New 3D Printing Jobs At Stratasys, Xometry, Nikon SLM Solutions, Axtra3D, and more

New hires at Lincotek Group, Markforged, Equispheres, Stratasys, and more

Starting with new hires, Global manufacturing marketplace Xometry has appointed Subir Dutt as its new Chief Sales Officer succeeding Kathy Mayerhofer. As a seasoned executive, Dutt brings extensive experience from his roles at Google, Oracle, and CapGemini. At Google Cloud, he achieved significant triple-digit revenue growth while leading the mid-Atlantic enterprise sales team. His background also includes transforming CapGemini’s Oracle business to XaaS and managing high-performing teams at Oracle across various industries. According to the company, Mayerhofer will assist Dutt to ensure a smooth transition.

3D printer manufacturer Stratasys has appointed Amir Kleiner as its new Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Yossi Azarzar who is stepping down to pursue family interests. With 12 years at the company, Kleiner will now lead Global Operations, MIS, and Quality, while also continuing to oversee the Customer Success team. This move aims to better integrate Customer Success with Operations and Supply Chain. Kleiner’s previous roles included VP of Global Operations and Global VP of Customer Success, where he improved customer experience and increased service revenues.

Amir Kleiner, Chief Operating Officer of Stratasys. Photo via Stratasys.

3D printing startup Axtra3D has appointed seasoned industry leaders to spearhead its revenue and growth strategies. Greg Elfering, with 20 years’ experience at 3D Systems, Stratasys, UltiMaker, and HP‘s Additive Manufacturing division, joins as EVP of Global Revenue, focusing on expanding sales and channel partnerships for Axtra3D’s Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology. Andreas Tulaj, with over 25 years in roles at 3D Systems, Carbon, Concept Laser, and Colibrium Additive (previously GE Additive), assumes the role of SVP for Europe, enhancing Axtra3D’s European market strategy and reseller channels. Steffen Reinfurth, with two decades in the industry and experience at Dentsply, Concept Laser, Carbon, and GE Additive, is appointed VP of Global Dental Revenue, leading Axtra3D’s efforts in the dental solutions sector. Additionally, Axtra3D’s CEO, Gianni Zitelli, announced the partnership with Tokyo-based DMM LLC, 3D Print Department, marking its entry into the Japanese market with the placement of multiple Lumia X1 units.

Lincotek Group has appointed Anthony (Tony) Gascon as head of Global Operational Excellence and General Manager of Lincotek Medical US Casting and Machining. Reporting to CEO Andrea Colombo, Tony will drive the implementation of operational excellence initiatives across Lincotek’s global plants, aiming to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction. With over 27 years of operations experience, including roles at GE Healthcare and as a nuclear submarine officer in the US Navy, Tony brings expertise in Lean Manufacturing, Supply Chain Strategy, and multi-plant leadership to his new roles.

Nikon SLM Solutions is appointing Dr. Brent Stucker as Chief Engineer for North America, effective June 1st, 2024. With over three decades in additive manufacturing (AM), Brent Stucker brings extensive experience to drive innovation and operational growth at Nikon SLM Solutions. His career spans academia, entrepreneurship, and leadership roles, including co-founding 3DSIM and serving as Chief Technology Officer at 3D Systems. Previously, as Chief Technology Strategist at Wohlers Associates, Brent guided global organizations in refining technology strategies. He is also known for co-authoring a widely used additive manufacturing textbook across 600 universities worldwide.

“Brent is not only a visionary in our field but also a strategist capable of transforming challenges into innovative solutions,” said Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions. “His appointment marks a significant stride in our commitment to driving the evolution of additive manufacturing technologies and enhancing our market leadership in North America.”

Matteo Stagni has joined Markforged as VP of Sales for EMEA, leveraging over 20 years of leadership in the industrial sector across the USA, Germany, and Italy. His strategic expertise in OEMs, robotics, and digital software will drive sales growth and operational excellence in the region, aiming to enhance customer value on factory floors. Meanwhile, Markforged introduces Turbo Print for its Mark Two and Onyx Pro Gen 2 printers, doubling print speeds to accelerate product development, streamline MRO part production, and boost job shop productivity.

Canadian 3D printing powder developer Equispheres has appointed Dr. Adrian Keppler to its Board of Directors. Formerly Managing Director and CEO of EOS, Keppler brings extensive experience and currently advises several companies in the metal AM sector. He aims to promote Equispheres’ advanced materials for efficient, consistent, and scalable AM production. Since founding AM Scalation post-EOS, Keppler has focused on industrializing metal AM. His role at Equispheres will include enhancing powder production capacity and supporting new developments. Dr. Keppler also serves as a Senior Advisor for Digital Manufacturing at H&Z, a prominent management consulting firm based in Europe. His educational background includes PhD in Geotechnical Engineering from Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich and a degree in Business Administration from the University of Zurich.

Dr. Adrian Keppler. Photo via Equispheres.

Facility openings by A3D Manufacturing, and Renishaw

Moving on to innovative facilities, A3D Manufacturing is expanding into a new 9,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Phoenix, located at 15220 South 50th Street. The facility will feature advanced technologies including Multi-Jet Fusion, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and Stereolithography 3D printers. The public grand opening and ribbon-cutting event on May 30 will showcase the expanded production capacity, aimed at meeting the growing demand for additive manufacturing and post-production solutions.

Global engineering firm Renishaw has launched a new, sustainable facility in Sao Paulo, Brazil, focusing on industrial metrology, additive manufacturing systems, and retrofitting services. Opened in March 2024, the facility includes a 550 m² warehouse, a 260 m² industrial metrology showroom, and over 200 m² for retrofitting and service activities. It features conference spaces, showcases for Renishaw’s products, and sustainability measures like solar panels generating 120,000 KWh annually, vehicle charging stations, and LEED-certified design elements. The opening event hosted 200 attendees, including British Consulate officials and industry leaders.

“This facility illustrates our commitment to sustainability and enables Renishaw to demonstrate our extensive range of metrology, spectroscopy and additive manufacturing products to customers in South America,” said Fernando Tachikawa, Director at Renishaw Brazil. “We want to ensure our customers that attend this facility have access to the best solutions for their manufacturing and productivity challenges, as well as showcase how we can all make improvements to reduce the carbon footprint of the manufacturing industry.”

