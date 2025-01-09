New 3D Printing Jobs at NatureWorks, CRP USA, AMT, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

In this edition, we’ll highlight recent developments and movements in the industry’s workforce, shedding light on the dynamic landscape of the additive manufacturing sector.

Read on for recent hires and facility openings at Equispheres, Xometry, ADDiTEC, GKN Aerospace, Siemens, and more.

New hires by Equispheres, NatureWorks, ADDiTEC, Anisoprint, Xometry, and more

Kicking off with new hires, Canadian 3D printing powder developer Equispheres has appointed Rob Acton as Vice-President, Sales in North America. Acton brings over 15 years of experience in delivering advanced metal solutions to industries such as aerospace, transportation, and energy.

In his previous role as Global Director of Strategic Partnerships at Carpenter, Acton played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s additive manufacturing operations. He holds an MBA in Finance from Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Logistics from Penn State University.

“Rob is a solutions-oriented individual with a great understanding of the manufacturing sector in the United States,” says Evan Butler-Jones, Vice-President Product & Strategy with Equispheres. “He shares our desire to make additive manufacturing more productive and reliable.”

With this appointment, Equispheres aims to strengthen its leadership team as it continues to advance in the additive manufacturing sector.

Rob Acton as Vice-President, Sales in North America at Equispheres. Photo via Equispheres.

Biopolymers producer NatureWorks has announced Roger Tambay as Chief Growth Officer and Roger Kempa as Chief Financial Officer. These leadership changes coincide with the company’s plans to construct a new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the first phase of its global expansion.

Roger Tambay has joined NatureWorks with more than 30 years of experience in the polymer and plastics industries. Previously, he held the position of Vice President of Business Development and Sustainable Packaging at St. Johns Packaging in Canada, where he focused on aligning products with international circular economy legislation.

He also founded FilmOrganic, a company specializing in compostable mulch films for agriculture. Tambay holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Université de Montréal, an MBA from Concordia University, and B.C.L. and LL.B law degrees from McGill University.

Additionally, Roger Kempa, who has served as interim CFO since September 2023, has officially assumed the role with 20 years of global finance experience. His previous roles include Global Finance Director for Joint Ventures at Cargill and board member of Qore, a producer of bio-based 1,4-butanediol (BDO).

In May 2024, Kempa secured $350M USD in financing from Krungthai Bank to support the construction of NatureWorks’ new manufacturing facility. He holds an MBA from Michigan State University and a degree in accounting from the University of Michigan, Dearborn.

3D printing materials and service provider CRP USA has named Rom Quintos its new Director of Sales, bringing over 20 years of experience across high-tech industries, including aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets.

Quintos has held senior roles such as National Account Manager, Corporate Account Manager, and Sr. Director of Program Management. His expertise spans diverse sectors, including industrial, medical, electrical, agricultural, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO).

A West Point graduate, Quintos began his engineering and supply chain management career before moving into sales leadership roles. Known for building strong teams and driving growth, he will now lead CRP USA’s sales strategy from St. Louis, Missouri, focusing on expanding the customer base and integrating Windform composite materials into new markets.

Rom Quintos, Director of Sales at CRP USA. Photo via CRP USA.

North American built-to-order machine tools provider Cincinnati Incorporated (CI) has announced that Timothy Warning will step down as President & CEO on January 1, 2025, following more than four years of service. This leadership role will be taken over by Alan Oak, a seasoned executive known for driving growth and operational scalability.

Oak’s extensive career includes serving as Vice President General Manager at BF Goodrich, where he successfully expanded the $180M Engine Controls business, and as Chief Operating Officer at Rhinestahl Corporation, where he delivered significant growth. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Drake University.

Having initially planned to retire in 2025, Warning will stay with CI as Vice President & General Manager, filling the role left vacant by the departure of Rakesh Kumar, to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“Alan is known as a people leader by putting culture first, inspiring success, and high employee engagement,” said CINCINNATI, Inc. Owner, Christina March. “His experience, values, and leadership align closely with the legacy that we’ve built over more than a century. We’re forever grateful to Tim for his contributions and look forward to Alan building upon these successes to further solidify CINCINNATI’s market leadership.”

US-based metal 3D printer manufacturer ADDiTEC has named Bernard Chung its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing over two decades of experience in financial leadership. His previous roles include Acting CFO and VP of Finance at Velo3D, along with Accounting Director at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings.

With a background spanning manufacturing, transportation, and technology, Chung is set to play a key role in guiding ADDiTEC’s financial strategy. His expertise will support the company’s efforts to expand its reach and advance innovations in metal additive manufacturing.

Brian Matthews, ADDiTEC’s CEO, said, “I am confident that Bernard’s leadership will help us drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers as we look toward a bright future together.”

Continuous fiber 3D printing specialist Anisoprint has welcomed Tuan TranPham as its new President of the Americas and APAC, bringing over two decades of experience in the 3D printing industry. TranPham most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Azul 3D, where he played a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth and strengthening its market position.

