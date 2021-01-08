New 3D printing jobs at AMEXCI, XEV, appointments at Carbon, Redwire, Desktop Metal and more 

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

If you are looking for a new position in the industry, we keep our 3D Printing job board updated with the latest positions. You can easily apply to any of the posted jobs after creating a free profile. If you are just about to enter the sector, we offer a guide on how to get a job in the 3D printing industry.

The 3D Printing Industry jobs board is also free to use for employers to find 3D printing experts for their businesses.

Read on for updates on job opportunities at XEV and AMEXCI, as well as the latest career moves at Carbon, Desktop Metal, RadTech, Redwire and more.

Innovation Manager at AMEXCI in Karlskoga, Sweden

3D printing service provider AMEXCI is currently recruiting for an Innovation Manager to work at its Sweden-based facility in Karlskoga. The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting clients in adopting additive technologies, by educating them on its advantages, and how it could optimize their business’ profitability.

Duties include delivering online workshops, as well as performing sales and project management tasks, which involve working closely with the wider AMEXCI team. The ideal applicant will be outgoing, open-minded and pragmatic, while being capable of working to deadlines and comfortable in a client-facing environment.

Having at least some 3D printing experience is considered vital for the role, and an excellent standard of verbal and written English is a must too, as it’s the company’s adopted language. Applicants can find the full job description for the position of Innovation Manager at AMEXCI in Karlskoga, Sweden here.

Additive Manufacturing Specialist at XEV, China

Italian automotive firm XEV is seeking to hire an Additive Manufacturing Specialist to work at its China-based facility. The role will involve conducting R&D around 3D printing, then designing plastic-based parts as well as related evaluations, as a means of product quality testing and conducting root cause analysis.

Candidates will also be expected to establish DFAM guidelines and standards for car-related components that optimize both the production and post-processing procedures. The position requires strong problem-solving skills, and applicants will need to possess the ability to learn new concepts and technologies at pace.

An engineering degree or related experience is similarly essential to success in the role, and an understanding of 3D printing, CNC machining and injection molding would help considerably. The company also considers advanced computer or math skills, knowledge of CAD and presentation expertise to be a major advantage.

The full job description for the role of Additive Manufacturing Specialist at XEV in China, can be found here.

Carbon hires former GE Additive CCO

3D printer manufacturer Carbon has hired former GE Additive Chief Customer and Commercial Officer (CCO) Debbra Rogers as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Rogers, who brings over 25 years’ global sales and executive leadership experience to the role, will now report directly to the firm’s President and CEO Ellen Kullman.

While working at GE, Rogers was responsible for leading all commercial processes, including collaborating on acquisitions, and developing a new marketing strategy. Prior to joining GE Additive, Rogers was also the CEO of data firm Paradata, and helped drive revenue growth at global tech company Flextronics International.

“I am a true believer that AM is the most crucial element in accelerating the shift toward smart manufacturing,” said Rogers. “I’m joining Carbon because they are at the forefront of ensuring customers are successful, and their unique technology, stellar leadership team, and fast-paced startup environment has me excited to lead the go-to-market strategy.”

Redwire appoints new President and CCO

Mission-critical space systems specialist Redwire has appointed the President of its Made In Space subsidiary Andrew Rush as President and CCO of the wider company. Effective immediately, Rush will manage Redwire’s day-to-day operations, and assist the CEO and Board of Directors in executing their strategy.

Under his new remit, Rush is also set to oversee the development of the company’s procedures, integration of acquisitions, and execution of technical programs. During his five year spell at Made In Space, Rush struck several deals with public agencies, potentially preparing him well for the role of leading the broader group.

“In order to execute our strategic vision and achieve scale, Redwire requires a world-class leadership team of the industry’s best talent,” said Redwire CEO Peter Cannito. “Andrew possesses the leadership, business acumen, and overall passion for space required to drive our mission toward transforming the future of space infrastructure.”

Desktop Metal announces new Directors

3D printer manufacturer Desktop Metal has appointed Scott Dussault to its Board of Directors, where he’s now the Chairman of the Audit Committee Board. Dussault brings over 20 years’ financial leadership experience to the role, most recently as CFO of the Nasuni Corporation and CFO of software firm Demandware.

Having held similar roles at Archivas, AStra Tech, and StorageNetworks, Dussault is also an advisory board member at BigCommerce and MotiveMetrics. The firm’s decision to hire Dussault closely follows the election of Stephen Nigro to the Board, as part of the merger deal it signed last year with Trine Acquisition.

“It’s an honour to join Desktop Metal’s Board of Directors,” said Dussault. “It’s been exciting to watch the AM industry unfold as one of the most transformative technology innovations of our time, and I look forward to the opportunity to be a part of the industry’s continued growth and a member of Desktop Metal’s team.”

RadTech elects new board members

Non-profit UV and EB trade group RadTech has elected Susan Bailey of the sustainable chemical company Michelman as its new President. The company has also nominated Michael Gould from international material supplier Rahn USA as its President-Elect for 2023, alongside six new board members on two-year terms.

“The UV+EB community represents a growing number of important technology applications, and we welcome our new Board members to help develop these opportunities,” said Dr. Bailey. “Our focus now is working to deliver much needed goods and supplies, including fast custom labeling, printing and packaging to support medical suppliers.”

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter or liking our page on Facebook.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows the 3D Printing Industry jobs board.