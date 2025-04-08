Nano Dimension names Ofir Baharav as new CEO

Days after completing it’s Desktop Metal acquisition, Nano Dimension has appointed Ofir Baharav as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

His appointment follows his tenure as Chairman of Board of Directors (BoD), having been elected by activist shareholder Murchinson in December 2024. As Chairman, he has implemented several strategic changes aimed at enhancing the company’s operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

Baharav brings nearly three decades of experience in capital equipment for the electronics industry and additive manufacturing. His previous leadership roles include CEO of Maxify, VP Products at Stratasys, CEO at Xjet, EVP Products at Credence Systems, and President at Optonics, reflect a consistent focus on transformation and technological innovation. As Nano Dimension continues to pursue profitability and shareholder value, Baharav’s expertise is expected to play a key role in guiding the company’s efforts.

Having served as Interim CEO, Julien Lederman will continue as Nano Dimension’s Chief Business Officer (CBO). His responsibilities include post-merger integration, communications, investor relations, operational planning, and performance tracking.

The leadership transition also involves the departure of Zivi Nedivi, President, and Tomer Pinchas, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Baharav has stepped down from the Board, with Robert Pons, assuming the role of Chairman, who previously served as a board member since December 2024.

“Mr. Baharav’s proven ability to drive strategic change and operational efficiency is precisely what Nano Dimension needs at this critical juncture,” said Pons. “His deep industry expertise and leadership will be instrumental in navigating the integration, achieving rapid profitability, and delivering significant value to our shareholders.”

David Stehlin, a Board Director added, “His combined expertise in electronics and additive manufacturing is uniquely suited to our strategic direction, ensuring we capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead.”

Nano Dimension’s new CEO Ofir Baharav. Photo via Ofir Baharav/LinkedIn.

Operational overhaul and strategic focus under Baharav’s leadership

Following his appointment as Chairman, Baharav initiated a series of measures aimed at improving operations and governance. He has redirected research and development (R&D) efforts and sales towards high-value applications where the company aims to maintain long-term competitiveness.

Additionally, he implemented cost-cutting measures projected to save over $20 million annually by year-end, with further reductions anticipated from post-merger operational consolidation.

Negotiations with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) successfully removed restrictions on post-merger cost reductions and synergy realization, enabling the company to pursue operational efficiencies.

Baharav also proposed amendments to the Articles of Association which is pending shareholder approval, and eliminated the poison pill mechanism to improve transparency and alignment with shareholder interests. As part of efforts to strengthen its market position, Nano Dimension reorganized field operations to enhance sales performance in the U.S. and China.

To ensure greater accountability, Baharav established comprehensive performance metrics and reporting systems to support data-driven decision-making. His leadership is marked by efforts to streamline operations, reduce expenses, and focus on innovation in high-performance applications.

In a statement, Baharav says, “It is a privilege to lead Nano Dimension in creating value for shareholders, working with a talented cohort of colleagues and partnering with industry leading customers.”

Nano Dimension, which now includes Desktop Metal and has plans to acquire Markforged for $115 million, is restructuring to build a scalable digital manufacturing business focused on high-value applications and consistent financial performance.

“I want to thank Mr. Lederman for his leadership during this time, and I look forward to working closely with him,” said the new CEO.