With a career that includes key roles at Desktop Metal, Colibrium Additive, Stratasys, and 3D Systems, TranPham is known for his ability to develop innovative solutions and cultivate strategic partnerships. His expertise in revenue generation and market expansion will play a crucial role in shaping Anisoprint’s next phase of growth.

As President, TranPham will concentrate on refining sales strategies, accelerating the commercialization of composite 3D printing technologies, and building stronger customer relationships. Industries including aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, industrial, space, consumer, and academia will remain central to Anisoprint’s focus under his leadership, ensuring the company stays aligned with evolving market demands.

Tuan TranPham, President of the Americas and APAC at Anisoprint. Photo via Anisoprint.

Berlin-based 3D printing technology developer Quantica has announced Stefan Hollaender as its new CEO, signaling a strategic shift toward industrial manufacturing. With leadership experience at Sony, Microsoft, T-Systems, and Formlabs, Hollaender is well-versed in managing large-scale operations and driving technology initiatives. His appointment reflects Quantica’s intent to strengthen its presence in advanced manufacturing.

Stepping down as CEO, Claus Moseholm will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. In this position, he will lead efforts to build partnerships and support commercial initiatives, ensuring continuity in the company’s strategic objectives.

Quantica’s revised focus includes working closely with customers to develop applications for 2D manufacturing technologies, such as adhesives, coatings, and functional layers. These efforts aim to address evolving industrial demands while fostering innovation across key sectors.

Moreover, Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) has appointed Paul Carlson as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), entrusting him with the oversight of sales, marketing, customer support, and channel partner programs. Carlson brings more than 20 years of experience in the AM sector, with a focus on driving revenue growth and building strategic business plans.

At 3DXTECH, Carlson led commercial operations and boosted revenue, while at INTAMSYS, he launched the U.S. subsidiary and achieved a 400% revenue increase in two years. His earlier roles at Fisher Unitech and Stratasys included driving growth and completing the Global Leadership Program at Babson College. A University of Minnesota graduate, Carlson will support AMT’s efforts to enhance commercial operations and expand globally.

Paul Carlson, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at AMT. Photo via AMT.

America Makes has named Dr. Edward D. Herderick as Director of Education and Workforce Development (EWD) at America Makes. He will oversee strategy, program management, business development, and provide subject matter expertise for EWD initiatives supporting additive manufacturing (AM).

With nearly 20 years of experience, Dr. Herderick has contributed to industrial AM applications across metals, ceramics, and polymers. As Vice President for Science and Technology Development at NSL Analytical, he focused on AM and aerospace manufacturing services.

During his time at The Ohio State University, he led efforts to enhance AM capabilities and established the Medical Manufacturing and Modeling (M4) initiative for medical devices. Holding a doctorate in Materials Science and Engineering from Ohio State, Dr. Herderick aims to strengthen education and workforce initiatives while contributing to the broader AM ecosystem.

“I am thrilled to join the America Makes team as EWD Director and look forward to building on a successful foundation of programs,” stated Dr. Herderick. “Supporting people in their educational and career journeys is a lifelong passion and this is a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth of the additive manufacturing industry.”

Laser scanning solutions provider SCANLAB has announced key leadership changes, effective January 1, 2025. Dr. Alexander Roth will take on the role of CEO, succeeding Georg Hofner, who has led the company since 2002 and played a pivotal role in its growth and global success.

Hofner will now focus entirely on his position as CEO of TecInvest Holding AG, SCANLAB’s parent company.

Dr. Roth, an experienced leader in the photonics industry, brings expertise from roles at Rofin Baasel Lasertech, Coherent, and the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft. His leadership in advancing industrial systems and technologies positions him to steer SCANLAB into its next phase of development.

Joining him in the management team, Alexander Staudt will assume the role of COO, leveraging his 20 years of experience in electronics production and process optimization from his time at Würth Elektronik Group.

The management team, including Christian Sonner as CTO and Dirk Thomas as CFO, is well-prepared to capitalize on future market opportunities. With the new leadership team, SCANLAB is preparing to seize emerging opportunities and further strengthen its position in the laser scanning market.

AI-driven manufacturing services marketplace Xometry has named Sanjeev Singh Sahni its new President.

Reporting to CEO Randy Altschuler, Sahni will oversee Xometry’s global Operations, Product, Technology, and People teams, focusing on growth, scalability, and operational efficiency. Sahni brings extensive experience from his tenure at Wayfair, where he held senior positions, including Vice President of B2B E-Commerce and Head of B2B & B2C Sales.

He was instrumental in developing the company’s international supply chain capabilities and led CastleGate Forwarding, Wayfair’s digital freight forwarding arm. Before joining Wayfair, Sahni worked as an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, advising Fortune 500 companies on transportation and logistics strategies.

“I’ve been following Xometry’s ascent for some time now, and I have admired the company’s growth as it serves a critical area of the global economy,” Sahni said.

