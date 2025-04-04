Nano Dimension acquires Desktop Metal for $179.3M

After announcing its strategic vision, Israeli 3D printer manufacturer Nano Dimension has completed its acquisition of Massachusetts-based industrial 3D printer manufacturer Desktop Metal.

Initially valued at $183 million or $5.50 per share, the transaction was finalized at $179.3 million or $5.295 per share after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals and meeting customary closing conditions. Projected annual revenue for the newly combined entity is expected to exceed $200 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, based on preliminary and unaudited results.

Its global operations are now set to provide a broad range of manufacturing solutions, including capital equipment, materials, and software designed for complex electronics, mechanical systems, and medical applications.

A diverse customer base will be served, featuring Fortune 500 companies along with key players in aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial automation, medical technology, research organizations, academia, and government agencies.

Commenting on the deal, Mr. Ofir Baharav, Chairman of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Nano Dimension, said, “The completion of the Desktop Metal acquisition represents a significant opportunity. We are excited about the ability to offer leading customers more innovative technologies. We will make clear-eyed, objective assessments of our combined operations, identifying immediate cost synergies, and strategically realigning resources toward our highest-potential product lines.”

Nano Dimension 3D printed electronics. Photo by Michael Petch

Desktop Metal merger sees fruition

Recently, a Delaware Court of Chancery ruling ordered Nano Dimension to proceed with its merger agreement with Desktop Metal. Litigation initiated by Desktop Metal in December accused Nano Dimension of failing to make “reasonable best efforts” to secure timely regulatory approval, allegations Nano Dimension disputed as “without merit.”

Further complicating matters, a second lawsuit from Desktop Metal named Markforged as a co-defendant, alleging the planned acquisition of Markforged valued at $115 million at $5.00 per share, violated its agreement with Desktop Metal and jeopardized the merger’s completion.

Under court directives, failing to complete the transaction by March 31, 2025, would permit Desktop Metal to extend the deadline indefinitely until finalization. In a response, Baharav expressed disappointment, stating the company is “considering all of our options” while acknowledging that “the transaction may close.”

On April 2nd, the acquisition was completed under the direction of a restructured management team that assumed leadership in December 2024 following the removal of former CEO Yoav Stern, also a member of Nano Dimension’s BoD. Having advocated Nano Dimension’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy, Stern was dismissed along with other incumbent directors who either resigned or were replaced by a board backed by activist shareholder Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson, a critic of Stern’s leadership, previously described Nano Dimension’s offers for Desktop Metal and Markforged as “overpriced” and “misguided.”

Contrasting these claims, Baharav added in a press release, “Our commitment to shareholders is straightforward: disciplined capital management, prioritization of resources to areas that will drive meaningful returns, aggressive margin improvement through operational efficiencies, and a relentless focus on building the customer relationships that will sustain our business for the long term.”

Yoav Stern (left) and Julien Lederman (right): Leadership transition at Nano Dimension. Photo via Nano Dimension.

What’s next for the combined entity?

Following these challenges, Nano Dimension has continued to pursue its merger strategy. The company has stated that the integration of Desktop Metal’s people, products, and assets has been thoroughly planned to ensure a seamless transition aimed at maximizing the potential of the combined entity.

Aiming to strengthen its market position, Nano Dimension has outlined four strategic pillars to support its growth objectives. Ensuring a robust capital base falls under the first pillar, “Maintaining Financial Strength.” The second, “Driving Profitable Growth,” targets promising technologies and revenue-generating opportunities.

Manufacturing processes, supply chain optimization, and operational efficiencies are addressed through the third pillar, “Growing Margins.” Finally, “Building Indispensable Customer Partnerships” seeks to establish Nano Dimension as a critical manufacturing partner across multiple industries.

Efforts to streamline operations and reduce expenses began shortly after the leadership restructuring. Optimization measures have since expanded across the organization, targeting revenue growth, improved profit margins through enhanced manufacturing processes, and stronger customer relationships through tailored solutions.

Further details on integration plans and financial outlook will be disclosed following a comprehensive strategic review. Adding to that, Nano Dimension has also reaffirmed its commitment to completing its pending merger with Markforged, expected to enhance its scale and market presence.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Nano Dimension offices in Munich. Photo by Michael Petch.