New acquisition by Wall Colmonoy to boost its market presence

UK-based manufacturing company Wall Colmonoy has acquired Canadian hard-facing solutions provider Indurate Alloys.

While the deal terms remain undisclosed, this acquisition is anticipated to greatly enhance Wall Colmonoy’s product range and market presence. By integrating Indurate Alloys’ established customer base, superior thermal spray products, and strong vendor relationships, Wall Colmonoy aims to complement and expand its existing portfolio.

“We are excited to welcome the talented Indurate Alloys team to Wall Colmonoy,” said Nicholas Clark, President, Wall Colmonoy. “This strategic acquisition extends our reach into the Canadian marketplace and allows us to better serve our customers across the country.”

Wall Colmonoy company logo. Image via Wall Colmonoy.

Wall Colmonoy’s expanding portfolio

For Wall Colmonoy, this acquisition represents a notable step in its planned expansion throughout North America. The combined capabilities of Wall Colmonoy and Indurate Alloys are anticipated to provide enhanced solutions and services for customers needing advanced wear resistance and corrosion protection technologies.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Indurate Alloys’ expertise lies in the supply of metallic and carbide powders used in various advanced coating processes, such as High-Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF), Plasma Spray, Thermal Spray, Laser, and Plasma Transferred Arc (PTA).

The company also provides wires and electrodes, along with high-quality additive manufacturing powders. Indurate has previously collaborated with firms utilizing 3D printing, including powder bed fusion (PBF) and direct energy deposition (DED).

Lorne Chrystal, the Founder and CEO of Indurate Alloys expressed a positive outlook on the partnership. He noted that Wall Colmonoy’s long-standing history in the hard-facing industry and commitment to strong customer relationships made them the ideal partner.

Chrystal is enthusiastic about combining Wall Colmonoy’s expertise and experience with Wall Colmonoy’s and anticipates new opportunities arising from the merger.

Back in 2021, Wall Colmonoy implemented the first Desktop Metal Shop System in the UK, facilitating affordable and expedited metal 3D printing of small to medium-sized components. This system enabled Wall Colmonoy to produce parts for its atomization plant in Wales and rapidly execute tooling enhancements, thereby reducing downtime.

A month later, Wall Colmonoy released Wallex Cobalt Chromium Powders and Cast Discs for dental use. The powders come in three types – CoCrMo, CoCrW, and CoCrMoW – and can be used for 3D printing dental implants, partial dentures, and prosthetics.

Developed in its special processing cell, these powders are perfectly spherical, flow well, have high density, are nickel-free, and are low in oxide. Wall Colmonoy also made a powder/binder mix for ‘Soft-Block’ technology, creating softer discs that are pre-sintered before machining and then fully sintered.

3D printing acquisitions

Acquisitions in the 3D printing sector can be a powerful tool for growth and innovation, provided they are executed thoughtfully and align with the company’s long-term strategy.

A recent example includes, Materialise acquiring FEops to enhance personalized treatment for heart disease patients. The acquisition aims to integrate FEops’ predictive simulation technology into Materialise’s cardiovascular solutions, improving clinical workflows and patient outcomes for structural heart interventions.

This strategic move underscores the trend toward personalized healthcare through advanced 3D and AI technologies. Financial details were not disclosed, but the integration is expected to benefit millions affected by heart valve conditions, potentially reducing adverse outcomes and associated costs.

Last year, BigRep acquired HAGE3D to enhance its low-to-high-temperature 3D printing solutions and global reach. This partnership combines both entities’ expertise, expanding their installed base to over 1,000 printers and advancing Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) technology.

Although the deal terms were not disclosed, the collaboration aims to offer versatile, large-scale 3D printing options and capitalize on market growth trends like digitalization and decentralized manufacturing.

