New 3D Systems 3D Printer MJP 300W Plus

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), has launched the MJP 300W Plus, a high-resolution 3D wax printer designed to improve efficiency in jewelry production. The system creates intricate wax patterns for casting precious metal jewelry, replacing conventional tooling methods that often add time, expense, and design restrictions.

The printer is compatible with 3D Systems’ VisiJet 100% wax materials, enabling both large-scale manufacturers and custom jewelers to produce patterns with finer geometries while minimizing metal loss during polishing. According to the company, this reduction in gold and other precious metal waste translates into measurable cost savings and greater design freedom.

Enhancements to the company’s 3D Sprint software form a core part of the new platform. The MJP 300W Plus introduces three print modes—High Resolution, Premium, and Standard—that balance speed, surface quality, and material use. In comparative tests, these modes provided up to 30 percent productivity improvements and 20 percent lower overall material consumption. The inclusion of a Surface Enhance feature improves surface finish, reducing the need for extensive hand polishing.

The MJP 300W Plus produces complex wax patterns for jewelry casting. Photo via 3D Systems.

High Resolution mode achieves 2,400 dpi in X and 1,800 dpi in both Y and Z axes, reproducing fine details while consuming less material than competing wax printing systems. Premium mode, operating at 8-micron Z resolution, is suited for patterns with upward-facing contours and increases throughput by more than 30 percent compared to the earlier MJP 300W. Standard mode provides a balance of speed and resolution for high-volume environments, offering similar productivity improvements over the previous model.

The system also includes break-away supports developed by 3D Systems’ engineers. These supports reduce post-processing time by up to 60 percent and cut support material waste by half. Such reductions improve throughput and lessen the environmental impact compared to current jewelry pattern fabrication methods.

Data security was another design priority. All pattern design files remain stored locally, rather than in cloud systems, to protect intellectual property. The printer has been designed to meet cybersecurity standards scheduled to take effect in both the United States and Europe in 2027. This means jewelry manufacturers adopting the system will comply with forthcoming regulations while safeguarding their digital assets.

3D Systems’ latest wax 3D printer integrates new print modes, support removal, and security features. Photo via 3D Systems.

“Additive manufacturing gives artisans unprecedented creative freedom,” said Marty Johnson, Vice President and technical fellow at 3D Systems. “The MJP 300W Plus empowers jewelry makers with a complete, integrated system—including materials, 3D printing technology, software, and built-in application expertise—that enhances productivity and ensures reliable, high-quality results. With this new solution, 3D Systems is demonstrating our commitment to giving our customers the tools they need to innovate, scale, and achieve agility with ease.”

Customers who previewed the printer reported improvements in efficiency. “The precision and reliability of 3D Systems’ new MJP 300W Plus jewelry printer has significantly advanced our production process and transformed how we design and produce custom pieces,” said Mustafa Cebeci of Cebeci Gold, solution partner of EMA Jewelry. “The MJP 300W Plus allows us to achieve complex geometries and fine details with faster printer speeds and reduced material waste—giving us higher efficiency and reduced costs.”

The MJP 300W Plus is available for ordering and will be on display at the Istanbul Jewelry Show, held October 1–4, 2025. Attendees can view the system at Luka Teknik Malzeme Pazarlama Ltd.’s booth (5E30).

