New 3D Printing Jobs at VulcanForms, Xaar, Mighty Buildings, Velo3D, Stratasys, Tri-Tech, and more

Read on for hires at VulcanForms, Xaar, Mighty Buildings, Velo3D, Stratasys, Tri-Tech, and more.

New hires at VulcanForms, 3YOURMIND, Thinking Huts, and more

Kicking off this job update with the latest hires, MIT-born company VulcanForms has named David Kalinske as VP & GM of Aerospace and Defense. Kalinske, a seasoned industry leader, brings vast experience from executive positions in government services, manufacturing, commercial space, and defense firms. He recently headed TDX Government Services Group, excelling in power systems engineering and aerospace operations. Kalinske also contributed significantly to Lockheed Martin Advanced Development Programs and Morpheus Space. A Marine Corps retiree, he was a National Security Fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School and received the Defense Superior Service Medal. VulcanForms, a supplier to critical sectors like defense, aerospace, and medical, is expanding its digital manufacturing capabilities with cutting-edge technology and operational excellence. It operates advanced production facilities and aims for accelerated innovation and production in vital industries.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for industry leaders to benefit from VulcanForms’ groundbreaking technology and end-to-end manufacturing approach that delivers serial production capacity with zero capital investment. It’s a matter of educating key stakeholders in government, defense, and industry regarding the sheer size and scope of our ability to conduct digital manufacturing at scale,” said Kalinske. “I’m excited to join the commercial team at this important time for the company as we continue to scale our capacity and capabilities, and deepen and expand our customer base.”

3D printing software developer 3YOURMIND has welcomed Alexandre Donnadieu as its new Chief Commercial Officer, a role he’s prepared for over five years as managing director of North America, positioning the company as a global leader in on-demand manufacturing software. With a background in industrial digital transformation, Alexandre guided top-tier industrial firms in embracing Industry 4.0 and championed advanced manufacturing initiatives in sectors such as defense and automotive. Under his leadership, North America became 3YOURMIND’s primary market, contributing 75% of total revenue and securing key partnerships with Ford Motor Company and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). This announcement coincides with Stephan Galozy’s promotion to Chief Product Officer and William Cuervo’s appointment as Vice President of Sales in North America.

International nonprofit Thinking Huts, known for 3D-printing schools in developing countries, has welcomed SLM Solutions’ CEO Sam O’Leary to its Board of Directors. Acknowledging the potential of 3D printing, O’Leary, CEO of a leading metal 3D printing solutions provider, hails Thinking Huts’ approach to constructing schools as “revolutionary and efficient,” addressing global education needs sustainably. With a focus on underserved regions and technology transfer, the nonprofit aims to create the first 3D-printed school campus in Madagascar, promoting local employment and growth through a 3D technician training program. O’Leary’s expertise enhances Thinking Huts’ global impact, supporting universal access to education as a cornerstone of global equity.

Sam O’Leary, CEO of SLM Solutions. Image via Thinking Huts.

3D printing company Formlabs has appointed Nick Graham as its new Chief Revenue Officer, bolstering its leadership team during a pivotal growth phase. Graham, formerly CRO at EverQuote, renowned for propelling technology firms, will succeed Luke Winston, who remains an advisor. Amid Formlabs’ continuous innovation in the 3D printing sector, including expanded industrial presence, an Automation Ecosystem, and enhanced material offerings, Graham will steer the sales and services strategy, providing tailored value to partners and customers. With a proven aptitude for strategic growth, Graham’s expertise is poised to amplify Formlabs’ revenue and widen 3D printing access to new customers.

“Over the years, Formlabs has continued meeting business milestones and delivering on our mission to enable anyone to make anything. Luke helped lead the company from pre-Kickstarter stealth mode to the leading 3D printing company valued at $2 billion, and he’ll always be a Formling,” said Max Lobovsky, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Formlabs. “As we approach a new phase of growth, Nick is a critical addition to our team. His track record leading sales and account management at a public company and background in engineering make him a perfect fit for Formlabs, and we’re excited to welcome him as we ramp up global expansion and continue to bring powerful, accessible 3D printing technology to market.”

Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) has strengthened its advanced manufacturing research team in response to the growing additive manufacturing sector. Mark Shaw, previously a leader at GE Additive, assumes the role of chief engineer of defense industrial base strategy, collaborating on a modernization strategy and advanced manufacturing plan. Lauren Tubesing, also from GE Additive, joins as a business development leader for advanced manufacturing strategy, leveraging her government acquisition expertise. Shaw, with 34 years of experience, is dedicated to U.S. defense base modernization, while Tubesing, with 14 years of government experience, focuses on holistic manufacturing solutions. Their appointments align with NIAR’s commitment to advancing additive manufacturing within the aerospace and defense sectors.

