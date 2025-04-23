Natural History Museum Unveils New Gallery Showcasing LAMÁQUINA’s 3D Printed Ceramics

As part of London’s Natural History Museum (NHM) 150th anniversary celebrations, a new gallery has opened showcasing the ‘Fixing Our Broken Planet’ exhibition. The exhibition display cases were created in collaboration with the NHM’s in-house team and LAMÁQUINA, a Barcelona-based 3D design and manufacturing studio, using 3D printed ceramics incorporating recycled clay and biopolymer joints. The gallery was restored to preserve its Victorian features while integrating sustainable design and materials, in line with the Museum’s commitment to innovation and heritage conservation.

‘Fixing Our Broken Planet’ exhibition. Photo: NHM

Sustainable Design and Ceramic Manufacturing Process

The NHM, a distinguished example of Romanesque architecture, opened in 1881 and is widely celebrated for its use of terracotta. Designed by Alfred Waterhouse, the building was conceived as a “cathedral to nature,” honoring the planet’s rich biodiversity. Terracotta was selected not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its hygienic properties and cost-effectiveness in the industrial context of Victorian London.

Just as the choice of terracotta was a contextual response to its time, the design of the new NHM gallery aligns with contemporary needs. A central strategy was the use of 3D printed ceramics for the display cases, ensuring they met the gallery’s requirements while adhering to the strict conservation standards of a heritage site. Furthermore, in line with current sustainable practices, a comprehensive report was commissioned to evaluate various manufacturing and material alternatives. The results identified robotically produced ceramic components as the most sustainable option.

LAMÁQUINA produced the gallery’s ceramic pieces using 40% recycled clay sourced from the ceramic industry. Two distinct manufacturing techniques were employed: 3D printing for the bases and 2D tiling for the horizontal capping elements. The design was modular, allowing for future disassembly and was equipped with biopolymer joints for dry assembly, ensuring long-term sustainability.

The glazing and firing processes took place at Ceràmica Cumella, utilizing energy-efficient kilns that allowed multiple pieces to be fired simultaneously. A portion of the firing process was powered by renewable energy, further enhancing the project’s sustainability. To optimize production, the design was divided into ten modular components, resulting in the production of 1,686 individual pieces in three months. Robotic precision ensured each component adhered to exact specifications, incorporating essential features such as perforations for cables and signage, and guaranteeing dimensional accuracy.

In a recent press release, LAMÁQUINA spotlighted one of the primary challenges of 3D printing with clay: the material’s high sensitivity to ambient conditions during production. To address this, each module was monitored throughout the manufacturing process to measure shrinkage rates in all directions. This data was then fed back into the digital design files, allowing for precise adjustments and ensuring that all components were produced within a tolerance of less than 5 mm.

Beyond the technical complexities, the project also faced strict regulatory constraints. The design and installation had to meet rigorous guidelines: the intervention could not touch the museum’s historic walls and was restricted to a maximum point load of 400 kg. These limitations heavily influenced both the design approach and logistical planning, ultimately enabling a streamlined installation that was completed in ten days.

Ceramic pieces. Photo via: LAMÁQUINA

How 3D Printing Is Impacting Arts and Sculptures

3D printing technology is increasingly being used to preserve and reproduce cultural heritage, from ancient artifacts and relics to new sculptures and monuments. In 2022, researchers at University College London (UCL) combined X-ray imaging, artificial intelligence, and 3D printing to recreate a lost painting by Vincent Van Gogh titled The Two Wrestlers. Working with artist Jesper Eriksson, the team used X-rays to examine paint layers beneath an existing canvas. The data was then processed using an AI algorithm trained on Van Gogh’s style, producing a 3D model that reflected the missing artwork.

At the Texas Through Time Museum, archivists employed 3D scanning to digitally conserve the fossilized remains of a prehistoric predator, ensuring long-term access to fragile specimens. In Spain, the National Archaeological Museum utilized the same technology to produce a precise replica of the Arch of San Pedro de la Dueñas, aiding both preservation and public engagement. The Australian National Maritime Museum unveiled a 3D printed reproduction of a 19th-century boat unearthed in 2021, showcasing how additive manufacturing can support historical interpretation and enhance educational experiences.

