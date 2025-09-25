New Aluminum Alloy Shows Promise for Automotive and Aerospace AM

U.S. DOE national science laboratory Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has been testing DuAlumin-3D, a new aluminum alloy, for use in high-temperature automotive components, showing its potential applications in additive manufacturing.

The research indicated that DuAlumin-3D performs better than some conventional aluminum alloys, which are prone to cracking during laser powder bed fusion, while maintaining comparable thermal properties. This is expected to have implications for lightweighting and fuel efficiency.

“DuAlumin-3D performed well in our evaluations,” said ORNL lead researcher Alex Plotkowski. “While our study focused on high-efficiency engines, the alloy could also be applied in aerospace or to improve heat exchanger designs.”

Why it matters: A new aluminum alloy that prints well without cracking could make it easier to 3D print lighter, more heat-resistant parts for cars, planes, and other systems. That means more efficient engines, better fuel economy, and new design options for industries where every gram and degree counts.

Automotive piston that was additively manufactured using the ORNL-developed DuAlumin-3D alloy. Image via ORNL.

Advancements in Aluminum Additive Manufacturing

This development reflects a broader trend in aluminum additive manufacturing aimed at improving material performance across industries. In May, Japanese advanced optoelectronics supplier Nikon Corporation entered a new development agreement with the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), the organization managing America Makes, to support the advancement of metal AM technologies in defense and aerospace. The initiative is funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD ManTech), and focuses on Constellium’s Aheadd CP1 Aluminum alloy. The $2.1 million program covers the first two phases of a multi-phase effort and brings together several industry partners, including ASTM International, 3Degrees, and AM experts from Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX, General Atomics, and Honeywell Aerospace Technologies.

Australian 3D printer manufacturer AML3D also extended its $280,000 USD ($370,000 AUD) contract with BlueForge Alliance for Nickel-Aluminium-Bronze (NAB) alloy testing, supporting the US Navy’s submarine program. The extension validates AML3D’s ARCEMY 3D printed alloys against Navy standards. Aligned with AML3D’s US expansion strategy amid AUKUS alliance interest, this effort integrates ARCEMY technology into the US military. It also involves the sale of a large-scale ARCEMY 3D printing system, currently housed at Tennessee’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, valued at approximately $1.0 million AUD.

Elsewhere, Aluminium Materials Technologies (AMT) also collaborated with the University of Birmingham to explore the metallurgy of 3D printed aluminum alloy, dubbed A20X. Focusing on laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and direct energy deposition (DED) techniques, the partnership investigated compositional changes, heat treatments, and additive manufacturing process parameters. A20X, known for its isotropic properties, is a high-strength aluminum-copper alloy extensively used in aerospace and motorsports.

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the Expert Committee for our 2025 3DPI Awards, launching later this summer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows an automotive piston that was additively manufactured using the ORNL-developed DuAlumin-3D alloy. Image via ORNL.