New 3D Printing Jobs at 3D Systems, Authentise, Anisoprint, Meltio, RadTech, and more

Read on for hires at 3D Systems, Authentise, Anisoprint, Meltio, RadTech, and more.

New hires at 3D Systems, Xolo, Nikon SLM Solutions, and more

US 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems has announced leadership changes, promoting Reji Puthenveetil, formerly the Executive Vice President of Industrial Solutions, to the position of Executive Vice President, Additive Solutions, and Chief Commercial Officer. This expanded role brings all commercial functions including sales, marketing, and the Application Innovation Group (AIG) – under one umbrella, streamlining go-to-market strategies across both the company’s Industrial and Healthcare business units.

Menno Ellis, who led the Healthcare business since its creation in 2020, has resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities. This follows the departure of Andy Johnson, Chief Corporate Development Officer, and Chief Legal Counsel, after 17 years with 3D Systems. Both Ellis and Johnson received praise from CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves for their contributions to 3D Systems’ recent transformation.

The company also welcomed Jeffrey Creech as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 13. With over 25 years of financial leadership, Creech will lead the global finance organization. Simultaneously, Harriss Currie has joined as President of Regenerative Medicine, overseeing 3D Systems’ regenerative medicine efforts, including partnerships with United Therapeutics and the subsidiary, Systemic Bio, focused on bioprinting solutions. Both Creech and Currie will report to the CEO.

Next up, 3D printing company xolo has appointed Stephan Kuehr as Chief Commercial Officer, leveraging his dynamic B2B experience and expertise in additive manufacturing. As the founder of 3YOURMIND, a Berlin-based additive manufacturing software company, Kuehr brings a wealth of knowledge spanning over 12 years.

His proven track record in technology-driven business growth aligns seamlessly with xolo’s mission to empower manufacturing industries with state-of-the-art tools and strategies. Kuehr’s leadership is expected to propel xolo into a new phase of growth, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation within the manufacturing sector, says the company.

Stephan Kuehr, Chief Commercial Officer at xolo. Photo via xolo.

The KraussMaffei Group (KMG) Supervisory Board has reorganized leadership, appointing Chi Zhang as the new CEO starting January 10, 2024. With over two decades of experience at Sinochem, Chi Zhang has held diverse management roles in executive, operational, and project-related capacities. Since the conclusion of 2022, he assumed the position of Chairman at China National Chemical Equipment Company (CNCE), a Sinochem Holdings subsidiary and the proprietor of the KraussMaffei Group.

Moreover, Yong Li, the former CEO, takes on the role of Chief Administrative Officer, overseeing Corporate HR, IT, and Audit. Shihao Yang from the main shareholder Sinochem leads the Supervisory Board. The Management Board expands to three members, with Jörg Bremer continuing as Chief Financial Officer.

Nikon SLM Solutions has extended CEO Sam O’Leary’s tenure until March 2028, ensuring leadership stability and strategic continuity. Since his appointment, O’Leary has guided the company through transformative periods, having overseen robust growth, technological advancements, and market expansion. His strategic direction strengthened the product portfolio and global presence, contributing to significant growth and solid customer relationships.

“This is an exciting time for Nikon SLM Solutions, and I am honored to continue leading our talented team,” said Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions. “The future holds immense potential for us, and I am committed to ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the metal additive manufacturing industry. Together, we will continue to drive innovation, excellence, and provide unparalleled value to our customers.”

RadTech, the Association for Ultraviolet and Electron Beam (UV+EB) technologies, has announced newly elected Board members for a two-year term of 2024-2025. New members include Jeremy Smith, Corporate Innovation Office of Nagase Holdings America, Professor Christopher N. Bowman, the University of Colorado, and Dr. Dianne Poster, U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology.

RadTech has extended a warm gratitude to its previous Board members including the likes of Evan Benbow of Nazdar and Karl Swanson of PCT Ebeam and Integration. Continuing officers include Michael Gould, President at RAHN USA, Mike Bonner, Incoming President at St. Clair Systems, Todd Fayne, Secretary at PepsiCo, and others.

The newly appointed members will be available for an in-person talk at the 2024 RadTech UV+EB Technology & Conference, the premier event for the UV+EB industry.

Workflow management software specialist Authentise has appointed Erica Vlahinos as the new Vice President of Additive Manufacturing. Previously with nTop, Erica played a significant role in contributing to the overall revenue of the company in recent years.

Bringing a wealth of experience and strategic leadership, Erica’s role is expected to be instrumental in driving Authentise’s growth and strengthening its market position. This appointment underscores Authentise’s commitment to industry leadership through innovation and the incorporation of strategic expertise, says the company.

Erica Vlahinos, VP of Additive Manufacturing at Authentise. Photo via Erica Vlahinos/LinkedIn.

Composite 3D printing firm Anisoprint has appointed Ryan Liu as Executive Vice President and Head of Sales. Spearheading the company’s growth in China since 2020, Liu achieved an exceptional 400% sales surge in 2022, establishing Anisoprint as a dominant player in the Chinese composite material 3D printing market, says the company.

“I’m excited to join the Anisoprint team,” said Mr. Liu. “Anisoprint is poised to transform industrial 3D printing with its patented CFC technology and PROM IS 500 system. I look forward to working with our customers and partners around the world to demonstrate how Anisoprint’s solutions can revolutionize their product design and manufacturing processes.”

Metal 3D printer developer Meltio has appointed Tomasz Garniec as Country Manager for Poland and Moisés Moza Sánchez as Sales Manager for the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). The strategic move is part of Meltio’s European expansion plans. Garniec brings 15+ years of experience, driving export growth and industrial solutions implementation.

Moisés brings substantial additive manufacturing experience, having implemented sales strategies at Kaut-Bullinger 3D and other German multinationals, including 3D Experts, Gutach. Both roles aim to boost revenue and foster relationships with partners, manufacturers, and industries interested in Meltio’s wire-laser metal 3D printing technology.

Facility openings at 6K Energy, and Anisoprint

Moving onto facility advancements, 6K subsidiary, 6K Energy, has secured a $50M award from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for its PlusCAM battery material plant in Tennessee. Using UniMelt plasma technology, the facility offers lower-cost cathode active materials (CAM) with superior ESG metrics compared to Chinese suppliers.

Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, PlusCAM, set to open in Q4 2024, emphasizes sustainability, boasting zero hazardous waste, 90% less water use, and lower carbon emissions. Already in use by sister company 6K Additive, UniMelt technology supports the US supply chain independence, producing essential materials. The 160,000 sq/ft PlusCAM plant aims for full-scale production by hiring approximately 230 employees.

“For our PlusCAM facility, we are committed to hiring 40% of our workforce from either disadvantaged, veteran, disabled, or diverse communities, which aligns well with the spirit of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Justice 40 Initiative,” explained Rob Davies, COO for 6K Energy. “The $50M grant will be used for construction of the facility and workforce development to ensure our employees have the safest work environment, high-value training programs, and a positive working experience across the board in our Jackson, TN facility.”

6K Energy’s PlusCAM multi-chemistry CAM production plant in Jackson, TN. Photo via 6K Energy.

Additionally, Anisoprint has relocated its global headquarters from Luxembourg to Suzhou, China, following a successful fundraising round led by a Chinese venture capital firm.

The new 8,000 square meter facility in the Changshu Economic and Technological Development Zone enables increased production, scaling up PROM IS 500 3D printers to over 200 units annually and introducing a new generation of desktop 3D printers. Positioned in Suzhou’s technology hub, Anisoprint aims to accelerate product development, meet rising customer demand in the Asia Pacific, and expand its reach in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and robotics.

