NASA’s GRX-810 Alloy Expands 3D Printing Capabilities for High-Temperature Applications

The GRX-810 alloy, developed by NASA’s Glenn Research Center, addresses a key limitation in 3D printing for spacecraft: the lack of cost-effective materials that can withstand extreme temperatures. The alloy is a blend of nickel, cobalt, and chromium, enhanced by a ceramic oxide coating that increases heat resistance and improves performance. Its characteristics classify it as an oxide dispersion strengthened (ODS) alloy, which were previously challenging and costly to manufacture.

NASA’s team developed a unique resonant acoustic mixing technique to produce this material. This process applies rapid vibration to the metal powder and nano-oxide particles, creating a permanent bond that ensures the ODS qualities are retained, even if the material is recycled. The alloy’s performance is a notable improvement over other options, capable of enduring stress at 2,000°F for up to a year. This also allows for the creation of more complex shapes than traditional manufacturing methods.

GRX-810, a new metal alloy developed by NASA. Image via NASA.

Commercialization & Applications

The GRX-810 alloy is now being produced and distributed by U.S.-based 3D printing metal alloy provider Elementum 3D, a company that holds a co-exclusive license for the NASA-patented technology. The partnership between NASA and the company continues under a Space Act Agreement to further improve the material.

“A material under stress or a heavy load at high temperature can start to deform and stretch almost like taffy,” said Jeremy Iten, chief technical officer with Elementum 3D. “Initial tests done on the large-scale production of our GRX-810 alloy showed a lifespan that’s twice as long as the small-batch material initially produced, and those were already fantastic.”

The commercial space and aviation industries are exploring various applications for GRX-810. For instance, Elementum 3D’s client Vectoflow, a specialist in advanced fluid-dynamic measurement technology is testing a flow sensor made from the alloy. These sensors monitor the speed of gases in a turbine and often fail in high-temperature environments. Using GRX-810 could improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and decrease the need for replacements.

Recent Developments in NASA’s 3D Printing Technology

In addition to the GRX-810 alloy, it was recently announced that 3D printer OEM 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) is working with researchers from Penn State University (PSU), Arizona State University (ASU) and NASA Glenn Research Center to develop advanced thermal management systems for spacecraft.The NASA-sponsored projects are using 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing (DMP) technology and Oqton’s 3DXpert software to produce high-performance radiators and heat pipes made from titanium and nickel-titanium alloys.

Elsewhere, researchers at the Florida A&M University-Florida State University (FAMU-FSU) College of Engineering recently received a $5 million NASA grant to develop composite materials and manufacturing systems for future space missions.

PSU PhD candidate, Tatiana El Dannaoui, installing radiator prototype in thermal vacuum test facility to simulate space environment operation. Photo via PSU.

Administered by FAMU, the project involves collaboration with faculty members from FSU, the Goddard Space Flight Center, and FAMU. Led by Professor Subramanian Ramakrishnan from the Department of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, the team featuring Richard Liang, Emily Pritchard, Satyanarayan Dev, and Margaret Samuels, is working on single-step systems that integrate sensing materials and electrodes to improve manufacturing efficiency and device quality.

