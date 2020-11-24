New 3D printing facilities at Braskem, Ricoh 3D and Rösler, appointments at Titomic, Carbon and more 

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

Read on for updates on facility openings at Braskem and Ricoh 3D, online additive training courses and the latest career moves at Carbon, Titomic and more.

Braskem invests $10M in research center

Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem has spent $10 million on expanding its Pittsburgh-based Innovation and Technology (I&T) Center. The extension builds on what was already the firm’s largest facility, adding eight new R&D laboratories, that are set to focus on developing technologies in the areas of catalysis, recycling, and 3D printing.

Braskem’s research complex has also been built to address its carbon neutral and innovation goals, especially in critical areas such as circularity and sustainability. In doing so, the company is ensuring that any future product innovations developed in the labs, are both profitable and eco-friendly in their design.

“The successful completion of our U.S. I&T Center expansion is designed to house the latest, cutting-edge equipment for research, which will allow Braskem to explore new avenues for growth,” said Srivatsan Iyer, VP of Strategy, Planning and Innovation, and Technology at Braskem.

New additive prostheses lab opens in Quebec

The Canada-based Université Laval has partnered with the University Hospital of Quebec to open a new Anatomical Reconstruction Laboratory. Within the new facility, experts will use cutting-edge 3D imaging, modelling and printing technologies to produce implantable prostheses that can be customized to the needs of the individual patient.

Investors Investissement Québec (CRIQ) and SOVAR paid for much of the project, and have now spent $8 million on acquiring new equipment, making prototypes and gaining approval for their production. The facility has already yielded an implantable mandibular reconstruction plate, and it’s hoped that private sector partnerships will yield further orthopedic implants in future.

“Medical 3D printing will significantly change hospitals by facilitating difficult reconstruction surgery and reducing both operating time and patients’ recovery time,” said Lyne Dubois, VP of Investissement Québec. “CRIQ is proud to open up new possibilities, not only for the health care sector but for Québec’s entire 3D printing ecosystem.”

Ricoh 3D unveils £1 million showroom

3D printing specialist Ricoh 3D has unveiled a newly-revamped Centre of Excellence at its 50-acre HQ in Telford, UK. The firm invested £1 million in the expansion in order to accommodate its end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, including dedicated production cells that are capable of meeting both medical and automotive part standards.

Ricoh’s facility also houses a range of MJF, FDM and SLM machines, enabling it to test and develop new materials and create non-standard components and parts. The company is currently inviting potential partners to see its technologies first-hand (albeit within COVID guidelines), and it plans to launch a virtual tour on its website later this year.

“We are delighted to unveil our completed Centre of Excellence, which further demonstrates our commitment to growing our additive manufacturing business,” said Mark Dickin, AM & Moulding Engineering Manager at Ricoh 3D. “We are now fully operational and looking forward to welcoming manufacturers – physically or virtually.”

Wayland preparing imminent launch event

UK-based 3D printer manufacturer Wayland Additive has opened the registration process for both the virtual and physical versions of its Calibur3 launch event. Wayland’s first commercially available system is set to feature its proprietary Neubeam technology, which reportedly provides a more stable and flexible printing process than existing PBF machines.

The firm’s upcoming printer is also compatible with a wider range of materials such as reflective metals, and has been designed specifically for production applications. Those interested in attending the online launch event on January 27th 2021 can register here, although the physical version will be subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are delighted that we already have a number of early registrants for the physical event, but realise that not everyone will be able to travel until the COVID-19 situation has become more positive,” said Wayland’s Peter Hansford. “Whichever event attendees opt for, they will be treated to an in-depth view of the rationale behind the launch of the Calibur3.”

AM Solutions opens new 3D printing facility

AM Solutions, the Italian 3D printing subsidiary of the Rösler Group, has opened a new technology and test center in Untermerzbach, Germany. The 400-square meter complex features “state-of-the-art” engineering software and various 3D printing systems, including those from EOS, Stratasys and HP among others.

Rösler’s new center is also fitted with several post-processing machines to provide its clients with a complete 3D printing solution, and the company has also received several customer enquiries. The company continues to invite potential new partners to visit the facility and to conduct trials, but it’s doing so with strict adherence to COVID-related safety precautions.

“It is our declared goal to develop the best possible process solutions for our customers,” said Manuel Laux, Head of AM Solutions’ post-processing technology division. “To do this we must be able to fully understand every detail of the additive manufacturing process, and must actually be in a position to demonstrate the various manufacturing stages.”

Indian government sanctions new additive courses

The Indian National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has launched an online platform that encourages its users to engage in remote and self-paced learning. ‘FutureSkills PRIME’ includes several free-to-access modules as well as certified courses based on emerging technologies such as data analytics, robotics and 3D printing.

The government-backed program is designed to make India a global talent hub for emerging technologies, and allow those from smaller enterprises to participate in the country’s growing digital gig economy. Following the platform’s initial launch, NASSCOM plans to update it continually with industry-aligned paid certification courses, including those led by instructors.

“FutureSkills PRIME platform comes just at the right time,” said Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, India’s Secretary for the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. “As India continues to fight with the challenges posed by the impacts of the pandemic, it has become an imperative for everyone to learn new skills on new age technologies.”

Elsewhere in India, New Delhi’s Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has approved 46 online AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy Faculty Development Programs (FDPs). The courses aim to provide teachers in higher education institutions within 22 Indian states with a better understanding of emerging technologies.

The online platform’s 1,000 FDPs has been recognized as a new world record, and 499 of these have already been completed, successfully training 70,000 academic staff. The online classes cover a wide range of advanced topics including data sciences, cybersecurity, AI and 3D printing among others.

“These FDPs by AICTE are the need of the hour,” said Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary of AICTE. “With this, the teachers of higher educational institutions will be able to educate the students according to the industry needs, and equip them with varied kinds of skills.”

Carbon hires Gupta as new Senior VP

3D printer manufacturer Carbon has announced the appointment of Anirma Gupta as its new Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Having held similar roles at Tanium and Intuit, Gupta brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, including the management of corporate, business, and legal initiatives.

Gupta is also a Co-founder and board member of a non-profit dedicated to the advancement of women in technology, and was recently named in the National Diversity Council’s Top 50 most powerful women in the sector.

“We are confident that Anirma will be a valuable contributor to Carbon,” said Ellen Kullman, President and CEO of Carbon. “She has demonstrated the ability to conduct skilled strategic analysis of technology, business strategy, risk management, and regulatory and compliance matters.”

Titomic appoints Schulze as interim CEO

Metal 3D printer provider Titomic has hired Norbert Schulze as its interim CEO. The move sees Titomic’s Founder and current CEO Jeff Lang assume the role of Executive Director and CTO, and he will remain Director of the Board. The company’s board has also initiated a search for a permanent CEO, indicating that Schulze is not a permanent appointment.

In the meantime, Schulze does possess over 40 years’ experience in the global defence, manufacturing and automotive industries, including spells at Rheinmetall and the RENK Group. Given that these roles oversaw the firms’ operations in Europe, Africa and Australia, Schulze’s experience should stand him in good stead for his new role based in the latter.

“Norbert’s an industry veteran with a proven track record working in complex environments and bringing new technologies to clients,” said Dr Andreas Schwer, Chariman of Titomic. “His appointment is part of the new board’s efforts to strengthen the execution of Titomic’s strategic vision and transformation into a global additive manufacturing company.”

