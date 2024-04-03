New 3D printing jobs at AddUp, Farsoon Europe, Endeavor 3D, Velo3D, CRP USA, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

In this edition, we’ll highlight recent developments and movements in the industry’s workforce, shedding light on the dynamic landscape of the additive manufacturing sector.

Read on for recent hires and facility openings at AddUp, Farsoon Europe, Endeavor 3D, ROBOZE, and more.

New hires at AddUp, Velo3D, CRP USA, Axtra3D, and more

Starting with new hires, French industrial 3D printer provider AddUp has welcomed Julien Marcilly as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Frank Moreau. With 15 years of industrial manufacturing experience, Marcilly previously served as Deputy CEO since 2019. His leadership at Fives Group and Fives Conveying demonstrates a strong track record in addressing global manufacturing challenges. Marcilly will prioritize metal 3D printing’s potential and emphasize comprehensive client support. Under his leadership, AddUp aims to expand into new markets, focusing on productivity, sustainability, and customer service.

Marcilly at The AddUp Solution Center, AddUp’s North American subsidiary located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo via AddUp.

Metal AM company Velo3D has appointed Michelle Sidwell as Executive VP of Global Sales and Business Development in September 2023. Sidwell’s 20+ years of experience, including roles at Salesloft, Adobe, and Yext, align with Velo3D’s growth objectives. Since going public in 2021, Velo3D has seen a 400% revenue increase. Sidwell’s appointment aims to sustain this growth by securing new clients and expanding existing accounts. Velo3D, founded in 2014, focuses on metal 3D printing for complex designs, with its Sapphire printers gaining popularity. Sidwell will lead global sales and business development efforts, targeting markets across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Additionally, Farsoon Europe has hired Kevin Veysseix as Territory Technical Support Manager, Simon Song, René Kopatsch, and Louis Rankel as Technical Service Engineers. Veysseix brings 7 years of additive manufacturing (AM) experience, focusing on technical support, while Song transitions from Farsoon China to enhance European operations. Kopatsch, with 5 years in AM, aims to deepen his expertise, and Rankel, passionate about AM for 9 years, strives to provide exceptional service. These additions underscore Farsoon’s dedication to innovation and customer support in additive manufacturing.

Moreover, the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) has elected its 2024 Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2024. Chair Jana Gessner from PepsiCo, alongside Vice Chair Danielle Schneider of Pridgeon & Clay, Treasurer Joanna Cooper from Daimler Truck North America, Secretary Jane Thomas of Teijin Holdings USA, and Past Chair Lisa Skidmore from GE Appliances.

New members include Myoshi Aubain from DuPont, Heather Bishop from John Deere, Ester Codina from Alfa Laval, Cara Herzog from Southwire Company, Molly Jacobs from Greenheck Group, and Kim Ziomek from Schwartz Machine Company. Continuing members ensure diverse sector representation: Sheree Gaus from Sodexo, Peggy Gulick from Kohler Co., Virginia Harn from CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), Tiffanie Lewis from Diebold Nixdorf, Cara Madzy from BASF, Yirla Morehead from Molson Coors, Angela Sams from Parker Hannifin, Paul Wellener from Deloitte, and Jeff White from Robinson+Cole. Outgoing members were recognized for their service.

US-based 3D printing company CRP USA has appointed Chris Brewster as CEO, effective January 29, 2024. With extensive experience across diverse manufacturing sectors, including space and aerospace, Brewster is poised to lead CRP USA towards innovation and strategic development, says the company. His track record at Cornell Dubilier, expanding operations and introducing pioneering products, underscores his leadership prowess. Brewster’s appointment reaffirms CRP USA’s commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation, and sustainability, signaling a renewed focus on exceeding expectations and driving sustainable growth in additive manufacturing.

3D printing startup Axtra3D has appointed 3D printing veteran Rajeev Kulkarni as Chief Strategy Officer, effective March 4, 2024, to drive sustainable growth. Kulkarni’s decades of executive leadership, notably at 3D Systems, bring extensive expertise in technical realms, business strategy, and entrepreneurship. As a co-founder of Angel Funds, he’s steered ventures to success. At Axtra3D, Kulkarni will oversee strategic planning, corporate development, partnerships, and growth strategy.

“Axtra3D’s technology marks a noteworthy advancement in SLA technology by seamlessly integrating throughput, part fidelity, and print reliability. It achieves this without necessitating a compromise in any of these aspects across diverse applications. The technology’s versatility in industrial and healthcare applications, coupled with the innovative spirit of the team, played pivotal roles in influencing my decision to join this organization,” says Kulkarni.

Axtra3D CSO, Rajeev Kulkarni. Photo via Axtra3D.

Janet Dickinson has assumed the role of Chief Operations Officer at Endeavor 3D, effective April, 02, 2024. With over thirty years of manufacturing experience, she will oversee polymer and metal additive manufacturing operations and quality control. Previously managing commercial strategy, Dickinson now focuses on technology integration and continuous improvement. Her leadership fosters a customer-centric, people-first approach. Dickinson’s expertise in operations and IT supports Endeavor 3D’s digital manufacturing initiatives for increased efficiency, innovation, cost reduction, and improved customer satisfaction.

Facility openings by VDW, ROBOZE, and ASTRO America

In November 2023, the VDW and VDMA inaugurated the “Smart IoT in Production” showroom in Shanghai, China, promoting umati, an open, standardized OPC UA-based interface. Situated in the Pilot Free Trade Zone, the showroom allows companies to showcase smart production tech and connect with potential partners across 500 square meters. According to the company, umati’s stand highlights open data networking opportunities and fosters collaborations with Chinese companies and the local initiative, NC Link, featuring live demonstrations from Mahr and Trumpf.

Deputy Consul General Lukas Meyer explained the importance of umati, “There is currently a lot of buzz surrounding Industry 4.0, making it now all the more important to ensure full transparency. With its powerful network of partners and its international approach, umati is laying important groundwork here. The ‘Smart IoT in Production’ showroom represents a further important way for the network to raise its profile.”

Official opening of the “Smart IoT in Production” showroom in Shanghai in November 2023. Photo via VDW.

ASTRO America, the government of Guam, and Rear Admiral Scott Pappano have announced plans to build an additive manufacturing and workforce education center on the island. This initiative aims to support the submarine industrial base and diversify Guam’s economy. Evaluated by ASTRO, the project will enhance manufacturing skills and produce vital ship components. Neal Orringer, president of ASTRO America, emphasized its importance for both Guam and the U.S. Submarine Industrial Base. Executed in phases, the project involves collaboration with BlueForge Alliance, Guam Economic Development Authority, and the University of Guam, promising job creation and national security improvement.

3D printing company ROBOZE has announced the opening of its new Milan office, showcasing growth and commitment to bolstering industrial 3D printing. Blending modernity with functionality, the office hosted live demonstrations showcasing ROBOZE’s novel solutions. This expansion underscores the company’s global growth and collaboration opportunities in industrial 3D printing, says the company.

ROBOZE’s CEO Alessio Lorusso said, “We are thrilled to begin this new chapter in Milan. Italy is a hub of creativity and ingenuity, and we are confident that our presence here will allow us to collaborate with some of the brightest minds and most innovative companies. We aim to continue leading change in the industrial 3D printing sector, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and providing tailor-made solutions for the most complex production needs.”

What are the 3D printing trends the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows The 3D Printing Industry Jobs Board. Image via 3D Printing Industry.