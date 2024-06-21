New 3D Printing Jobs At MxD, Equispheres, Meltio, NMIS, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

In this edition, we’ll highlight recent developments and movements in the industry’s workforce, shedding light on the dynamic landscape of the additive manufacturing sector.

Read on for recent hires and facility openings at MxD, Equispheres, Meltio, NMIS, SPEE3D, A3D Manufacturing, and more.

New hires at MxD, Meltio, Axtra3D, Nikon SLM Solutions, and more

Starting with new hires, MxD has announced the appointment of Michael Tanji as the new director of MxD Cyber: The National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing. Tanji, bringing over 25 years of cybersecurity and intelligence experience, will oversee MxD’s cybersecurity projects and manage the Cyber Steering Committee. His career includes senior roles at NGOs and positions in Army Intelligence and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Additionally, MxD appointed four new members to the Cyber Steering Committee. The new members include Fabio Agosto, Cyberspace and IT Lead at the Air Force Advanced Manufacturing Program Office; Brian Brammeier, CEO at Opscura; Douglas Clifton, Managing Director at Ernst & Young (EY); and Savann Thorn, IT Specialist (Security) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP).

Michael Tanji, Director of Cybersecurity. Photo via MxD.

Following next, Nikon SLM Solutions has appointed Jan-Niklas Thielmann as Chief Financial Officer effective June 1, 2024. Thielmann’s previous experience includes Olympus, where he had served as Head of Finance for EMEA. Prior to his tenure at Olympus, Jan-Niklas had gained extensive leadership experience in finance and controlling at Nexperia, NXP Semiconductors, and Lapmaster Wolters. Dirk Ackermann, who served as Nikon SLM Solutions’ CFO since June 2020, transitioned his responsibilities to Jan-Niklas and plans to depart from the company by the end of July 2024.

Continuum Powders, formerly MolyWorks, has announced the completion of its official rebranding and appointed Rob Higby as CEO. Rob succeeds Phil Ward, who now leads as President, of Asia Pacific. Since 2020, Ward facilitated customer adoption, IP development, and funding partnerships. Previously an Executive Partner at AEA Investors and CEO of TurbineAero, Higby brings expertise in aerospace and defense. Continuum Powders’ rebranding aims to unify its brand identity, emphasizing sustainable metal powders and streamlined lifecycle management.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Rob as we accelerate our metal powder and service offerings to our customers,” said Phil Ward, President, Asia Pacific. “Rob’s experience and track record of delivering next-generation manufacturing and MRO services to customers is the perfect focus for Continuum as we scale our global business being served out of Texas, California and Singapore.”

3D printing company Axtra3D has appointed Russell Lamoy and Greg Wilkman as US Regional Sales Managers, bringing over 10 and 8 years of experience respectively in the 3D printing industry. Lamoy’s background includes roles at 3D Systems, Markforged, Ultimaker, and HP’s Additive Manufacturing business, focusing on driving organic sales growth through channel sales. Wilkman has diverse experience from Carbon, CAD Dimensions, and Cimquest Manufacturing Solutions, specializing in polymer 3D printing.

Patrick Crompton joined as a US field and application engineer, bringing a strong hands-on background from the MSOE Rapid Prototyping Center. Dr. Nancy Awwad, Ph.D., has joined as a Senior Materials & Applications Specialist, leveraging eight years of experience in photochemistry and developing photopolymers for DLP and SLA technologies. Their expertise strengthens Axtra3D’s ability to integrate innovative solutions like the Lumia X1 into various industrial and healthcare applications globally.

Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. has appointed Admiral Mike Mullen (ret. USN), former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as Strategic Advisor. His role underscores Nikon’s commitment to expanding its presence in aerospace and defense through advanced metal additive manufacturing technologies. Recently established in California, Nikon Advanced Manufacturing integrates Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) and Directed Energy Deposition (DED) capabilities. Admiral Mullen’s extensive naval career and strategic expertise will contribute to innovation and partnerships, supporting Nikon’s leadership in metal AM solutions for critical sectors globally.

Metal AM company Meltio has appointed Meaghan Ferris as Commercial Vice President and Gabriel Ortiz as Channel Manager to reinforce its US sales team. Ferris, who previously worked at HP’s Additive Manufacturing division, will manage states east of the Mississippi. Ortiz, a US Navy Veteran with over 25 years of experience in companies like Panasonic and Henkel, will cover states west of the Mississippi. Both bring extensive expertise in additive manufacturing and strategic management. Additionally, Meltio launched a “Powered by Meltio, Made in the USA” section on its website to showcase its wire-laser metal additive manufacturing solutions, supporting growing demand in various industrial sectors.

Meaghan Ferris as Commercial Vice President and Gabriel Ortiz as Channel Manager. Photo via Meltio.

Additionally, Evolve Additive Solutions has appointed Jeff Blank as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Joe Allison, who now serves as Chairman of the Board. Joe led Evolve through a transformative period, achieving significant product advancements and commercial growth since 2022. Jeff, previously President and COO, brings extensive experience in 2D and 3D printing, emphasizing product development and operational excellence. His leadership ensures continuity and builds upon Evolve’s momentum in industrial 3D printing solutions.

“I joined Evolve two years ago because I believe in the combination of our technology and people – and their unique abilities to address critical gaps in scaling additive manufacturing for production,” said Blank. “Evolve, and our STEP Technology, are at the beginning of an incredible journey to deliver immense value in manufacturing. My vision is that soon we will see STEP on factory floors right alongside injection molding machines.”

