New 3D printing appointments at 6K Additive and MTA, facility updates from LIBERTY and AddUp Inc

6K appoints Magnus René to advisory board amid series of hires

Advanced materials specialist 6K has announced former Arcam CEO and current SLM board member, Magnus René, has joined its advisory board. The firm has also appointed Eric Bono as Vice President of Sales for its Additive division as part of a series of recent hires.

“The addition of Magnus René to our advisory board is strategic for 6K on several fronts,” said Dr. Aaron Bent, 6K CEO. “His experience in additive manufacturing speaks for itself having grown Arcam to one of the leading AM metal technologies. In addition, his ability to manage the Arcam organization through organic growth combined with acquisitions to strategically position the company is directly related to 6K’s future.

“This type of experience and guidance is not only critical but timely for 6K as we accelerate our commercial offerings.”

Also joining 6K’s Additive division as Vice President of Sales is Eric Bono, who brings more than 25 years of executive leadership and powder sales experience, having previously held roles at Carpenter Technology, Puris AM powders, Summit Materials, and FMW Composite Systems.

Commenting on Bono joining the team, Bent said: “Having a world-class leader like Eric at the helm for our North American powder team will accelerate our commercial sales activities and greatly deepen our relationships with global end-user accounts in aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets.”

6K has further bolstered its ranks with a plethora of experienced additive manufacturing experts who boast more than a century of combined experience in the 3D printing sector.

Kicking off the hires is Dr. George Meng, who has joined 6K as Director of Process for Additive from GE Aviation. During his time at GE Meng industrialized a new powder for Plasma Suspension Spray coating and a new no-line-of-sight thermal spray process, among other achievements, and also led the development of coatings for GE’s Power subsidiary.

Joining him is John Meyer, who has been appointed Director of Technology, AM Products. A member of ASM International, Meyer was previously responsible for powder technology and process improvement at Carpenter Technology Corporation in his role of Principal Metallurgist, and has also served as Chairman of the Materials Subcommittee Chairman for the SAE Aerospace Material Systems – Additive Manufacturing standards.

Bringing 30 years of experience as an expert in materials and metallurgical engineering, Dave Novotnak has been appointed Production Process Manager, AM Products at 6K. Novotnak’s prior roles include Senior Materials Engineer at Carpenter Powders Products and Senior Metallurgical Engineer at Pratt & Whitney.

Rounding off 6K’s recent hires is the appointment of Joe Muha to Quality Manager, AM Products, who has held senior roles within the likes of Carpenter Powders, ATI Powder Metals, and Crucible Research.

“Adding these experienced leaders to the team underpins our strategy of advancing premium powders in the additive manufacturing space,” said Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. “Each new member brings deep domain expertise as well as an incredible passion for success, quality, and leadership to the team.”

Gallery (left to right): Dr. George Meng – Director of Process for Additive, Joe Muha – Quality Manager, AM Products, and John Meyer – Director of Technology, AM Products. Images via 6K.

MTA hires new President

In its first ever virtual AGM, the MTA welcomed its new President, Andy Hodgson, the Strategic Lead for Digitalisation at Siemens. Having been a Board Member for many years, Hodgson is stepping down from his role of Technical Committee Chairman, which he has held for two years, to take on his new role of President for a two-year term.

With a wealth of experience in manufacturing technologies and accelerating digitalization, Hodgson will look to guide the MTA through the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fallout from Brexit.

Hodgson said: “Marcus Burton’s presidency will be a hard act to follow and his leadership and foresight has been, and still is, critical to the continued existence of the association. It is a great honour to be appointed as the President of the MTA and I hope that I can build upon the successes we have shared and bring the projects we have started to fruition.”

LIBERTY begins production at new Teesside facility

LIBERTY Powder Metals, owned by Liberty House Group, an industrial metals company based in the UK, has begun commercial production at its new powder metals facility in Teesside.

The facility, of which construction has been underway since October 2019, will produce a range of stainless steel and nickel superalloy powders for precision components for the automotive, aerospace, and engineering sectors. According to LIBERTY, its powder production process cuts carbon emissions by 85%, and involves a vacuum induction argon gas atomizer – reportedly the only one of its kind in the UK.

“Teesside is leading the UK drive towards advanced manufacturing, creating a new generation of skilled jobs in an industry that has deep local roots,” said LIBERTY Powder Metals’ General Manager, Simon Pike.

“The region’s manufacturing sector has a bright future, bringing a high-tech approach to metal manufacture and supporting the UK supply chain.”

AddUp Inc to relocate US operations to Ohio

AddUp Inc, the US subsidiary of metal 3D printing firm AddUp, has announced plans to relocate its US operations to Blue Ash in Ohio. AddUp Inc will join fellow AddUp US subsidiary BeAM Machines Inc at the location to form one operating unit. The firms will pool their respective expertise and resources in Powder Bed Fusion (AddUp Inc) and Direct Energy Deposition (BeAM) technologies.

The Ohio facility boasts an additive manufacturing workspace, metallurgical lab, applications training facility, and a post-processing machining department. AddUp will transfer its machines and equipment to the new facility in a move that will create 25 new jobs and invest $12.5 million in the Blue Ash area over the next three years.

“We are excited to base our metal 3D printing operations in the Cincinnati area,” said Ken Wright, president of AddUp Inc and BeAM Machines Inc. “There were a number of good locations from which to choose, but we selected southwest Ohio based on its strong manufacturing heritage, access to a talented workforce, proximity to industrial and government partners in metal 3D printing, and enthusiastic support provided by the State of Ohio.”

