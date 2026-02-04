New $8M America Makes Calls Target Defense AM Materials

America Makes and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) have announced two new project calls totaling $8 million, focused on materials development and qualification challenges in defense applications.

Across many defense AM programs, AM adoption has progressed, but qualification and certification often remain the dominant constraints on material readiness. In high-temperature defense applications, refractory materials have historically stalled before deployment due to gaps in validated property data, limited process robustness, and weak traceability across supply chains.

Even for widely used alloys such as 17-4PH, qualification practices continue to depend on extensive physical testing that scales poorly for production. Against this backdrop, the newly announced calls focus primarily on those limits, addressing material readiness, risk characterization, and supply chain verification rather than emphasizing expanded printing capacity or new manufacturing platforms.

The America Makes facility in Youngstown, Ohio. Photo via America Makes.

Targeting materials readiness for defense

Valued at $6 million, the larger call is named Powder Alloy Development for Additive Manufacturing 2.0 (PADAM 2.0) and is funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate (AFRL/RX).

The program targets high temperature refractory alloys for AM applications relevant to the US Department of Defense (DoD), where deployment has been slowed by incomplete material property data, process variability, and supply chain uncertainty. The request for proposals is structured around three defined topic areas.

In this setting, Existing Refractory Alloy Systems (Topic 1) focuses on maturing known alloy systems by establishing repeatable AM processes and generating high temperature material property data, with up to two awards planned and a maximum of $2 million per award.

Additionally, Novel or Emerging Refractory Alloy Systems (Topic 2) addresses newer alloy compositions with demonstrated feasibility and relevance to high temperature applications, with one award planned and funding capped at $1.7 million.

Finally, Refractory Alloy Supply Chain Assessment, referred to as Mine-to-Qualified Part (Topic 3) examines the end to end supply chain from raw material extraction through qualification of 3D printed components, including environmentally relevant testing and evaluation capabilities, with one award planned at up to $300,000.

Providing $2 million, the second call titled Artificial Intelligence for Material Allowables in Additive Manufacturing (AIM-4AM) is funded through the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD ManTech). That program is limited in scope to 17-4PH stainless steel (H1025) produced using LPBF.

The selected project will develop an AI-framework to model relationships between process parameters, material structure and properties, with the aim of identifying where current material allowables approaches rely on conservative physical testing. Any reduction in testing is intended to be tied explicitly to quantified probabilistic risk categories. Adding to that, one award is expected under this call.

America Makes has provided the following timeline for the project calls:

Launch: Thursday, January 29

Kickoff Webinars: PADAM 2.0 – February 4 (Registration Required HERE) AIM-4AM – February 5 (Registration Required HERE)

Questions Due from Proposers about Scope or Approach: February 10

Membership Eligibility Deadline: March 11

Submission Deadline: March 25 by 5 p.m., ET

Anticipated Awards Announcement: April 28

America Makes logo. Image via America Makes.

Defense sector benefits from AM calls

The focus of the new calls mirrors earlier America Makes efforts to support defense adoption by addressing material readiness, qualification pathways, and cross-program confidence rather than expanding hardware capacity.

In a separate project funded by the AFRL/RX, the institute launched the Affordable and Agile Composite Additive Manufactured Structures (AACAMS) initiative to assess and roadmap the maturation of CFAM for DoD applications.

With a total funding of $450,000, the effort is designed to identify material, process, and integration gaps that must be addressed before composite AM systems can transition reliably into production and sustainment environments.

Earlier this year, the institute awarded $1.1 million through its Allied Additive Manufacturing Interoperability (AAMI) program to establish metal AM equivalency across US and UK defense supply chains.

That effort focused on LPBF, process and material equivalency, and the development of shared qualification frameworks. It reinforces that material validation, standards, and cross-program confidence remain critical barriers to operational adoption.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the America Makes facility in Youngstown, Ohio. Photo via America Makes.