New 3D Printing Jobs At AML3D, Velo3D, KIMYA, Stratasys, Bond3D, Facilities At Renishaw, MTC, and more

Read on for hires at AML3D, Velo3D, KIMYA, Stratasys, Bond3D, and IperionX, vacancies at the ATDM program, and facility openings from ARBURG, MTC, Renishaw, Nano Dimension, and more.

New hires at AML3D, Velo3D, IperionX, and more

Kicking off this week’s job update with the latest hires, Australian large-format 3D printer manufacturer AML3D has announced the appointment of Noel Cornish as a non-executive director and new Chairman. Sean Ebert will remain on the AML3D Board as a non-executive director. Ebert has been serving as the Interim Chairman since November 2021. The Board of AML3D conducted an extensive search process, with the help of a global executive search firm, Stanton Chase, to identify qualified candidates, and Cornish was selected based on his industry and governance experience, making him the ideal person to support the Company in achieving its strategic goals.

“We are delighted Noel accepted the invitation to join AML3D’s Board as Chairman. His deep experience of working in the metal manufacturing sector, both in Australia and Internationally in ALM3D’s key market of the USA will add significant value to the AML3D Board. It has been my privilege to have acted as the Interim Chairman and I wish Noel every success,” said Mr. Ebert, commenting on the appointment.

Noel Cornish as AML3D’s Non-Executive Director and new chairman. Image via AML3D.

Inkjet printing technology group Xaar has made two new appointments to its senior leadership team: Sue LaVerne as Chief People Officer and Karl Forbes as Group R&D Director. LaVerne will report to CEO John Mills and Forbes to COO Graham Tweedale. The creation of these roles is part of Xaar’s ongoing transformation, and both LaVerne and Forbes will bring their experience and expertise to the leadership team to help drive the company’s customer-focused strategy. As Chief People Officer, LaVerne will lead Group HR and work with her team to ensure Xaar achieves its goal of becoming an “employer of choice,” which is a crucial element of the People pillar in the company’s recently launched Sustainability Roadmap.

Industrial 3D printer manufacturer Desktop Metal has appointed Jason Cole as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to the Founder and CEO, Ric Fulop. He will report to Desktop Metal Founder and CEO Ric Fulop. Cole brings with him 18 years of experience from Analog Devices, a renowned company in high-performance signal processing technology used across various electronic devices. At Analog Devices, he held the position of Division CFO, Global Operations and Technology since January 2018.

3D printing platform provider Replique has announced that Nikolas “Nick” Dinges has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. As the newly appointed CTO of Replique, Dinges will oversee the development of the company’s technology platform, which allows OEMs to offer parts on demand to their customers through a secure, worldwide, and decentralized 3D printing network. Along with strategic development, Dinges will concentrate on expanding the service bureaus’ network and ensuring the smooth integration of the platform with customers’ current manufacturing workflows.

Benoît Stoeux has been appointed as the General Manager of KIMYA, a French additive manufacturing company. With a degree in mechanical engineering from Polytech Lille, Benoît began his career at VALEO, where he held various positions, including Project Engineer, R&D and Project Validation Manager, and Business Unit Manager, managing large teams. He later became the Innovation Project Director at VEOLIA and held Strategy and New Market Development roles at CIPELIA for six years. With a wealth of experience in defining corporate strategies, market analysis, and new business development, Benoît brings valuable skills to KIMYA.

“I am thrilled to join KIMYA and more broadly ARMOR GROUP, whose values I share. Additive manufacturing is at a historic turning point. In a context of necessary systemic sobriety, this high value-added technology allows us to produce without wasting resources, as close as possible to our needs,” said Stoeux.

Duann Scott has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the 3MF Consortium, succeeding Luis Baldez who served as the Executive Director since 2020. During Baldez’s tenure, the 3MF file format evolved from development to adoption and saw an increase in the number of supported products and customer use cases. He also contributed to raising awareness of 3MF across the industry through extensive marketing efforts. As a result, 3MF has become a viable alternative to STL as the primary format for 3D printing interoperability, thanks to its completeness, extensibility, and support from industry leaders.

Stratasys has welcomed Christian Alvarez as its new Chief Revenue Officer, who will be reporting directly to the CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif. Before joining Stratasys, Alvarez has served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Nutanix, and has held various leadership positions at Juniper Networks. Additionally, he has experience in building start-up organizations with companies such as Cyan Inc. and Terremark Worldwide.

