach to determine the optimal compatibility between cementitious formulations and extrusion 3D printing equipment, focusing on their rheological properties. “Consider the example of a piping bag used for decorating cakes. If the cream inside is too stiff, it will not come out. If it is too runny, it will not hold its shape,” says Foruzanmehr. “The size and shape of the nozzle, as well as the force applied to squeeze the bag, also affect the outcome.”

The proposed guidelines will set minimum and maximum acceptable values for yield stress and viscosity, ensuring cementitious materials can be extruded reliably while preserving printability—eliminating the need for expensive and lengthy rheology testing.

This initiative supports key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Sustainable Cities and Communities, Industry Innovation and Infrastructure, and Responsible Consumption and Production.

Standardizing 3D Printing

In June 2025, a new international standard named ISO/IEC 25422:2025 was published to improve how 3D printing data is structured and exchanged. It defines how digital files should be formatted to enhance compatibility across design software, platforms, and manufacturing equipment. Developed by the 3MF Consortium, the standard is based on the 3D Manufacturing Format (3MF), created to overcome the limitations of earlier file types that often led to data loss or production errors.

In May, Singapore introduced a national standard designed to bring additive manufacturing more firmly into the country’s aerospace sector. Named “Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace – Filament Layer Manufacturing Process Specifications,” SS 708 sets out process specifications for filament layer manufacturing (FLM).

Launch event for SS 708. Photo via AAIS.

The standard was developed by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation’s Standards Development Organisation (SMF-SDO) and Enterprise Singapore, working through the Singapore Standards Council. It also draws on the expertise of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), the Association of Aerospace Industries Singapore (AAIS), and ST Engineering.

