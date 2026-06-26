Research

NCAME Partners with 6K Additive to Close the Data Gap Holding Back Cold Spray Repair

NCAME Research Engineer Mikyle Paul, right, and Hunter Ryan with the center's VRC Gen IV Cold Spray System. Photo via Auburn University.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

Previous Article
Aalto University and Stanford Test a New Architecture for 6G Surfaces
No Newer Articles