New 3D Printing Jobs at Conflux Technology, RadTech, Nikon AM Synergy, AMufacture and More

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

In this edition, we’ll highlight recent developments and movements in the industry’s workforce, shedding light on the dynamic landscape of the additive manufacturing sector.

Read on for recent appointments and facility openings at Conflux Technology, RadTech, Nikon AM Synergy, AMufacture and more!

Conflux Technology Names New CEO

Australian engineering company Conflux Technology appointed Dan Woodford as Chief Executive Officer, following his tenure as Chief Commercial Officer where he delivered 100% annual sales growth for three consecutive years and established the company’s UK operations. Founder Michael Fuller moves to Executive Chairman, retaining oversight of governance, corporate strategy and technical direction.

The transition is designed to accelerate Conflux’s international expansion, with Woodford flagging growth across high-performance and electric automotive, next-generation aviation, and electronics cooling markets.

Dan Woodford and Michael Fuller. Photo via Conflux Technology.

RadTech Names New Chief Strategy and Operations Officer

RadTech, the nonprofit association advancing ultraviolet and electron beam technologies, has promoted Mickey Fortune to Chief Strategy and Operations Officer. Fortune, a 20-year veteran of the organization, previously served as Associate Executive Director for Education and Outreach.

In his expanded role, Fortune will lead strategic growth initiatives, oversee key member services and events including the biennial RadTech UV+EB Technology Conference, and maintain industry liaison responsibilities. Executive Director Gary Cohen credited Fortune with driving educational programming and forward-looking initiatives that have broadened RadTech’s influence across advanced manufacturing and material science.

Nikon AM Synergy Appoints Jesse Lea as CEO

Nikon AM Synergy, the engineering and services division of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing, has named Jesse Lea as its new CEO, succeeding David McKee. Lea brings over 30 years of manufacturing leadership experience, including a stint as President of Rapid Product Development Group, which was acquired by 3D Systems under his tenure, and most recently as Director of Business Development at UPTIVE.

“Building on the tremendous efforts and accomplishments of the Nikon AM Synergy and Nikon Advanced Manufacturing team, we are well-positioned to capture the critical opportunity that domestic additive manufacturing represents in the marketplace to address the needs of our defense and commercial customer base. I am honored to have the chance to work with this talented group utilizing cutting-edge Nikon technology to drive advanced manufacturing forward,” said Lea.

Jesse Lea. Photo via Nikon AM Synergy.

AMufacture Appoints Former Dyson Managing Director as Chairman

Portsmouth-based AMufacture has appointed David Hollander, former managing director of Dyson, as its new chairman to support the contract manufacturer’s rapid growth and international ambitions. Hollander brings over 40 years of business leadership experience and a track record as chairman of private equity-backed companies, and joins as AMufacture reports seven times the capacity it held two years ago.

Founded in 2018, AMufacture has grown into a key contract manufacturer specialising in marine, automotive and defence work. The appointment signals the next phase of a scale-up that is eyeing expansion both within the UK and into overseas markets.

Will Howden, David Hollander and Craig Pyser. Photo via AMufacture.

Carbon Strengthens Global Sales Leadership with New Appointments

Carbon has made two senior sales appointments to drive customer growth across its global operations. Dana McCallum returns to the company as Head of Global Enterprise Sales, having been one of Carbon’s first sales hires in 2015 and played a key role in building its commercial business and Production Network. She will lead sales strategy across medtech, consumer, industrial, automotive and service bureau sectors.

Dana McCallum. Photo via Carbon.

Christoph Meyer joins as Director of Oral Health Sales Europe, bringing nearly 20 years of dental industry experience including a recent role leading European DSO business at Dentsply Sirona. Based near Frankfurt, Meyer will focus on expanding Carbon’s dental footprint across DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), the Netherlands, the Nordics and the UK.

Christoph Meyer. Photo via Carbon.

New facility openings by AML3D and Virginia Tech

Moving on to facility openings, AML3D Limited has officially opened its US Technology Facility in Stow, Ohio, marking the company’s first dedicated American manufacturing site and a key step in its strategy to embed wire-arc additive manufacturing within the US defense industrial base. The facility directly supports the Virginia-class submarine program, producing large-scale metal components using AML3D’s proprietary WAM process, while also serving aerospace and energy clients including the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The opening carries broader strategic weight as a tangible expression of the AUKUS trilateral partnership, with Australian-developed technology now deployed on US soil to strengthen allied defense manufacturing. The facility already supplies two systems to the US Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, with AML3D flagging further expansion into submarine production, aerospace, and energy infrastructure as demand grows.

AL3 AML3D Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Photo via AML3D.

Elsewhere, Virginia Tech launched Virginia Tech Made: The Center for Advanced Manufacturing, housed within its Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science. The center will cultivate cross-campus collaborations, expand industry and government partnerships, and train manufacturing professionals across advanced materials, computational design, data analytics, and digital infrastructure.

Workforce development is central to its mission, reaching from university students to engineering professionals and K-12 outreach. Founding director Christopher Williams framed the initiative as an urgent response to a national shortage of manufacturing engineers, stating the center must actively build the pipeline rather than wait for talent to arrive.

Christopher Williams (at center), the L.S. Randolph Professor of Mechanical Engineering, is the founding director of Virginia Tech Made. Photo via Clark DeHart for Virginia Tech.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

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