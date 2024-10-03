New 3D Printing Jobs at Caracol, Continuum Powders, Titomic, VulcanForms, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

In this edition, we’ll highlight recent developments and movements in the industry’s workforce, shedding light on the dynamic landscape of the additive manufacturing sector.

Read on for recent hires and facility openings at Prusa Research, Renishaw, Roboze, Tech Soft 3D, and more.

New hires at Caracol, Tech Soft 3D, VulcanForms, and more

Starting with new hires, 3D printing software company Tech Soft 3D has appointed Cecile Quillard as its new Chief Financial Officer. Reporting directly to CEO Ron Fritz, Quillard brings extensive experience in leading finance and operations teams globally, with expertise in financial process design for strategic decision-making and supporting acquisition workflows.

Most recently, Quillard played a key role in the acquisition and integration of the Cambrio product line into the Sandvik Digital Manufacturing portfolio. Before Sandvik, she held finance leadership roles at Metrologic, Hydrokarst SA, Infor, and Datastream.

“I have dedicated nearly my entire career to corporate finance within the software industry and have long admired Tech Soft 3D as a key technology partner,” said Quillard. “I am excited to be joining the Tech Soft 3D team, particularly as the company broadens its strategic vision by enhancing its developer toolkit business with advanced CAD data solutions for end-users. I look forward to working collaboratively across teams to drive strong financial performance for our business and partners.”

Following next, large-format robotic 3D printer manufacturer Caracol has welcomed Rajeev Kulkarni as its new Board President to support the company’s global expansion, particularly in North America. With over three decades of experience in leadership roles at companies such as 3D Systems, Protochips, and currently as Chief Strategy Officer at Axtra3D, Kulkarni brings extensive expertise in additive manufacturing.

His role will focus on scaling up Caracol’s U.S. operations and driving its growth as a leader in large-scale 3D printing solutions for industrial applications. Kulkarni is also recognized for his work in angel investing and entrepreneurship.

Rajeev Kulkarni CSO of Axtra3D. Photo via Axtra3D.

3D printer manufacturer Roboze has appointed Krisstie Kondrotis as US Aerospace & Defense Senior Advisor. Kondrotis brings decades of experience in the aerospace and defense sector, having held senior roles at Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Spirit AeroSystems, and GKN. In her new role, she will support Roboze’s expansion strategy in the US market, focusing on developing partnerships and promoting the company’s additive manufacturing solutions.

“I am honored to join ROBOZE at such a pivotal time for the company as it advances its unique and proven capabilities to strengthen manufacturing and supply chain operations by providing local production using advanced composites for metal replacement parts,” said Kondrotis. “ROBOZE is at the forefront of technological innovation, and I am excited to contribute to its mission of transforming the aerospace and defense sector through advanced and sustainable manufacturing solutions.”

Californian sustainable metal powder developer Continuum Powders has expanded its executive team by appointing Renette Youssef as Chief Marketing Officer. Having served as CMO at Velo3D, Youssef brings over 15 years of experience in building successful technology brands. She will focus on strengthening the company’s brand presence, customer engagement, and lead generation efforts.

Youssef joins shortly after Rob Higby became CEO, signaling increased commercialization expertise. Her strategic goal is to promote Continuum’s sustainable metal powders as the future of advanced manufacturing while expanding market reach through data-driven strategies and industry partnerships.

Additionally, the company has also appointed Jared Butson as Senior Vice President, Global Sales. Butson brings over two decades of experience in the aviation and aerospace industries, where he excelled in business development and client relationship management. Previously holding leadership roles at CTS Engines, TurbineAero, and Avidyne Corporation, Butson’s expertise in managing relationships with engine OEMs, airlines, military, and cargo operators will help drive Continuum Powders’ global sales and expansion efforts.

Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer Titomic has expanded its US presence by appointing Dr. Patricia Dare to head its defense and aerospace efforts. Bringing over 30 years of experience from roles at Boeing, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and other major companies, Dr. Dare’s expertise will support the company’s growth in these sectors. This appointment reflects Titomic’s strategy to strengthen its capabilities and operations in the US defense market.

Digital manufacturing firm and MIT-rollout VulcanForms has appointed Kevin Kassekert as Chief Executive Officer and Jay Martin as President to lead its continued growth. Kassekert, formerly COO at Redwood Materials and a key leader in Tesla’s global infrastructure development, will focus on scaling VulcanForms’ innovative manufacturing systems.

