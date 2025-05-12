New AMT Consumables Target DyeMansion Post-Processing Systems

Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), a company specializing in automated post-processing solutions for industrial 3D printing, has launched a new line of consumables compatible with DyeMansion DM60 colouring systems and Powershot S/C blasting equipment. These include colouring capsules and blasting media, available through AMT’s new webshop and global reseller network. According to the company, the consumables can offer up to 50% cost savings compared to OEM list prices, with additional discounts available for high-volume purchases and long-term agreements.

The new consumables are intended as direct replacements for standard inputs used in installed systems. The manufacturer states that the capsule design has been revised to improve ease of handling and consistency during use. Testing was conducted in collaboration with multiple service providers to evaluate reliability under standard industrial conditions.

AMT’s post-processing coloring capsules. Photo via AMT.

“We’ve collaborated closely with industry-leading suppliers to create a plug-and-play alternative that matches the performance of existing offerings,” said Dr. Konstantin Rybalcenko, Chief Scientist at the company. “Our new capsule design enhances both user experience and process consistency.”

Customers have cited high consumable costs as a limiting factor in expanding post-processing capacity. The new offering is positioned to reduce operational expenses and support the reactivation of idle equipment. “We believe customers deserve alternatives,” said CEO Joseph Crabtree. “Many have told us high consumable costs were limiting their ability to scale. Our new range brings dormant machines back to life and opens the door to more sustainable, cost-effective production.”

A finished part processed using AMT’s new blasting media. Photo via AMT.

Chief Commercial Officer Paul Carlson added, “We’re providing customers with more choices, allowing them to find the best solution for their specific needs. These new products expand the possibilities in post processing technologies, giving users even greater flexibility than ever before.”

The consumables are available immediately via the company’s online platform and its existing network of resellers. The manufacturer has confirmed that pricing incentives will apply to customers placing high-volume orders or entering long-term agreements. The new materials are intended to support consistent, repeatable results in currently installed post-processing systems without requiring changes to equipment or workflow.

AMT introduces BLK coloring capsules as part of its consumables range. Photo via AMT.

Post-processing automation expands across AM formats

Earlier this year, PostProcess Technologies released the DEMI X 200 Plus, a compact resin post-processing system that integrates cleaning, rinsing, drying, and curing into a single desktop unit. Designed for SLA and DLP workflows, the system aims to reduce manual labor and improve throughput in small production environments such as dental labs and service bureaus. The launch followed the company’s earlier release of the high-throughput DEMI X 520 for dental PolyJet applications.



In a parallel development, Swedish firm AM Efficiency introduced UNPIT, an automated solution for entry-level SLS 3D printers, at Formnext 2024. Compatible with hardware from brands including Sinterit, Sintratec, and Formlabs, UNPIT automates unpacking, depowdering, cleaning, and powder recovery. Developed in collaboration with Siemens, the system is designed to minimize operator intervention while enabling the recovery of up to 100% of unused powder. Initial shipments are expected in early 2025.

The new AM Efficiency UNPIT. Photo via AM Efficiency.

