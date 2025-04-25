Nano Dimension Completes $116 Million Markforged Acquisition

Nano Dimension completed its acquisition of U.S. FDM 3D printer manufacturer Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG). This announcement comes weeks after the additive manufacturing electronics firm finalized a similar deal for the industrial 3D printer OEM Desktop Metal.

Nano Dimension’s deal for Markforged was first announced in September 2024. Valued at $116 million, or $5.00 per share, the transaction has been sealed following the completion of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As part of the agreement, Markforged’s Chief Financial Officer, Assaf Zipori, has become Nano Dimension’s new CFO.

According to a Nano Dimension press release, the acquisition gives the company a “strong foothold” in metal and composite manufacturing and marks a “leap forward” in AI-optimized production.

Ofir Baharav, Nano Dimension’s CEO, called the acquisition “a major milestone” in fulfilling the company’s vision of “building a preeminent digital manufacturing leader.” He stated that Markforged’s installed base of 15,000 systems provides a “strong platform” for expanding Nano’s global reach.

“While Markforged solutions have achieved nearly 50% gross margin, we will continue to take clear, decisive steps to drive profitability and strengthen our capital position in the quarters ahead,” Baharav added.

The Markforged FX10 3D printer. Image via Markforged.

Nano Dimension’s rocky road to consolidation

Markforged’s acquisition comes after a protracted period of M&A uncertainty at Nano Dimension, marked by legal disputes and leadership upheaval. The transaction was initially valued at a 71.8 per cent premium to Markforged’s volume-weighted average price as of 24 September 2024. It formed part of an acquisition-driven strategy led by then-CEO Yoav Stern, who also initiated the $179.3M agreement to acquire Desktop Metal (DM) at $5.295 per share.

Delays to both acquisitions prompted Desktop Metal to sue Nano Dimension last December, alleging that its American-Israeli buyer had failed to make “reasonable best efforts” to complete the deal. A second lawsuit named Markforged as a defendant. It accused Nano Dimension of violating its agreement with Desktop Metal and breaching its contractual obligations to the Ric Fulop-led company. Nano Dimension denied the claims, describing them as “without merit” and “inconsistent with the terms of the Merger Agreement.”

Amid these legal disputes, Nano experienced a significant leadership shake-up. Yoav Stern was ousted as CEO and removed from Nano Dimension’s board of directors in December 2024. The company’s remaining directors were replaced by a new slate backed by activist shareholder Murchinson Ltd. A vocal critic of Stern and his pro-M&A stance, Murchinson previously called the agreements for DM and Markforged “overpriced” and “misguided.” The Delaware Court of Chancery later ordered Nano Dimension to fulfill its acquisition of Desktop Metal, which was finalized earlier this month.

Nano Dimension 3D printed electronics. Photo by Michael Petch

Markforged’s value proposition

2024 saw Markforged generate annual revenues exceeding $85M, while non-GAAP gross margins reached approximately 50%. Previous calculations based on fiscal year 2023 figures indicated that DM and Markforged would provide a combined projected revenue of $340 million.

Nano Dimension believes that integrating the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company will strengthen its position in production-line manufacturing. It describes Markforged as an industry leader in advanced manufacturing systems, materials science, cloud-based services, and AI-driven production.

For Nano, the AI advantage is pivotal. The company believes Markforged’s expertise in artificial intelligence will enable it to meet growing requirements for precision and consistency. Additionally, the business combination also looks set to extend Nano Dimension’s customer base and application reach. Markforged’s 3D printers are deployed globally across aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and medical technology sectors.

Ultimately, Nano is confident it can build on Markforged’s progress in rapid manufacturing, re-shoring, supply chain resilience, intellectual property security, and sustainability. By integrating Markforged, Nano Dimension is focused on expanding its position in metal and composite 3D printing on the factory floor. It also assured investors that this new initiative will support ongoing efforts to deliver shareholder value, build a robust capital base, and improve financial performance.

Markforged HQ. Photo via Businesswire

3D printing mergers and acquisitions

Nano Dimension is not the only company executing mergers and acquisitions in additive manufacturing.

Earlier this year, US-based specialty metals expert United Performance Metals (UPM) acquired Ohio-based metal 3D printing firm Fabrisonic LLC. The deal seeks to enhance UPM’s production capabilities and expand its range of solutions. Following the acquisition, Fabrisonic will become part of UPM’s specialty processing network, which includes Thin Strip in Wallingford, CT; UPM Advanced Solutions in Cincinnati, OH; and Precision Cold Saw Cutting and Grinding in Oakland, CA.

Jason Riley, General Manager of Fabrisonic, noted that the new business combination “marks an important development for Fabrisonic.” He added, “Becoming part of the United Performance Metals family will allow us to utilize additional resources and capabilities, helping us extend our reach and continue delivering solutions to our customers.”

In other news, Airtech Advanced Materials Group recently acquired the 3D printing filament business of Kimya, a former subsidiary of French industrial conglomerate Armor Group. Through the deal, Airtech has received technical filaments, production and development infrastructure, validation equipment, and associated intellectual property. The Huntington Beach-headquartered firm will incorporate these assets into its catalog of additive manufacturing materials.

Featured image shows Markforged’s HQ. Photo via Businesswire.