Additionally, Jay Martin, previously President at Globus Medical, where he grew the company’s robotic systems from $450 million to over $2 billion, will oversee VulcanForms’ go-to-market strategies, commercialization, and operations. Both executives will drive expansion across key sectors, including medical, aerospace, and consumer technology.

Facility openings by Prusa Research, Ursa Major, Renishaw, and more

Moving on to new facilities, European 3D printer manufacturer Prusa Research has announced plans to produce its popular 3D printers and filaments in the U.S. through its American subsidiary, Printed Solid, to better serve American customers. Having started in July 2024, Printed Solid will assemble Prusa MK4 3D printers and begin local production of Prusament filaments.

Additionally, they will offer repair services to U.S. customers to enhance support. With approximately 30 employees at its Delaware facility, Prusa Research aims to expand its workforce and become the largest U.S. manufacturer of 3D printers and filaments within a year.

The Printed Solid team. Photo via Prusa Research.

The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) has unveiled a new hub focused on sustainable additive manufacturing (AM), aimed at advancing net zero product design and production. Featuring state-of-the-art polymer and ceramic AM machines, the hub enables material reprocessing to recycle waste into feedstocks.

Among the key equipment are the Lithoz CeraFab S65 and Carbon M3 machines, which will 3D print products using high-performance polymers and ceramics. Additionally, polymer granulation and feedstock systems will be installed to create a fully circular polymer manufacturing process at the MTC.

Ursa Major announced plans to develop a new R&D facility in Youngstown, Ohio, focused on advancing additive manufacturing and materials development for liquid rocket engines and solid rocket motors. Including $4 million in grants from JobsOhio, this $14.5 million investment aims to support the company’s growing U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contracts.

This facility will develop new materials, including metallic alloys, and will house laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) 3D printers for rapid prototyping. Ursa Major’s expansion will increase its Ohio-based workforce from three to eighteen, enhancing its contributions to U.S. aerospace and defense innovation.

One of Ursa Major’s 3D printed rocket engine combustion chambers. Photo via Ursa Major.

Nikon Corp. and Nikon Advanced Manufacturing (AM) have launched the Nikon AM Technology Center in Long Beach, California as a key element of their Vision 2030 strategy. Spanning 90,000 square feet, the facility caters to clients in aviation, aerospace, and defense.

In addition to hosting Nikon AM Synergy and SLM Solutions Studios, the center offers a wide range of services to boost the adoption of metal AM. These include Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM), engineering, prototyping, and production solutions, with a focus on scaling and optimizing the supply chain.

Hamid Zarringhalam, CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing said, “In under a year, we have made significant strides toward revolutionizing the manufacturing landscape. Our global organization’s concerted efforts, coupled with the trust and support of our partners and customers, enable us to harness our deep expertise and new acquisitions, with the values that Nikon is renowned for globally.”

Global engineering firm Renishaw has launched two new technology centers in Chennai, India, and Nagoya, Japan, to enhance customer support. Aiming to expand its presence, these facilities offer clients better access to Renishaw’s expertise and products.

In Nagoya, the center was revealed during a two-day event featuring product demonstrations and discussions on metrology and spectroscopy. Meanwhile, the Chennai site serves as a demonstration hub and training center for students, machine builders, and customers. This expansion is part of Renishaw’s broader global strategy, which includes new offices in Brazil, and its first subsidiary operation in the UAE.

Equispheres seeks senior sales and engineering talent to drive AM growth

Canadian 3D printing powder developer Equispheres is hiring for two senior positions: VP of Sales – North America and Senior Electrical & Controls Engineer.

The VP of Sales will be responsible for driving business development in North America, focusing on building relationships in the aerospace, defense, and commercial sectors. Candidates need a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, 5+ years of experience in metal additive manufacturing, and a track record in sales and customer relationship management.

The Senior Electrical & Controls Engineer will design, install, and optimize control systems. This role requires a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and 15+ years of experience in industrial controls. Familiarity with PLCs, SCADA, and industrial process components is essential. Experience in powder processing or material science is also desirable.

Both positions offer competitive salaries, benefits, and are full-time roles, says the company.