In his new role, Sahni will support Xometry’s mission to connect enterprise buyers with suppliers, leveraging his expertise in operations, technology, and customer experience.

Facility openings by Continuum Powders, ASTM International, GKN Aerospace, and more

Moving on to new facilities, Californian sustainable metal powder developer Continuum Powders has launched its new global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, recognized as North America’s largest sustainable metal powder production site.

Officially opening on December 5, the facility incorporates net-zero carbon energy systems, low-emission gas technology, and recycling initiatives, all aimed at minimizing environmental impact and achieving green certification.

At the heart of the facility is the Greyhound M2P plasma atomization process, which refines alloyed metal waste into high-quality powders through a single-step method. This innovative approach significantly reduces processing requirements and reliance on mined resources, supporting sectors such as energy, aerospace, and automotive.

Increased production capacity, shorter delivery times, and improved supply chain resilience are among the benefits of this expansion. The project also contributes to the local economy by creating jobs and fostering partnerships with Houston-based businesses.

Continuum’s Greyhound M2P 3.0 melt-to-powder plasma atomization system. Photo via Continuum Powders.

In other news, ASTM International has been chosen by the U.S. Department of Commerce‘s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to establish the Standardization Center of Excellence (SCoE) for critical and emerging technologies (CETs). Backed by a $15 million grant, the center aims to strengthen U.S. competitiveness and national security by advancing standards development.

The SCoE will prioritize four key areas. These include engaging private sector stakeholders in pre-standardization efforts, creating a workforce pipeline for standards professionals, addressing standards gaps in collaboration with NIST, and developing a comprehensive data hub for stakeholders.

ASTM’s successful management of centers of excellence for additive manufacturing was instrumental in its selection. Key collaborators include ANSI, ASME, IEEE, UL Standards and Engagement, and other partners experienced in standards development and workforce education.

Bengaluru-based SPARSH Hospital has opened a state-of-the-art 3D printing lab at its Infantry Road facility in Bengaluru, offering advanced solutions for orthopedic and personalized medical care. The lab provides end-to-end services, including scanning, model creation, and final customization, all under one roof.

The facility has a Bambu Lab 3D printer featuring the Automatic Material System for multi-material printing and an FDM 3D printer, potentially supplied by Jajal Medical (Gujarat), known for converting patient scan data into 3D printed models. These technologies enhance efficiency in patient care through custom prosthetic design and streamlined processes, reducing costs and time for patients and medical professionals.

During the inauguration, the hospital demonstrated 3D printing applications alongside virtual reality and robotics, highlighting its commitment to integrating advanced technologies into healthcare.

GKN Aerospace has inaugurated a new 150,000-square-foot facility in San Diego, California, doubling its MRO capacity in the region. The $55 million investment enhances the company’s ability to support current and next-generation engine components, including GE LEAP and Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan models and legacy platforms.

Located adjacent to its existing engine site, the expanded facility integrates advanced automation and robotics to improve product reliability, increase efficiency, and reduce turnaround times. The San Diego operations currently employ 900 team members, with plans for significant workforce growth in the coming years to meet increasing demands.

Now serving over 400 customers across civil and military aerospace sectors, the facility strengthens GKN Aerospace’s global repair network and its commitment to advanced MRO solutions.

On another note, Wiltshire Council has approved plans for a £100 million Siemens Mobility digital engineering facility at Southpoint Business Park near Chippenham. The new center will include offices, production facilities, laboratories, warehousing, and a test-track bed for static testing of signaling infrastructure equipment. Siemens Mobility plans to relocate from its current Langley Park site to the new facility, which is expected to open by 2026.

Revisions to the original proposal followed consultations with Chippenham Town Council and stakeholders, addressing concerns such as speed limits near the site to encourage cycling. The project has received local support for its economic benefits, including the creation of highly skilled, well-paid jobs and opportunities for local businesses to supply goods and services.

A study revealed the Langley Park site was no longer viable for future expansion or meeting Siemens’ sustainability goals, prompting the move. The existing Chippenham factory, with a legacy dating back to 1897 and contributions to projects like the Elizabeth Line, will be succeeded by this state-of-the-art facility.

Siemens new facility. Photo via BBC.

Nikon Advanced Manufacturing will officially open its Nikon AM Technology Center in Long Beach, California, on January 14, 2025. Set to run from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM PST, the event highlights Nikon’s focus on advanced manufacturing and additive technologies for aviation, aerospace, and defense industries.

Speeches are planned from notable figures, including Hamid Zarringhalam, CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing, Admiral Mike Mullen, Strategic Advisor, Rex Richardson, Mayor of Long Beach, and Kenko Sone, Consul-General of Japan in Los Angeles. Guests will also participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, view technology demonstrations, and engage with Nikon executives.

The facility consolidates Nikon AM Synergy, formerly Morf3D, into a secure environment incorporating technologies such as laser powder bed fusion and directed energy deposition. Metallurgy and metrology capabilities will further support engineering innovations, with the center positioned as a key driver for Nikon’s growth in advanced manufacturing.

