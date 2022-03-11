New 3D printing jobs, hires, and facility news from Fleet Space, Thales, Slant 3D and more

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

Read on for the latest facility news from Fleet Space, Thales Australia, Slant 3D, Alberni Valley Makerspace, and more.

Fleet Space’s 3D printed Alpha small satellite. Photo via Fleet Space.

Fleet Space granted A$27 million for space manufacturing hub

Beginning this week’s round-up is Australian satellite developer Fleet Space Technologies, whose Adelaide Space Manufacturing Hub has received a A$27 million grant from the Australian government, bringing the total funding funneled into the facility to $66 million. The Space Manufacturing Hub is expected to be one of the most advanced facilities of its kind, and will support the country’s rapidly growing space industry.

Once complete, the facility will be used to design, manufacture, test, and launch critical components for space vehicles and satellites. Fleet Space will use the facility to develop its new ‘Alpha’ constellation of small satellites, equipped with robotics and automation capabilities.

“The addition of this very significant investment from the Australian Government to the funds already pledged by the South Australian Government is affirmation of our nation’s commitment to the development of a rapidly growing industry and innovation in sovereign technological capabilities in space manufacturing,” said Flavia Tata Nardini, CEO and Co-founder of Fleet Space Technologies. “Fleet Space Technologies is proud to lead the Australian space sector. This industry is creating jobs, technological capability and lasting economic impact for Australia.

“The Space Hub in Adelaide will position South Australia as a true global center of excellence in the development of space technologies.”

Thales Australia expands advanced manufacturing hub

Defense contractor Thales Australia has begun the construction of a new $6.5 million advanced manufacturing and integration hub at its Lithgow Arms facility in New South Wales. The facility is designed to produce next-generation weapons and will integrate digital technologies like 3D printing with traditional manufacturing processes.

“This factory doesn;t only have a great history – it has a great future as well,” said Corry Roberts, Vice President Land of Thales Australia and New Zealand. “Patient long-term investment in this factory and the skills of the people that work here over the past decade, has clearly demonstrated our long-term commitment to growing and maintaining an education, sustainable and resilient sovereign industrial capability for the Australian Defence Force in regional New South Wales. Our $6.5 million investment in this new facility is just more evidence of that.”

A sod turning ceremony commenced the construction of the new $6.5 million building. Photo via Thales Australia.

Slant 3D to open new large-scale 3D printing farm in Boise

3D printing service provider and printer manufacturer Slant 3D has announced plans to build a new large-scale 3D printing farm in Boise, Idaho, on the site of previous locomotive manufacturer MotivePower. The firm’s current facility in Caldwell is claimed to be the largest high-volume 3D printing farm in the world, containing 800 3D printers that produce parts from plastics, carbon fiber nylon, and other materials.

With the new Boise facility, Slant3D plans to increase production up to 2,000 printers, and, most notably, says it will print its new 3D printers using its existing machines. The company will then use robotics to monitor the printers and collect completed parts for distribution.

Alberni Valley Makerspace calls for funds

The Alberni Valley Makerspace is calling for capital injection in order to finish construction of the facility and open for business to the maker community in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, Canada.

The facility is being built at a 3,3000 square-foot location which includes offices and a common area, and once complete will provide 3D printing, programming, and woodworking capabilities. The Makerspace was founded by software developer Michael More, who over the past two years has amassed a team of volunteers to build the facility, However, work has now stalled on the project and it has come to a standstill due to lack of funds.

To complete the Makerspace, Moore is seeking private partnerships with companies and organizations in the Alberni Valley area to help with the capital costs required to launch the Makerspace.