Meanwhile, Bond3D‘s CEO and investor Gerald Holtvluwer has appointed Kevin McAlea as a board member. McAlea brings extensive experience in the 3D printing industry with a focus on sales, marketing, business development, product management, and financial management, as well as technical expertise covering the full process from rapid prototyping to manufacturing high-performance plastics and composites.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Kevin McAlea’s caliber to join our board as a new member,” said Gerald Holtvluwer. “Kevin brings a proven track record and experience to our company to challenge the exciting phase of enabling market adoption in the spine. Furthermore, Kevin will support us in the next phase of series production.”

Metal AM company Velo3D has appointed Jessie Lockhart as Chief People Officer. Lockhart brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources and people operations to the company. Lockhart holds a Ph.D. in Global Leadership and Change from Pepperdine University, and her most recent role was overseeing global talent management at Lam Research, a Fortune 300 supplier of semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment.

“To meet our growth goals as a company, we need strong organizational infrastructure to ensure we can continue to hire and retain top talent around the world and help them progress in their careers as we scale our business,” said, Benny Buller, Velo3D Founder and CEO. “Jessie brings with her an amazing background of working with high-growth, innovative companies that have successfully undergone periods of rapid expansion. Our team has always prioritized our company culture and with Jessie overseeing people operations, and helping bolster our internal best practices, I’m confident we can continue to expand without losing the culture we’ve worked so hard to build.”

Jessie Lockhart as CPO at Velo3D. Image via Velo3D.

Construction 3D printing company Mighty Buildings has appointed Scott Gebicke as Chief Executive Officer. Gebicke, who has a strong record of manufacturing innovation, most recently served in several leadership roles at Jabil, including as president of the Industrial Division and of Jabil Defense & Aerospace. Gebicke is a former U.S. Naval Officer and was previously a leader at McKinsey & Company. Slava Solonitsyn, who helped start the company and was its first CEO, will stay on the Board of Directors and help guide the company as it moves into its next phase of growth.

The Board of Directors at Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc. (AMI) has promoted Joe Veranese to the position of Chief Executive Officer, starting on January 2, 2023. Veranese is the Chief Information Officer for the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. (MTDG), the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), and AMI. He will keep doing his current job and also lead AMI’s efforts to help small and medium-sized businesses use smart, sustainable manufacturing practices.

“AMI was created to offer innovative, low-cost solutions appropriate for smaller companies at any phase of their digital journey, and we are on a mission to enable SMMs to collaborate, innovate, and ultimately thrive,” said, Dr. Dean Bartles, President and CEO of MTDG. “We are confident that Joe can broaden our scope in education and workforce development and take us to the next level.”

Industrial 3D printer manufacturer Essentium has appointed Edna Garcia as its new Chief Financial Officer and Will Chiang as Chief Operations Officer. The two executives will be in charge of running the organization’s business and making sure it runs smoothly. They will also be in charge of driving new strategic initiatives that will help it grow and make additive manufacturing more valuable.

“Edna and Will are seasoned executives with an exemplary track record of driving operational and financial performance. Their experience, discipline, and performance-driven leadership will be instrumental in executing our strategy and driving long-term value for our customers. I look forward to working with them to achieve our next wave of accelerated growth in the AM industry,” said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO of Essentium.

Will Chiang and Edna Garcia have been appointed to Essentium’s executive leadership. Image via Essentium.

US 3D printer OEM Carbon has named Terri Capriolo Senior Vice President of Oral Health. Capriolo has worked at National Dentex, Solvay Dental 360, and Straumann. She will report directly to the Office of the CEO and her appointment is effective immediately.

“We are privileged to have a leader join Carbon who is so well respected throughout the industry. Terri has a wealth of knowledge and strong relationships with dental labs that will benefit the growth of Carbon’s Oral Health business,” said Phil DeSimone, member of the Office of the CEO. “Terri is joining a well-established team who has successfully grown our dental lab and aligners businesses. With Terri’s focus on customer success and team culture, we’re positive she’s the right fit to execute our go-forward strategy.”

3D printing materials developer 6K, has announced the appointments of Dennis Fehr as Chief Financial Officer and Rob Davies as Chief Operating Officer of 6K Energy. The appointment of these two critical roles will provide the leadership and expertise needed for future investments, mergers and acquisitions, and growth plans, as well as operational excellence for the energy division. Fehr, who was previously CFO of Fluence Energy, has experience in developing finance organizations and expanding revenue, growing international presence to ten regional entities across the globe in his previous role.

