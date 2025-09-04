New 3D printed device pulls drinking water from air

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Energy and AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

Two graduates from FH Münster University of Applied Sciences have created a device that turns air into drinking water, a response to one of the most urgent needs of our time.

Called Water from Air, the project uses advanced materials and 3D printing to produce around six liters of clean water a day, enough to sustain a small household and light enough to be carried where it is needed most.

The idea grew out of the stark reality that billions of people still live without reliable access to water, a shortage that drives malnutrition, disease, and thousands of preventable deaths each year. Existing systems for harvesting water from the atmosphere are often large, expensive, and technically demanding, which limits their usefulness in many regions. Louisa Graupe and Julika Schwarz wanted to take the same principle and translate it into a form that is affordable, mobile, and easy for anyone to use.

Mobile water producer. Photo via Behance / Water from Air project.

Turning air into clean water

At the center of their solution are metal-organic frameworks, porous materials that act like microscopic sponges. When the device is left open, these materials draw in water molecules from the air. Closing the unit traps heat inside, causing the moisture to condense into liquid that flows into a small tank at the base. Within two hours, the cycle produces fresh drinking water that can be tapped directly, without filters or complicated maintenance.

The path from concept to prototype was shaped by 3D printing, which gave the designers both speed and flexibility. The transparent water tank at the base and the intermediate section above it were both produced through fused deposition modeling (FDM) with PETG, while the upper part, including the lid, was made using stereolithography (SLA). The lid was printed in four separate pieces that required post-processing before assembly.

By combining these techniques, the designers could tailor each section to its function while keeping the entire device lightweight and modular. This approach also suggests a way forward, since the digital design files could eventually be shared globally, allowing communities to produce their own units on demand.

Every detail of the object was shaped by the way people might use it in daily life. The unit has a handle so it can be carried easily, a transparent chamber that shows how much water has been collected, and a modular build that can be taken apart for repair or scaled up for larger use. Its compact size gives it the look of an everyday household item rather than a technical machine, which makes it more practical for families.

Although still at the prototype stage, Water from Air demonstrates how thoughtful design can turn advanced science into something practical and human-centered. Graupe and Schwarz see their invention not as a finished product but as the beginning of a concept that could grow to serve entire communities.

Different components of the mobile water producer device. Image via Behance / Water from Air project.

3D printing’s impact on water security

Because 3D printing is inexpensive and adaptable, it has already been used on multiple occasions to develop solutions that make water supplies safer to use.

Back in 2017, researchers at the University of Bath experimented with a 3D printed plastic slab designed to improve access to safe water in parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The slab contained a maze-like pattern that used sunlight, both its heat and ultraviolet rays, to neutralize harmful microbes in contaminated water.

Around the same time, Liquidity Nanotech introduced a patented method based on electrospinning and 3D printing to produce membrane filters for bottles. These filters, made with pores as small as 0.2 µm, acted as a barrier against bacteria and other impurities.

Other teams have turned to 3D printing to support reverse-osmosis, one of the most widely used methods for desalination and purification. By designing advanced spacer meshes, they were able to increase efficiency, lowering both costs and operational risks. In Latin America, the Mexican government agency Conacyt announced at the region’s first Additive Manufacturing Consortium that it would support projects aimed at bringing clean water to communities along the Pacific Coast.

Elsewhere, scientists at the University of Huelva created a spiral-shaped structure using 3D printing that was able to remove 18 different disinfection by-products from drinking water. Their approach could be applied in treatment facilities to detect and filter out hazardous chemicals, offering another pathway to safer supplies.

Featured image shows mobile water producer. Photo via Behance / Water from Air project.