The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) has appointed Neil Logan and Allan Cook CBE to its non-executive board, enhancing its leadership with their extensive experience in engineering, manufacturing, and digital entrepreneurship. Neil Logan, former CEO of Incremental Group and chair of The Data Lab, brings expertise in driving growth and innovation. Allan Cook CBE, renowned in automotive, aerospace, and defense industries, has chaired Atkins and the High-Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult.

Chris Courtney, CEO of NMIS, said, “I am delighted that executives with the calibre of Neil and Allan have agreed to join our already high-quality board. They will both bring experience and deep insights that will help us enable the growth of manufacturing, by harnessing the power of technology to deliver net zero. Their background in delivering growth in manufacturing and technology-based companies will be invaluable.”

Canadian 3D printing powder developer Equispheres has announced the appointment of Sascha Rudolph as Chief Operating Officer. Rudolph brings 10 years of experience in the additive manufacturing industry from his tenure at a global additive manufacturing system supplier. Previously, he was Senior Vice President Metal Materials for EOS, where he led an international team and developed strategic initiatives. At Equispheres, Rudolph will focus on expanding production capacity and advancing materials technologies to meet growth targets. He holds a BSc and MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

Evan Butler-Jones, Vice-President of Product and Strategy at Equispheres, said, “Sascha is a next-generation leader for the next phase in the additive manufacturing story – industrialization. He has the vision and knowledge to keep Equispheres at the forefront of metal additive manufacturing technology.”

Facility openings by AML3D, A3D Manufacturing, SPEE3D, and more

Moving on to new facilities, New York-based biomaterials specialist Himed and Austrian ceramic 3D printing company Lithoz have jointly launched the Bioceramics Center of Excellence (BCoE) at Himed’s New York headquarters. This initiative integrates Himed’s expertise in bioceramics with Lithoz’s advanced ceramic 3D printing technology, aimed at supporting medical device manufacturers. The BCoE offers comprehensive R&D services including rapid prototyping, SEM imaging, material analysis, and bioceramic customization using Lithoz CeraFab S65 Medical printers. With the global bioceramic industry projected to reach $10.2 billion by 2028 as said by the company, the BCoE positions itself to enhance innovation in bioceramic materials, particularly for medical implants, leveraging Lithoz’s precise printing capabilities.

BIOCERAMICS Center of Excellence – A collaboration between Himed and Lithoz. Image via Lithoz.

AML3D has finalized a 64-month lease for its new US headquarters and manufacturing facility in Stow, Ohio. This strategic move supports AML3D’s US ‘Scale up’ strategy, aimed at expanding its presence in the defense, marine, aerospace, and oil & gas sectors. Operational by Q1 FY25, the facility will host AML3D’s corporate headquarters, direct sales, administration, and technical teams, led by Pete Goumas, President & CEO of AML3D USA, Inc. The initiative follows a successful $6.9 million capital raise, underscoring AML3D’s commitment to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and market reach.

Moreover, Rolls-Royce SMR is establishing a Module Development Facility at the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) to produce and test prototype modules for its small modular reactors (SMRs). Housed within AMRC’s Factory 2050 in Sheffield, this facility, starting with a £2.7 million investment, aims to de-risk and support the £15+ million SMR program. Proven in other sectors like oil and gas, the modular approach will facilitate efficient production and assembly of SMR power plants, improving UK’s home-grown nuclear technology and contributing to global clean energy solutions.

Metal AM company SPEE3D has opened its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility and applications center at the University of New Hampshire’s (UNH) John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center. This strategic move allows SPEE3D to collaborate closely with U.S. clients, including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), leveraging UNH’s resources for additive manufacturing. This facility will be used to produce printers while serving as an applications center, tailored to customer needs. The ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 17th was attended by SPEE3D leadership, UNH faculty, local dignitaries, and industry partners.

“Establishing our first U.S.-based location at the Olson Center brings together a world-class manufacturing center at UNH with SPEE3D’s leading cold spray additive manufacturing technology to a region known for its innovation and advancements,” said Byron Kennedy, CEO at SPEE3D. “Although we are an Australian company, we have partners worldwide and a strong presence in America, so it made perfect sense to expand our footprint to address the needs of our partners.”

Elsewhere, A3D Manufacturing has announced the grand opening of its new Phoenix headquarters at 15220 South 50th Street, attended by nearly 200 guests on May 30. Phoenix City Councilman Kevin Robinson and Greater Phoenix Chamber representatives joined executives from A3D, Hawk Ridge Systems, HP, and Nikola Motor Company for the event. Formerly known as Athena Manufacturing, A3D has rebranded and expanded to a 9,000 sq. ft. facility to meet increasing demand for additive manufacturing and post-production services, says the company.

A3D Manufacturing Senior Vice President, Jon Toews said, “By opening our new Phoenix headquarters, we’re tripling our production capacity and revolutionizing manufacturing. This expansion allows us to offer high-quality solutions for every stage of the product lifecycle, from prototyping to full outsourced MaaS, supporting both additive and traditional manufacturing.”

A3D Manufacturing Director of Sales Chad Wigert; Director of Manufacturing Taylor Moore; Phoenix City Councilman Kevin Robinson; A3D Manufacturing VP of Operations Jacob Moss; Senior Vice President Jon Toews; Greater Phoenix Chamber VP of Strategic Member Engagement Debbie Drotar; and Director of Strategic Member Engagement Jenifer Kocher at the A3D Manufacturing ribbon cutting ceremony on May 30. Photo via A3D Manufacturing.

