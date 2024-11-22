Nano Dimension Launches Exa 250vx Micro 3D Printer at Formnext

Nano Dimension, a supplier of additively manufactured electronics and advanced multi-material 3D printing solutions, has unveiled the Exa 250vx Digital Light Processing (DLP) 3D printer. Debuting at Formnext 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, the Exa 250vx targets the production of high-resolution micro parts with enhanced throughput. Designed for industries demanding precision, such as electronics, healthcare, and jewelry, the printer offers a scalable alternative to traditional manufacturing methods.

Engineered from insights gathered through Nano Dimension’s Fabrica Tera and Giga systems, the Exa 250vx provides a production-ready solution for manufacturers requiring precision without compromising productivity. With its expanded build volume of 100mm x 100mm x 70mm and an impressive 7.6µm XY resolution, it surpasses the 50mm build limit of earlier systems. This development aims to address a growing need for larger, intricate micro components in high volumes.

By utilizing resin-based DLP technology, the Exa 250vx ensures layer thicknesses of just 10 microns, creating detailed parts with exceptional surface finishes. This capability supports the production of components like connectors for electronics, microneedles for medical devices, and decorative items for jewelry manufacturing.

Nano Dimension Exa 250vx Micro 3D Printer. Photo via Nano Dimension.

The Exa 250vx is compatible with Nano Dimension’s resin portfolio, starting with the durable D-810 resin. This material enables manufacturers to produce rigid micro parts with strong structural integrity. Additionally, the printer’s open-system design allows users to integrate third-party resins, offering flexibility in addressing specialized engineering requirements.

According to Nir Sade, Senior Vice President of Additive Manufacturing at Nano Dimension, the system represents a “game changer” by balancing quality, productivity, and cost. “Micro manufacturers often face trade-offs between precision and production speed. The Exa eliminates these compromises with an approach that meets high-volume demands while maintaining micro-level detail,” said Sade.

Visitors at Formnext 2024 can find Nano Dimension at Hall 11, Stand D22, where the Exa 250vx is being showcased for the first time globally.

Micro 3D Printing Innovations at Formnext 2024

At Formnext 2024, other companies introduced advancements in micro 3D printing technologies. Endless Industries GmbH unveiled the Endless ONE, a medium-scale continuous fiber 3D printer targeting sectors with demanding structural needs such as aerospace, automotive, and medical. The Endless ONE employs continuous carbon fiber printing to produce lightweight, high-strength components with a build volume of 600 mm × 400 mm × 440 mm and open-material compatibility.

In other news, UpNano GmbH introduced the NanoOne Green, a high-resolution two-photon polymerization 3D printer featuring a 515 nm wavelength green laser with a power of 400 nm. The NanoOne Green delivers 30% higher resolution than competing 2PP printers, achieving detail elements below 100 nm in width. It targets research and industrial applications, including optics and microfluidics, and supports a wide range of materials, including transparent and biocompatible materials.

NanoOne Green Accessories. Image via UpNano.

