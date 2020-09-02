New 3D printing industry appointments at ROBOZE, 3D Systems, AMI and Mimaki Europe

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector. If you are looking for a new position in the industry, we keep our 3D Printing job board updated with the latest positions. You can easily apply to any of the posted jobs after creating a free profile. If you are just about to enter the sector, we offer a guide on how to get a job in the 3D printing industry.

Read on for updates on career moves at 3D Systems, ROBOZE, Mimaki Europe and AMI.

“Father of the microprocessor” joins ROBOZE advisory board

Federico Faggin, the physicist, “father of the microprocessor” and co-inventor of the touchscreen, has been appointed to the advisory board of Italian 3D printer manufacturer ROBOZE. Joining as the firm’s new technological consultant, Faggin will develop new additive manufacturing solutions for clients around the world.

Faggin’s microprocessor has received many international awards over the years, including the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from U.S. President Barack Obama in 2010. Later, in 2019, the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, appointed him Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, for his contribution to the country’s technological advances.

“I am extremely proud and happy that Faggin has decided to accompany me in the growth of ROBOZE,” said Alessio Lorusso, Founder and CEO of ROBOZE. “For me, Federico Faggin is one of the greatest models of ambition, an incredible inventor who changed the computer industry forever and a person of great humanity. I am very happy and I am sure that all our collaborators are deeply proud today.”

3D Systems to hire industry veteran as new CFO

South Carolina-based 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems has announced that Jagtar Narula will become the firm’s new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Beginning his new role on September 14 2020, Narula will lead the company’s finance organization, including all finance operations and investor relations.

Reporting directly to 3D Systems President and CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, Narula will play a central role in the company’s capital deployment for growth and margin expansion. Narula brings 28 years’ experience in progressive financial and business leadership to the role. Having previously held leadership roles at Xerox and GE, Narula is currently SVP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for the Blackbaud Corporation.

“I am excited to have a leader of Jagtar’s experience join our team at such an important time for our company,” said Dr. Graves. “Jagtar’s experience in leading technology companies with complex transformations and large-scale efficiency improvements will be invaluable as we transition to our new focus, align our organization and cost structure to our current revenues, and position ourselves for sustained growth and profitability in the years ahead.”

Advanced Manufacturing International appoints new CEO

The newly-launched global manufacturing advisory firm Advanced Manufacturing International (AMI) has hired Stephan Biller as its CEO with immediate effect. Within his new role working for the subsidiary of the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group (MTDG), Biller will report directly to Dean Bartles, President of the MTDG.

As CEO of AMI, Biller is set to work closely with Dan Nagy, VP of International Programs, who has transferred to AMI from NCDMM, in order to help identify potential clients for the new company. AMI is still in the process of recruiting its senior leadership team, but once a VP of Smart Manufacturing Programs has been hired, both they and Nagy will report to Biller.

With more than 20 years of experience in analytics, artificial intelligence, and additive manufacturing, Biller has recently been elected to the National Academy of Engineering for his achievements. Biller had served as the Vice President of Product Management at IBM since 2017, and Chief Manufacturing Scientist & Manufacturing Technology Leader at GE prior to that.

“I am honored to join AMI and collaborate with the leadership across the MTDG family of companies,” said Biller. “It is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to not only building AMI into an industry leader in the digital manufacturing sector, but also continuing to innovate for the advanced manufacturing industrial base at large. I look forward to helping our customers to harness the vast potential of digital manufacturing to transform their companies.”

Mimaki Europe announces appointment of new Managing Director

Mimaki Europe, the manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, has promoted Takahiro Hiraki to the position of Managing Director, along with Ryosuke Nakayama as his Executive Assistant. Having joined Mimaki Engineering as a sales representative in 1997, Hiraki has more than 20 years’ experience working at the company.

Since 1997, Hiraki has continued to take on extra responsibilities, led large teams and expanded the firm’s business into new and emerging markets. In 2019, Hiraki joined the board of directors, and was given the responsibility of managing Mimaki Europe. According to the company, Hiraki’s appointment reflects his commitment to the organization, and his enthusiasm for making Mimaki a diverse, innovative, and successful business.

“From very humble beginnings in a prefab building and one of only 180 employees selling cutting plotters and CAD plotters, my Mimaki journey has been one of industry innovations, technology break-throughs and significant growth,” said Hiraki. “My goal as MD, is to further develop relationships with our partners and customers to meet the evolving local needs of these businesses, and take Mimaki Europe into its next phase of success.”