Chaw Sing Ho, CEO of the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), has begun his three-year term on the board of directors for ASTM International. The board consists of 25 leaders from various organizations around the world. Before his public sector work, Dr. HO held leadership positions at HP Singapore and Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing. Since 2019, Dr. Ho has represented NAMIC and leading efforts within the ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE), supporting research and standardization projects in Singapore’s AM ecosystem.

Sustainable, low-cost titanium developer IperionX has appointed Harold Sears as Additive Manufacturing Senior Advisor. His appointment is expected to enhance IperionX’s technical proficiency in producing high-quality, low-cost prototypes and specialized titanium components for advanced industries. With IperionX’s lower carbon and circular titanium metal powder, Mr. Sears’ expertise in additive manufacturing will accelerate the manufacturing of these components. His hiring comes after IperionX’s partnership with Carver Pump, which aims to supply the U.S. Navy with additively manufactured titanium pump components. By combining additive manufacturing with IperionX’s titanium metal powder, this partnership can provide the U.S. Navy with faster and more efficient manufacturing of critical titanium parts.

The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) has appointed Dr. Graham Hoare OBE as its new CEO. Dr. Hoare, who has over 30 years of experience, will take over from Dr. Clive Hickman OBE, who will retire on March 31 after serving as CEO for 12 years. The MTC is based in Coventry and also houses the UK’s National Centre for Additive Manufacturing. After retiring, Dr. Hickman will become the Chair of the MTC board starting in April.

“I am joining the MTC at a crucial time as UK manufacturing develops to become more productive and globally competitive. MTC is recognized as a world-class leader in technology and manufacturing innovation and the task of keeping the organization at the forefront of the increasingly dynamic advances in technology and engineering will be both incredibly challenging and exciting,” said Dr. Hoare.

3D printer manufacturer Impossible Objects has appointed Steve Hoover as its new Chief Executive Officer. Hoover, who previously served as the Chief Technology Officer at Xerox, is a seasoned leader in engineering and corporate development. He is expected to leverage Impossible Objects’ revolutionary technology to reshape the landscape of 3D printing.

“Steve’s experience in printing and deep understanding of technology is a perfect fit to commercialize our revolutionary 3D printing process,” said Robert Swartz, Founder and Chairman of the Board at Impossible Objects. “Steve has great experience in bringing new products to market and solving the hard problems of scaling a business.”

ARBURG, MTC, Renishaw, and more in facility advances

Proceeding with facility news, the “Faberlab powered by Arburg” Additive Center was set to open on March 2, 2023, following a year-long planning and development phase. The two companies Faberlab and Arburg will collaborate at Faberlab’s Origgio location in Greater Milan to showcase the potential of industrial additive manufacturing to potential and existing 3D printing technology customers. Faberlab and Arburg will work together to offer advice on technology and services associated with industrial additive manufacturing, benefiting customers with their combined knowledge. Customers can reach out to Ivan Panfiglio, Arburg’s manager for additive manufacturing in Italy, for assistance with this technology. The facility will house a freeformer 200-3X, a high-temperature freeformer 300-3X, and an innovatiQ TiQ 5 printer with a large build chamber for processing high-performance thermoplastics.

The MTC has announced that its Liverpool facility will serve as a hub for a new advanced manufacturing training center. The center will provide training programs, apprenticeships, and HNC courses to businesses and students in Liverpool and the North West region. MTC Training will offer a range of courses, including a new Level 2 Lean Manufacturing Operative apprenticeship, which will enable new and current employees to progress their careers by becoming multi-skilled operators. The course covers topics such as lean manufacturing, production, quality control, problem-solving, workplace organization, and health and safety, to help companies become more flexible and efficient.

Apprentices at MTC’s Liverpool facility. Image via MTC.

Global engineering company Renishaw has opened a new Technology Centre in Bangalore, to support its rapidly growing customer base in India. The company’s metrology and material analysis solutions are now available for demonstration to customers. As a result of increased demand in the Indian markets, Renishaw relocated to a new 12,000 sq. ft. facility that houses its technical, operations, and sales teams. The new center, located on the ground floor, allows companies to collaborate with Renishaw engineers to improve their processes and productivity using the company’s technologies. Visitors can see Renishaw’s comprehensive product portfolio, including advanced metrology equipment for process control applications like the Equator flexible gauge and scanning systems for CNC machine tools.