Metal AM company Velo3D has promoted Alexander Varlahanov to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), a move aimed at driving innovation and maintaining the company’s “competitive edge.” With over 25 years of experience in manufacturing technology, Varlahanov played a key role in developing Velo3D’s integrated additive manufacturing solution, including the Sapphire XC large format printer. As CTO, he will lead the technology team in advancing processes for new alloys and techniques, overseeing existing and new product development, and collaborating with other departments to ensure Velo3D’s solutions remain aligned with customer needs and industry trends. Prior to Velo3D, Varlahanov’s tenure at GUZIK Technical Enterprises spanned 17 years, and he holds a Master of Science in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from Novosibirsk State University, along with four patents, including two from his time at Velo3D.

“I’m excited to take on this new role as CTO at Velo3D and I welcome the challenges that await me and my team as we work to advance our technology, deliver new products, meet the needs of our customers,” said Varlahanov. “Velo3D has always strived to be the best in the metal additive manufacturing industry, and I am confident my team and I will be able to continue that legacy.”

Dr. Clint Bainbridge, hailing from Chesterfield, has assumed the role of 3D printing technician within Addition Design‘s AddParts team. Tasked with overseeing the print process and ensuring timely delivery of customer specifications, Dr. Bainbridge’s expertise contributes to the company’s innovative strides. Located at the Advanced Manufacturing Park Technology Centre, Addition Design is at the forefront of 3D technology, leveraging its AddParts service to enhance clients’ competitive edge by minimizing downtime on automated production lines across diverse sectors. With a background in Polymer Science, including a degree and Ph.D. from Manchester Metropolitan University, Dr. Bainbridge’s extensive experience in materials and engineering spans over a decade.

Tom Fripp, Director at Addition Design said, “We are really pleased to welcome Clint to Addition Design. He comes with a wealth of experience in the engineering, materials and design field which is of great benefit to us as we look to build on our innovative use of cutting-edge 3D printing across the UK’s medical, and pharmaceutical industries in particular. Our investment in new equipment and personnel complements our unique methodology of unlocking the benefits of industrial 3D print technology and has provided us with new opportunities to be able to deliver even higher performance components with reduced lead times. Our team are a critical part of this and our future success. To have Clint on board is great for us and our customers alike.”

Dr. Clint Bainbridge. Image via Addition Design.

Facility openings by Anisoprint, Xaar, Zeda, and more

Proceeding with facility news, composite 3D printing solutions provider Anisoprint, has inaugurated a new office within Shanghai’s state-of-the-art Additive Manufacturing Technology Centre (AMTC). This strategic establishment marks Anisoprint’s foray into the Asia-Pacific region, affording local clients access to its pioneering 3D printing solutions. Situated within the AMTC, the facility not only enables collaboration with regional partners but also serves as a hub for research, technology development, and industry innovation, supported by local institutions. Anisoprint joins esteemed counterparts like BigRep, HP, and Intamsys at the AMTC, collectively reinforcing their unwavering commitment to propelling innovation and sustainability across vital sectors. This expansion highlights Anisoprint’s dedication to global outreach, propelling advanced 3D printing solutions into the hands of a diverse clientele.

Opening ceremony of Anisoprint’s facility in China. Image via Anisoprint.

Inkjet printing technology group Xaar has invested approximately £1.2 million in enhancing its printhead manufacturing facilities, underscoring its commitment to operational efficiency and sustainability. A 10-week project has yielded state-of-the-art smart factory capabilities for inkjet printhead production, with swift sustainability benefits anticipated. Implementing a digital twin of its cleanroom has streamlined workflows, curbing waste and inefficiencies, while smart meter installation facilitates real-time energy monitoring, enabling energy wastage identification. By reorganizing cleanroom spaces, Xaar anticipates up to 40% energy reduction and 18% more room for future innovations. This aligns with Xaar’s Sustainability Roadmap, manifested through LED lighting and advanced production machinery, enabling streamlined manufacturing for increased production yields like the Aquinox water-based printhead.

Paul Shepherd, Head of Engineering at Xaar said, “This project has major outcomes from a sustainability and manufacturing perspective, through enabling us to intelligently manage our production. Our flexible cleanroom and upgraded equipment and services, will save significantly on our energy consumption at Huntingdon, while continuing to ensure we provide the industrial inkjet printheads our growing global customer base demands.”

