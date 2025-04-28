New 3D Printing Jobs at The Royal Society, UltiMaker, Tekna, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

In this edition, we’ll highlight recent developments and movements in the industry’s workforce, shedding light on the dynamic landscape of the additive manufacturing sector.

Read on for recent hires at Tekna, UltiMaker, PostProcess, and The Royal Society.

New leaders shaping AM and academia

Canadian plasma system and material developer Tekna (Tekna Holding AS) has brought in new leadership, naming Claude Jean as its next CEO, effective today. Jean brings more than 30 years of experience in semiconductors and digital imaging, having held senior roles at Teledyne Technologies, including Executive Vice President of Strategy & Partnership, Semiconductor, and General Manager of Teledyne DALSA.

He also holds an MSc in Physics and an MBA from the University of Sherbrooke. As Tekna welcomes Jean, the Board extended its thanks to outgoing “CEO Luc Dionne for leading Tekna through a period of strategic growth in a very dynamic era for the Additive Manufacturing industry,” said Dag Teigland, Chair of the Board of Tekna.

Next up, Netherlands-based 3D printer manufacturer UltiMaker has named Andy Middleton as its new Senior Vice President–EMEA, as the company looks to expand its reach and sharpen its global marketing efforts.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the 3D printing industry, Middleton is set to play a key role in boosting customer adoption and driving strategic growth across the EMEA region. He joins UltiMaker with a strong track record from companies like Hewlett Packard (HP), Stratasys, and XJet, where he guided teams operating in both mature and developing markets.

Senior VP, EMEA, Andy Middleton. Photo via UltiMaker.

“I’m excited to join UltiMaker at such an important time,” said Middleton. “The launch of the UltiMaker S8 is a crucial step forward, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s efforts to expand the company’s offerings. With more exciting times ahead, I’m eager to help lead UltiMaker through the next phase of growth and support its mission to deliver impactful 3D printing solutions to customers.”

The Royal Society in the UK has selected Dr. Martin McMahon as one of its Entrepreneurs in Residence. Through this initiative, Dr. McMahon will work with Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) to lead the Additive Anglia project, aimed at integrating 3D printing technologies into the university curriculum and creating a regional hub for additive manufacturing.

A trained metallurgist and independent consultant, he brings extensive experience in improving part quality, accelerating build rates, and reducing scrap. Since its School of Engineering and the Built Environment houses the only metal 3D printing system in East Anglia, ARU will play an important role in expanding access to 3D printing technologies for both academic and industry partners across the region.

Mark Tree, Head of the School of Engineering and the Built Environment at ARU said, “I am delighted to welcome Martin to the University and am excited about how we can apply additive manufacturing across so many different disciplines. Crucially, ARU’s engineering students will also be graduating with the latest knowledge and skills needed by industry, meaning they continue to be employment-ready.”

Lastly, PostProcess Technologies has welcomed Jonathon Casey to its Board of Directors (BoD) as the company moves forward with its global expansion plans. Currently serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Integration Officer, and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Nissha Medical Technologies, Casey brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across the medical device, technology, and laboratory sectors.

Throughout his time at Nissha, he has played an integral role in driving strategic growth through organic initiatives, partnerships, and acquisitions. His expertise spans sales, marketing, and operations, with a focus on integrating acquisitions and developing scalable infrastructure. On the education front, Casey holds a B.A. in International Business and Pre-Law from Canisius University and an MBA from Boston College.

Jonathon Casey, newly appointed to the BoD. Photo via PostProcess Technologies.

Casey added, “PostProcess is solving critical challenges in additive manufacturing with a thoughtful, technology-first approach. I’m honored to join the Board and look forward to supporting the team as they continue to accelerate innovation in the space.”

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows 3D Printing Industry Jobs Board. Image via 3D Printing Industry.