Electronics 3D printer manufacturer Nano Dimension has opened its new European headquarters in Munich, Germany, to support its commercial and R&D activities. With this move, Nano Dimension will offer exceptional service and responsiveness to its existing and potential customers in the region. Moreover, it expects to advance its R&D efforts in advanced materials, as Munich and the State of Bavaria is home to leading research institutions, materials companies, and a strong industrial and technology workforce. The inauguration was attended as a Guest of Honor by Herr Hubert Aiwanger, the Minister of Economic Affairs for the State of Bavaria. Minister Aiwanger commented, “The combination of 3D printing and electronics manufacturing fits perfectly with Bavaria’s high-tech agenda. In particular, in the area of microelectronics, Bavaria aims to strengthen its position. This technology even allows for the production and competence in the field of microelectronics to be partly brought back to Bavaria.”

IALR’s state-funded project Center for Manufacturing Advancement (CMA), is now open and seeks to attract new businesses and jobs to the state. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony along with industry partners and IALR to recognize the CMA’s role in developing manufacturing technologies that support business expansion and skilled workforce development in the region.

“As we strive to make Virginia the best place for veterans to live, work and raise a family, I am thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of our new IALR Center for Manufacturing Advancement in Danville,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This partnership will diversify, transform and grow Southern Virginia’s production capability for the Submarine Industrial Base as well, marking another major win for Virginia’s defense economy and labor market.”

French chemical and materials company Arkema has partnered with the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the Université de Haute-Alsace to launch a new laboratory at the Mulhouse Institute of Materials Science. The lab aims to speed up research into photopolymerization, a promising technology that will facilitate the exploration of new and more environmentally friendly UV-curable materials, according to Arkema.

“Arkema is delighted to launch this new joint laboratory with the CNRS and the University of Haute-Alsace to accelerate our fruitful collaboration,” said Armand Aidari, R&D Director at Arkema. “The evolution of photopolymerization techniques favor more efficient and sustainable processes, materials and solutions, in line with Arkema’s strategy.”

Plasma atomized 3D printing powder developer PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has announced the completion and acceptance of all findings and recommendations made by a major global aerospace company (“the Client”) during their on-site audit of PyroGenesis’ NexGen metal powder production facility. The Client’s approval of PyroGenesis’ NexGen manufacturing process marks a significant milestone for the company. The final step is to provide a titanium metal powder sample produced from the approved NexGen manufacturing process. This plasma-atomized metal powder, created using PyroGenesis’ cutting-edge proprietary process, will be used to verify and confirm its chemical and mechanical properties.

UK-based medical technology firm Axial3D has revealed the launch of a new 3D printing center of excellence for medical purposes in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The new center will be equipped with advanced technology and will be devoted to enhancing the use of 3D printing for medical research firms, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers. Axial3D’s cloud-based segmentation service will be used to transform 2D medical images into personalized 3D models. According to the company, the center will provide greater accessibility to precise and realistic 3D printed anatomical models for more hospitals and medical device producers.

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Farsoon Technologies has completed the first phase of its Advanced Material Factory project after almost two years of construction. The 14.8-acre factory has begun its first production run of Farsoon plastic powder bed fusion material. The factory is solely dedicated to the production of increased polymer material, and the initial phase includes a factory space of 13,000 sq. m., with an annual capacity of up to 500 tons of additive manufacturing materials. In addition, the new manufacturing facility includes an advanced material laboratory and will be the home of Farsoon’s material R&D team, responsible for material development, testing, and manufacturing to application.

The lighting of a traditional Indian Samai lamp at the official opening of Renishaw’s new Technology Centre in Bangalore. Image via Renishaw.

Vacancies at Institute for Advanced Learning and Research

IALR’s Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) program is looking to fill 38 positions in the next six months, including 24 instructors, to train adult learners with the skills required to enter the defense industrial base. The program, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense, Danville Community College (DCC), Phillips Corporation, and the Spectrum Group, is focused on filling high-demand jobs that produce parts for repairing, upgrading, and building submarines for the U.S. Navy. IALR is offering full-time and seasonal intern positions, as well as DCC.

“These positions are an integral part of ATDM’s mission to quickly funnel workers to the defense industrial base with skill sets that position employers to meet the research and manufacturing demands of today’s military,” said Dr. Debra Holley, ATDM Director. “The experience of these newly hired professionals will equip the ATDM program to ramp up significantly in the next year to achieve ambitious goals set for the next two years.”

ATDM is a prototype training platform for rapidly training skilled workers in key trades such as CNC machining and welding for employment in the defense industry. Image via IALR.

