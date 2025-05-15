New 3D Printing Jobs at CDG 3D TECH, Sandvik, SWISSto12 and More

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

In this edition, we’ll highlight recent developments and movements in the industry’s workforce, shedding light on the dynamic landscape of the additive manufacturing sector.

Read on for recent facility openings and new appointments at CDG 3D TECH, Sandvik, SWISSto12, SprintRay and Quickparts.

CDG 3D TECH Expands Footprint with New Additive Manufacturing Centre in Basingstoke

UK-based 3D printing technology provider CDG 3D TECH has launched a new additive manufacturing centre at Devonshire Business Park in Basingstoke, alongside its existing facilities in Alton and Derby.

CDG’s new centre is a multi-functional space that serves as a showroom, service hub, warehouse, and retail outlet. It is designed to accommodate large-format 3D printers, scanners, and post-processing systems. The facility supports a wide array of advanced technologies, including stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS) with nylon, selective laser melting (SLM), fused filament fabrication (FFF), fused granulate fabrication (FGF) using pellets, and liquid deposition modelling (LDM) in clay.

CDG 3D TECH team outside Basingstoke AM Centre. Photo via CDG 3D TECH.

“Although 3D printing is well established in the UK, additive manufacturing is still gaining traction among general manufacturers,” said Grant Cameron, CDG 3D TECH’s founder and managing director. “Our new AM Centre will allow us to demonstrate the latest industrial 3D printing and post-processing technologies, helping UK manufacturers work with metals, polymers, and ceramics.”

Strategically positioned with strong transport links to enable faster deliveries across the UK, the new site marks a period of growth for CDG. As part of this expansion strategy, the company is also strengthening its team and has scheduled two upcoming events: a 3D Scanning Open Day on July 1 and a 3D Printing AM Open Day on September 25.

New hires at Sandvik, SWISSto12, SprintRay, and Quickparts

Global engineering company Sandvik has appointed David Goulbourne as the new President of its Powder Solutions division, part of the Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions business area. The division includes well-established brands such as Wolfram, Buffalo Tungsten, and the Osprey line of metal powders. In addition to his new role, Goulbourne will also serve as President of Wolfram Bergbau und Hütten AG.

“I am thrilled to join the Powder Solutions division and contribute to strengthening and expanding our leadership in the powder manufacturing industry. My focus will be on ensuring that customer value remains our top priority, by continuously developing more sustainable processes and high-quality powder solutions,” said Goulbourne.

Bringing nearly 25 years of experience in the manufacturing industry and a strong entrepreneurial mindset, Goulbourne most recently served as Vice President of the Solid Round Tools Business Unit at Sandvik Coromant. He succeeds Alex Nieuwpoort, who is retiring after 28 years of distinguished service and instrumental contributions to Sandvik’s growth and strategic development. Nieuwpoort will remain with the company until the end of June to support the leadership transition.

David Goulbourne. Photo via Sandvik

Next up, Swiss manufacturer specializing in satellite communication SWISSto12 has also appointed Fredrik Gustavsson as its new Chief Financial and Strategy Officer (CFSO). He will lead the company’s strategic growth, financial operations, and corporate development as it continues to expand in the global satellite market. His appointment follows the recent naming of Steve Collar as Chairman of the Board.

Gustavsson brings extensive experience in strategy, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), with a strong track record in the satellite communications and transport sectors. He has held senior roles at Inmarsat, easyJet, Credit Suisse, Teneo, and McKinsey & Company.

As Chief Strategy Officer at Inmarsat, he led major strategic initiatives and M&A activity, including the company’s $7.3 billion sale to Viasat. Over his career, Gustavsson has led more than $25 billion in M&A across multiple sectors and has spearheaded performance improvement initiatives that delivered over $500 million in annual profit gains.

“I’m excited to join SWISSto12 at a time of strong momentum,” said Gustavsson. “With $350 million in customer orders and growing global demand, the company is well positioned for its next phase of innovation and growth.”

Fredrik Gustavsson. Photo via SWISSto12.

U.S.-based dental 3D printer manufacturer SprintRay has named Dr. Meena Barsoum as its new Global Head of Clinical Strategy. In his new role, Dr. Barsoum will lead SprintRay’s global clinical strategy, collaborating with practitioners, educators, and industry stakeholders to broaden access to 3D printing and streamline same-day restorative workflows.

SprintRay highlighted that Barsoum is a recognized leader in the field with over a decade of experience, having played a key role in advancing chairside innovation, especially through the widespread adoption of CAD/CAM milling systems in dental practices.

“3D printing is no longer a future concept—it’s a present-day solution,” said Dr. Barsoum in the official announcement. “With SprintRay’s Midas platform, any practice equipped with an intraoral scanner can deliver high-quality, same-day restorations—without the complexity or cost of traditional systems. It’s a game-changer for accessible digital dentistry.”

Dr. Meena Barsoum. Photo via SprintRay.

Lastly, US-based prototyping company Quickparts has appointed Peter Jacobsen as President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Aidan O’Sullivan as President of the Americas to support global growth and improve operational efficiency.

Both leaders bring expertise in advanced manufacturing and business transformation, positioning Quickparts to deliver top-tier solutions across the entire product lifecycle and solidifying its role as a trusted partner in the manufacturing and supply chain sectors.

Jacobsen brings over 15 years of experience in managing complex operations and driving business growth across Europe and the United States. Before joining Quickparts, Jacobsen was General Manager of Nexa3D’s EMEA operations and previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Addifab.

“Quickparts has a powerful reputation for innovation, customer service, and manufacturing excellence. I am eager to collaborate with our teams and customers across the region to unlock new opportunities and deliver exceptional value,” said Jacobsen.

Peter Jacobsen. Photo via Quickparts.

Additionally, O’Sullivan brings over 20 years of experience in manufacturing, operations, and commercial leadership. Prior to becoming President of Quickparts Americas, O’Sullivan served as the company’s Chief Transformation Officer (CTO), where he optimized operations and led strategic growth initiatives.

He previously held senior roles at Shapeways, including General Manager of E-commerce and Enterprise Sales, and Vice President of Operations. Earlier in his career, he worked at Kerry Group, overseeing multiple manufacturing sites and driving operational improvements.

Aidan O’Sullivan. Photo via Quickparts.

“I am excited to lead Quickparts’ Americas operations at a time when manufacturing innovation and supply chain agility are more critical than ever,” said O’Sullivan. “Our customers are navigating rapidly changing market conditions, and Quickparts is uniquely positioned to help them succeed with speed, scale, and quality. I look forward to deepening our customer relationships and building on our legacy of excellence.”

Featured image shows 3D Printing Industry Jobs Board. Image via 3D Printing Industry.