Californian nanotech and 3D manufacturing company Zeda has unveiled a sprawling 75,000-square-foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. Expanding from its 16,000-square-foot predecessor, the facility aims to meet surging demand for cutting-edge additive manufacturing. Boasting a $20 million investment in state-of-the-art capital equipment, it specializes in large and small-format metal 3D printing, CNC machining, and secondary processes. AS9100 and ISO 13485 certified, the facility supports vertical integration of medical cleaning, passivation, and pack automation, alongside advanced technology and data collection capabilities. Guided by additive manufacturing leader Greg Morris, CTO, the facility fortifies Zeda’s position across industries, including aviation, defense, energy, medical, and space, in alignment with its vision for transformative manufacturing.

Construction 3D printing company Mighty Buildings has unveiled its latest factory in Monterrey, Mexico. Harnessing patented composite materials and advanced 3D printing, the factory can craft a full home’s components daily, prioritizing scaling for Southern California’s housing needs, starting with Desert Hot Springs. CEO Scott Gebicke emphasizes its significance for rapid climate-resilient housing expansion, strategically situating scalable manufacturing operations in high-demand locales. Addressing housing and climate crises, the factory employs Mighty Buildings’ proprietary concrete-free composite stone material for sturdy, lightweight, cost-effective structures. Specializing in 3D-printed components for the Mighty Kit System, the factory streamlines prefab housing, cutting on-site building time for homes ready in two to three months, a remarkable industry advancement. This underscores the efficiency of continuous factory-based prefab component production, reinforcing Mighty Buildings’ commitment to transformative, sustainable construction.

3D printer manufacturer Markforged has successfully transitioned to its new Global Headquarters at 60 Tower Road in Waltham, Massachusetts. This dynamic facility, housing up to 500 employees, includes an interactive product showroom and a novel engineering labs. By consolidating team members previously spread across different locations, Markforged now fosters enhanced collaboration, catalyzing advancements in hardware, software, and materials innovations. The headquarters’ modern design and LEED Gold-certified 120,000 sq ft office space foster a culture of teamwork, innovation, and well-being. Facilitating cross-departmental synergy, this move fortifies Markforged’s commitment to efficient communication and elevated customer service.

“We are thrilled to have our entire metro Boston team in one location, as this will foster a stronger sense of community and collaboration. Not only can we be more efficient but our new home gives us the room to have fun and be with each other more often,” says Dorit Liberman, Chief Human Resources Officer of Markforged. “We believe that this move will enhance our ability to foster our ‘One Team’ culture as we continue to grow.”

Industrial metal 3D printer manufacturer AddUp has inaugurated its Tooling Competence Centre within the WBA Tooling Academy in Aachen, Germany. A new office in Aachen will also serve as AddUp’s German subsidiary (AddUp GmbH), housing engineers to aid companies in advancing industrial additive manufacturing. This marks the group’s second AM facility beyond France, complementing the North American Solution Centre. Celebrating this expansion, a Grand Opening of the Tooling Competence Centre took place on May 10, 2023. The Tooling Competence Centre, armed with a FormUp 350 machine, empowers tool makers to validate applications, from Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) to profitability analysis, forging a collaborative bridge between innovation and practicality.

Furthermore, AddUp has also introduced its AddUp Medical Advisory Board to provide impartial insights into metal 3D printing’s role in the medical sector. In addition to the board, three the company has also appointed three industry leaders including Sam Onukuri, Jan Triani, and Severine Valdant, who aim to guide AddUp in serving the medical community’s evolving needs. Onukuri, a thought leader in 3D printing innovation, led Johnson & Johnson‘s 3D Printing Innovation and Customer Solutions divisions. Jan Triani specializes in regulatory compliance, while Severine Valdant contributed to FDA-approved 3D printed polymeric permanent implants. Their combined expertise signals a strategic move by AddUp to advance medical applications through metal 3D printing technologies.

3D Systems subsidiary Systemic Bio, has inaugurated its headquarters for hydrogel scaffold manufacturing and organ-on-a-chip R&D, situated at the Texas Medical Center Campus in Houston. This cutting-edge facility, encompassing a cleanroom for bioprinted hydrogel production, is pivotal in advancing the company’s mission to expedite drug discovery and development. Systemic Bio’s engineers will drive the proprietary h-VIOS (human vascularized integrated organ systems) platform, enabling physiological cell survival, disease modeling, and drug delivery. The platform’s establishment holds potential to substantially cut costs and time in drug development. With a focus on pharmaceutical partnerships, this center of excellence will produce h-VIOS chips, overseen by VP of Operations Jeremy Carter, known for his FDA-regulated biopharmaceutical production expertise.

