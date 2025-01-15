Nanoe’s new Zetasinter 4L furnace: Technical specifications and pricing

French industrial composite firm Nanoe has officially launched the Zetasinter 4L furnace, with orders opening this month and deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2025.

Initially presented at Formnext 2024, this furnace expands Nanoe’s sinter-based 3D printing portfolio. Designed in partnership with Cerinnov Group, the Zetasinter 4L features a sintering volume of 4 liters, quadrupling the capacity of its predecessor, the Zetasinter tubular furnace.

Its larger size supports small production batches and the sintering of bigger components. According to the composite firm, it comes equipped with digital controls and a simplified loading mechanism.

Arnaud Hory, CEO of the Cerinnov Group, said, “We are truly honored to support Nanoe’s innovative work and are excited to see how these advanced furnaces will contribute to sintering of metal 3D printed parts. This collaboration exemplifies the power of partnership and shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology.”

The Zetasinter 4L furnace. Image via Nanoe.

Nanoe’s industrial expertise

Nanoe’s long-standing collaboration with Cerinnov Group has resulted in several developments, including porcelain filaments, glazes, and a porcelain furnace.

The Zetasinter 4L further builds on this partnership and is part of Nanoe’s Zetafactory 4.0 initiative, supported by BPI France and France 2030. This initiative aims to create an open ecosystem for sinter-based 3D printing.

Guillaume de Calan, Nanoe’s CEO, explained that many customers now rely on metal filament 3D printing for applications such as tooling and spare parts. A more user-friendly furnace with greater capacity is intended to meet their growing needs, particularly for medium-sized batches and larger parts.

Metal parts fresh out of the Zetasinter 4L furnace. Image via Nanoe.

In 2018, Nanoe introduced the Zetamix brand, offering ceramic and metal filaments compatible with most filament deposition 3D printers.

The same year, the company launched the Zetaprint desktop 3D printer, which was tailored for use in metal and ceramic applications. Priced at €10,000, the 3D printer was unveiled at Formnext 2018, and showcased alongside Stainless Steel 316L Zetamix filaments, expanding material options for users.

Three years later, the company introduced H13 Zetamix filament, a high-temperature-resistant steel material valued for its ductility, thermal and electrical conductivity, and corrosion resistance.

Compatible with all Fused Filament fabrication (FFF) 3D printers, this filament is designed to produce complex steel components and tools. When processed in a tubular furnace, it achieves a density exceeding 90%.

With this new Zetasinter 4L furnace added to its portfolio, Nanoe aims to strengthen its position in sinter-based 3D printing while addressing the evolving needs of the industry.

Technical specifications and pricing

As per Nanoe, the Zetasinter 4L furnace is priced at €25,000. For more information about Zetasinter 4L and the Zetamix line, visit the website.

Tube Diameter 140mm ID Capacity 4L Maximum temperatures 1350°C Power 6 kW – 220V Tube length 150 cm total, 30 cm with controlled temperature (+/-10°C)

