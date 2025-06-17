New £250M UK Aerospace Investment at the Paris Air Show

On the first day of the 2025 Paris Air Show, the UK Government announced a £250 million investment to support sustainable aerospace initiatives. The new funding includes £48.5 million for additive manufacturing projects led by Airbus and GKN Aerospace.

£38 million has been designated to support the Airbus-led Digitally Enabled Competitive and Sustainable Additive Manufacturing (DecSAM) project. This initiative aims to scale laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) 3D printing to make it more cost-effective and sustainable.

Meanwhile, £10.5 million will be injected into GKN’s Integrated System Level Aerostructures Assembly (ISLAA) initiative. The seeks to advance large-scale aerospace production with wide-based Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) technology.

Government funds are also being invested in Alloyed and Brunel University’s PACE-AM collaboration, as well as Qdot Technology and Atomik AM’s heat exchanger 3D printing efforts.

The new funding draws from £975 million earmarked by the government for the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) Programme between 2025 and 2030. In total, industry and government are expected to channel more than £5 billion into next-generation aircraft technologies from 2013 to 2030. This capital aims to bolster employment in the UK while reducing harmful aircraft emissions.

UK Industry Minister Sarah Jones attended the Paris Air Show, which runs through June 22, 2025. She unveiled the investment plan ahead of the Government’s modern Industrial Strategy launch, which Jones says will “turbocharge growth” for defense and aerospace manufacturing.

According to government data, Britain’s aerospace sector turned over £34 billion in 2024, spending a record £1.9 billion on business R&D.

Additionally, ADS Group, Britain’s aerospace, defence, security, and space trade association, has claimed that the sector added £13.6 billion to the UK economy in 2024, up almost 50% from 2014. This increase has supported 100,000 direct jobs across the nation.

UK Industry Minister Sarah Jones (right) at the Paris Air Show 2025. Photo via UK Government.

Aerospace 3D printing projects receive UK Government backing

The UK Government’s new aerospace and defense investment strategy seeks to advance manufacturing and technology across several critical areas.

For Airbus’s DecSAM initiative, the capital will help expand LPBF, with a focus on validating the metal 3D printing process for broader adoption across aerospace.

“It’s initiatives like these that are absolutely critical to accelerating our decarbonisation journey and advancing sustainable, cutting-edge manufacturing,” commented John Harrison, Airbus’s UK Chairman. “The continued ATI funding provides the UK aerospace industry with the confidence and stability it needs to fuel innovation.”

For GKN Aerospace, the funding will advance the use of metal additive manufacturing in building and integrating aircraft structures. The announcement coincides with GKN’s new partnership with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturer Archer Aviation Inc.

Revealed at the Paris Air Show, GKN will supply critical airframe components for the San Jose-based company’s aircraft. This expands an existing partnership which sees GKN supply low-voltage Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) for Archer’s Midnight eVTOL air taxi.

Alloyed and Brunel University will receive government funding for their PACE-AM project aimed at advancing the 3D printing of high-strength aluminium alloys. The initiative seeks to produce lighter, more efficient aircraft components with improved manufacturing processes.

Elsewhere, Qdot Technology and Atomik AM have secured funding for their MB HeX FC programme. The companies are using metal 3D printing to enhance the performance of radiators and heat exchangers in hydrogen fuel-cell aircraft. They aim to make these components more efficient and compact through additive manufacturing.

Archer Aviation’s Midnight eVTOL air taxi. Photo via Archer Aviation.

£250M in new funding announced at the Paris Air Show 2025

Away from additive manufacturing, the new UK funding supports several projects across the aerospace and defense ecosystem. For example, £35 million has been allocated for Airbus’s ZEROe Development Centre Capital and Infrastructure Phase 2 (ZEDC), which is testing liquid hydrogen fuel systems for emission-free aircraft.

Similarly, the government has allocated £17 million to the Hydrogen Eﬃcient fuel cell InteGrated in a High Temperature System (HEIGHTS) initiative. Led by fuel cell manufacturer Intelligent Energy, HEIGHTS is developing high-temperature hydrogen fuel cells tailored for aviation. Another £10.8 million has been awarded to the Liquid Hydrogen System Integration for Flight Testing (LH-SIFT) project, led by hydrogen energy firm ZeroAvia. This aims to flight test a liquid hydrogen fuel system on a commercial aircraft.

Meanwhile, 20.7 million has been granted for the Rolls-Royce-led Aerothermal netZero TEChnologies (Aztec) initiative to reduce turbofan engine CO₂ emissions. The British multinational has also received £33.1 million to improve maintenance for civil aeroengines through inspection, repair, and digital monitoring through its REPLENISH scheme.

Additionally, the UK Government granted Rolls-Royce £34.3 million for Hot End Technology Phase 3 (HT3P3). This project is developing new cooling technologies for engine hot sections that reduce fuel burn.

Elsewhere, the National Composites Centre has received backing for High Rate Manufacture Capital Acquisition (HRMCap). It will use £15.8 million in new funding to establish a facility dedicated to high-rate manufacturing of large-scale composite structures, such as wing covers.

French aerospace firm Safran is leading the EcoSuite project to develop new, lightweight, sustainable materials for Business and First Class aircraft seating, which has secured £7.6 million in new capital. Also receiving investment is LATCAP, a collaboration between Datum Tool Design and Queen’s University Belfast. £6.3 million has been granted to create a new facility for CNC tooling for large composite structures.

3D printing attracts government investment

The UK is not the only country to fund aerospace and defense 3D printing. The United States Department of Defense (DOD) is injecting substantial capital into additive manufacturing to improve the supply of critical warfighting equipment.

Colorado-based rocket manufacturer Ursa Major has received financial backing from the Pentagon to scale its development of 3D printed solid rocket motors (SRM). Last year, the firm was granted $12.5 million from the U.S. Navy and the Office of Strategic Capital to bolster these efforts. This followed an earlier agreement with the Navy to 3D print the Mk 104 dual rocket motor, which powers SM-2, SM-3, and SM-6 missiles.

In other news, North Carolina-based titanium developer IperionX received a $99 million DOD contract to produce low-cost titanium parts for federal agencies. Under the agreement, IperionX will receive task orders for specific projects, beginning with titanium fasteners for defense applications.

Texas A&M University has also been in the headlines after securing $1.6 million in funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The Public Research Institution has been tasked with developing a new process that reduces certification times for 3D printed parts from 18 months to just three days. The project aims to foster broader additive manufacturing adoption within the DOD.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows UK Industry Minister Sarah Jones at the Paris Air Show 2025. Photo via UK Government.