“The opening of this facility is a fantastic milestone in Systemic Bio’s journey to accelerate drug discovery and development and a leap forward for the field of bioprinting,” said Taci Pereira, CEO of Systemic Bio. “With cutting-edge Print-to-Perfusion bioprinting technology from 3D Systems, our new cleanroom, and an exceptional team of scientists and engineers, we can now manufacture patterned sterile hydrogel scaffolds for commercial use with unprecedented precision, quality, and scalability. This marks a pivotal shift for bioprinting – going from experimental research to full-scale production. The h-VIOS platform is just the beginning of what we can unlock in the biotech industry with this new capability, and we look forward to continuing to partner with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to pursue these new opportunities.”

The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) has unveiled its facility in Renfrewshire, bolstering Scotland’s economy, skill development, and sustainable communities. Operated by the University of Strathclyde, the 11,500m2 carbon-neutral campus near Glasgow Airport will serve as a global hub for advanced manufacturing, fostering growth for businesses of all sizes. With innovation driving R&D, the center aims to enhance productivity, embrace new markets, and achieve net-zero objectives. The facility, housing the NMIS Manufacturing Skills Academy, a Digital Factory, and collaborative spaces, demonstrates the potential of digital technologies in advancing a net-zero economy. The inauguration was attended by Scotland’s First Minister and industry leaders, showcasing a commitment to green solutions and environmental impact reduction.

China’s Farsoon Technologies has initiated the construction of a new R&D and manufacturing headquarters in Xiangjiang New District, adjacent to its current location. Encompassing more than 20 acres, the facility will house over 140,000 m2 of floor space and is projected to complete its initial phase by 2024. The site will comprise various integrated components for industrial Additive Manufacturing, including research and development spaces, an application hub, machine manufacturing facilities, an innovation laboratory, integration setups, and a service center. Established in 2009, Farsoon Technologies specializes in polymer and metal laser-based Additive Manufacturing systems and holds a significant presence both domestically and internationally, with subsidiaries in North America and Europe.

3D printer OEM Stratasys has established a logistics hub in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, underlining its commitment to the UK manufacturing sector. This hub will facilitate swift delivery of industrial 3D printers, materials, and services, strengthening support for the local user network. The UK’s additive manufacturing strategy, integral to its High-Value Manufacturing initiative, anticipates a 10% annual growth in the £500 million AM market over the next four years. Stratasys, with over 3,000 3D printers already in the UK, aims to improve the availability of key materials for end-use product manufacturing, thereby enhancing AM as a mainstream technology. The UK’s AM advancements have prompted strategic acquisitions by Stratasys, including SAF 3D printing technology, RPS, and Axial3D, a medical technology startup.

UK-based 3D printing company Tri-Tech 3D has partnered with the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) to launch a Renfrewshire facility, aiding manufacturers in adopting advanced production technologies like additive manufacturing. Tri-Tech 3D installed flagship Stratasys systems within the facility’s Additive Zone to facilitate industrial-scale AM integration. The site houses NMIS Manufacturing Skills Academy, a connected Digital Factory, and a public Collaboration Hub, accommodating various machine types. Tri-Tech 3D supplied Stratasys’s Fortus 900 and J850 systems for production-scale AM demonstrations, supported by training partner Cadspec to enhance regional manufacturers’ skills through demonstrations, consultations, and practical guidance for additive and subtractive manufacturing improvements.

RTX subsidiary Collins Aerospace has celebrated a $14 million expansion of its additive manufacturing center in West Des Moines, Iowa. The 9,000-square-foot addition hosts new state-of-the-art 3D metal printers, including one with eight times the build volume of existing models. This bolsters Collins Aerospace’s aerospace and defense focus, particularly in engine component design and production for commercial and military aircraft. The extension allows exploration of additive production for these components, backed by National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) certification. Collins maintains a global additive production network across Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Singapore, with an additive research center in Connecticut.

Collins Aerospace leaders join with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to cut the ribbon on a $14 million additive manufacturing center expansion at the company’s facility in West Des Moines. Image via Collin Aerospace.

Vacancies at the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program

The Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) program is expanding its workforce, aiming to fill staff, instructor, and technician roles for training adult learners in defense manufacturing skills. These positions are pivotal for national security and are available across all program tracks with competitive benefits. Led by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Danville Community College (DCC), Phillips Corporation, and The Spectrum Group, ATDM addresses the demand for skilled workers in submarine production. ATDM is scaling as a national defense manufacturing pipeline, projecting to provide 800–1,000 qualified candidates annually by 2025. Students gain skills for well-paying, in-demand defense industry jobs, including additive manufacturing, CNC machining, non-destructive testing, quality control inspection, and welding. More details at ATDM.org/join-our-team.

