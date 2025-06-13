New 3D Printing Facilities from Stratasys, Automation Intelligence, and Titomic Limited

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D Printing facilities update, spotlighting key developments shaping the additive manufacturing (AM) landscape.

In this edition, we focus on major facility launches from Stratasys, Automation Intelligence, and Titomic Limited. Expansions that signal new opportunities, respond to emerging demands, and highlight growing collaboration in the industry.

Additive Manufacturing Expands with New US Facilities

3D printer OEM Stratasys, in partnership with US industrial robotics and automation integrator Automation Intelligence (AI), has opened the North American Stratasys Tooling Center (NASTC) at AI’s manufacturing site in Flint, Michigan. The facility is designed to give manufacturers access to AM technologies, such as Stratasys’ F3300 and F900 fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printers to validate and expand real-world applications of 3D printing within production settings.

“With the launch of the NASTC, we are addressing real-world challenges at this new center. This incubator for advanced manufacturing is designed to enable teams to iterate, validate and scale tooling applications – rapidly. It sets the stage designing solutions to meet the growing demand for localized, on-demand production solutions worldwide,” said said Fadi Abro, Director of Global Automotive & Mobility at Stratasys.

NASTC provides direct access to engineering expertise and specializes in developing production tooling, including jigs, fixtures, end-of-arm tooling, and North American Automotive Metric Standards (NAAMS) blocks. The facility allows automotive and industrial manufacturers to explore how AM can enhance efficiency, lower costs, and increase agility in meeting production demands. Visitors can watch live demonstrations of Stratasys 3D printers, receive support during tours, and browse a curated display of sample parts.

A robotic arm at the new North American Stratasys Tooling Center. Photo via Stratasys.

Titomic Limited, an Australian company specializing in cold spray AM, has also expanded its presence with the opening of a new U.S. headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama. Inaugurated on June 2, the 59,000 sq. ft. facility will serve as the company’s global base for both commercial and defense operations.

The Huntsville facility is equipped to produce critical components such as titanium pressure vessels, domes, launcher coatings, and space-grade shielding. These capabilities align with strategic objectives set by the US Department of Defense (DoD), including enhancing supply chain resilience, enabling rapid sustainment, and improving operational readiness.

“The ability for the Huntsville facility to be able to produce machines and products for our customers provides us with the ability to meet a variety of requirements to support our customers,” said Dr. Patti Dare, President of Titomic USA.

Beyond manufacturing, the facility also serves as a regional training and customer support center. It hosts live demonstrations of Titomic’s product offerings, including the TKF1000, D523, D623, and ISB systems, and is the exclusive production site for the full range of TKF products.

Titomic credited financial support as key to its U.S. expansion, with First National Bank assisting in facility reviews and Innovate Alabama providing over $12 million in loan guarantees through the Treasury’s SSBCI program.

