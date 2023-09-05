New 3D Printing Jobs at Ricoh USA, Materialise, JuggerBot 3D, NCAM, 6K, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector. If you are looking for a new position in the industry, we keep our 3D Printing job board updated with the latest positions.

You can easily apply to any of the posted jobs after creating a free profile. If you are just about to enter the sector, we offer a guide on how to get a job in the 3D printing industry.

The 3D Printing Industry job board is also free to use for employers to find 3D printing experts for their businesses.

Read on for hires at Ricoh USA, Materialise, JuggerBot 3D, NCAM, 6K, and more

Vacancies at Ricoh USA, PrintCity, and JuggerBot 3D

Ricoh USA is seeking a Senior Software Development Engineer in Test (SDET) for a full-time remote position with an annual compensation ranging from $90,000 to $100,000. Ricoh is an integrated solutions provider focused on connecting people and technology, enhancing customer experiences, and fostering innovation for businesses worldwide. They aim to enable digital workplaces and leverage information for organizational success. If you’re an experienced SDET looking for a meaningful role in a dedicated team, consider joining Ricoh as they work towards a more sustainable future.

Additionally, Ricoh USA is searching for a Healthcare Research and Development Sr Manager to join its team. This hybrid full-time position offers an annual compensation of $120,000, a bonus, and relocation assistance if needed. The Healthcare Research and Development Sr Manager will play a pivotal role in guiding the development of new products and services in Ricoh’s 3D Healthcare portfolio. This includes exploring partnerships for product distribution and technology collaborations while fostering the creation of new intellectual property through Ricoh-led R&D initiatives.

Ricoh USA company logo. Image via Ricoh USA.

Manchester Metropolitan University‘s PrintCity is seeking a Technical Specialist to contribute to an exciting project under the Centre for Digital Innovation (CDI) Programme. The CDI, a £4 million initiative funded by Innovate UK, is establishing an Innovation Accelerator focusing on industrial digitalization, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and immersive technologies. The CDI aims to facilitate technology adoption and new product development for businesses. This role will be a part of the Technical Services team at PrintCity, an additive and digital manufacturing hub.

Additive manufacturing company, JuggerBot 3D LLC is seeking professionals to contribute to its growth across various industry segments.

Business Development Manager:

JuggerBot 3D is actively hiring a Business Development Manager to help navigate the evolving pellet-fed additive manufacturing market. This full-time position offers an annual compensation ranging from $65,000 to $120,000. The Business Development Manager will be an integral part of the commercial team, tasked with managing relationships with key customers and partners. Their role is pivotal in aligning with JuggerBot 3D’s strategic business plan.

Sales Development Representative (SDR):

JuggerBot 3D is also in search of a Sales Development Representative (SDR) to explore new business opportunities and build relationships with potential clients. This full-time position comes with an annual compensation ranging from $45,000 to $60,000. The SDR will play a critical role within the commercial team, focusing on identifying, qualifying, and nurturing leads to develop a robust sales pipeline for JuggerBot 3D’s products and services.

Channel Manager:

Additionally, JuggerBot 3D is actively seeking a Channel Manager to take charge of relationship development within specific North American markets. This hybrid full-time role offers an annual compensation ranging from $65,000 to $100,000. The Channel Manager will be a key member of the commercial team, responsible for establishing and nurturing relationships to drive growth and customer success with JuggerBot 3D’s Tradesman Series. These 3D printing solutions cater to various industries, including aerospace, defense, composites, and more.

JuggerBot 3D company logo. Image via JuggerBot 3D.

Facility openings by Brain4Industry Innovation Centre, Materialise, and NCAM

The Brain4Industry Innovation Centre, led by the FZU – Institute of Physics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, has officially inaugurated its new campus. The center’s primary objective is to bolster the Czech industry, integrating scientific research, design, and industrial manufacturing under one roof. It aims to implement advanced manufacturing, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence in small and medium-sized companies. The facility is equipped with metal and plastic laser powder bed fusion systems FS301M-2 and FLIGHT@ ST252P from Farsoon Europe, offering comprehensive additive manufacturing services, including product design, simulations, and professional 3D printing, along with associated training. The center aims to become a technology incubator in the region through additive manufacturing.

“The interest of the private sector in cooperation with scientists from the Institute of Physics is steadily growing, which has already led to a number of interesting results. Industrial cooperation gives a new dimension to the work of our scientists, with our research immediately serving the public interest. I am glad that the Brain4Industry Innovation Centre will significantly develop this line and help Czech companies to become more competitive and will thus support the entire Czech economy,” said Michael Prouza, Director of the Institute of Physics of the Czech Academy of Sciences.

3D printing service provider Materialise has opened a new 3D printing facility in Plymouth, Michigan, to streamline the delivery of patient-specific medical implants in the U.S. This facility specializes in 3D printing personalized titanium cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) implants for facial reconstructive surgery, expanding Materialise’s capabilities beyond its Belgian facility. The move complements the company’s existing production of 3D printed surgical guides and anatomical models in the U.S. With over three decades of experience, Materialise produces 280,000 personalized 3D printed instruments and implants annually, contributing to medical advancements like personalized CMF implant portfolios and the successful 2021 simultaneous double hand and face transplant at NYU Langone Health in Manhattan, New York.

“With the opening of our new metal 3D printing center in the U.S., we bring personalized care closer to U.S. patients,” said Brigitte de Vet, Vice President of Medical at Materialise. “The power of 3D printing paired with our three decades of experience in 3D planning and medical manufacturing, allows us to accelerate the delivery of personalized medical implants. We take pride in leading the charge to revolutionize patient-specific care and with our dedicated facility in Michigan we further enhance personalized care in the United States.”

New medical 3D printing facility brings personalized care closer to U.S. patients. Image via Materialise.

National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) industry partners launched a state-of-the-art R&D facility at Osmania University’s Technology Development Centre in Hyderabad. Distinguished guests like Rama Devi Lanka, Jaspreet Sidhu, Dr. CVS Kiran, and Prof. G.D. Janaki Ram graced the occasion. Matrix Nano unveiled its Indigenous Plasma Spherodised Additive Manufacturing powder center, Advaitech Studios introduced SLA software development and automotive component creation, and GreenJets UK explored establishing a cryogenic drone engine workshop and testing facility in India. With the global metal powder market valued at $6.75 billion in 2021, India’s adoption of local manufacturing at NCAM promises accelerated technological growth. Adviatech’s SLA software development will enhance machine analysis and process optimization, while Mr. Vignesh Nagarajan, CEO of Matrix Nano, expressed commitment to indigenous spherical powder production for the Make in India initiative.

6K appoints David Tressler as Chief Legal Officer

3D printing material developer 6K has appointed David Tressler as Chief Legal Officer. Tressler, previously a Deputy General Counsel at Waymo and a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, brings his experience to support the company’s growth. He also served as a U.S. Army Reserve officer, currently serves on the Board of Directors of the non-profit Silicon Valley Campaign for Legal Services, and holds a law degree from Harvard Law School. His responsibilities will include guiding investments, fundraising, M&A strategy, commercial expansion, and the development of new production facilities, such as the recently announced PlusCAM facility in Tennessee. Reporting to 6K’s CEO, Dr. Aaron Bent, Tressler’s background includes experience in managing legal matters for complex technologies.

What does the future of 3D printing for the next ten years hold?

What engineering challenges will need to be tackled in the additive manufacturing sector in the coming decade?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows The 3D Printing Industry Jobs Board. Image via 3D Printing Industry.