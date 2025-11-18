MyMiniFactory launches SoulCrafted initiative to counter AI content

MyMiniFactory, an online 3D printing platform for designers and makers, has introduced a strict policy banning AI-generated 3D models and imagery. The policy reinforces the company’s position that creative work distributed or sold on its platform must originate from human authorship. Alongside the new rules, MyMiniFactory launched SoulCrafted, a verification movement designed to celebrate and protect human creativity in the digital design ecosystem.

Uploads containing AI-generated 3D models or promotional imagery are now prohibited. Each submission is manually reviewed for signs of algorithmic generation, such as irregular topology or inconsistent detail. Objects suspected of using AI are hidden from public view while under review, and creators must provide process evidence—such as work-in-progress files or sculpting videos—to confirm authorship. Repeat offenders risk account suspension or permanent removal. A new “AI-Generated” report category allows users to flag suspect content directly for investigation.

SoulCrafted promotes human-made design, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy for AI-generated 3D models. Image via MyMiniFactory.

In its announcement, MyMiniFactory said the decision responds to the growing threat that generative AI poses to independent artists. “Creators need to make a living from platforms like MyMiniFactory to thrive,” the statement read. “When platforms are flooded with cheap AI content, human creators can’t compete.” The company added that maintaining a human-only marketplace preserves fair pricing, enabling designers to charge for the skill, time, and originality invested in their work.

The SoulCrafted movement functions as a public pledge and verification system for creators whose designs are entirely human-made. Participants agree to transparency about their process, sharing behind-the-scenes material that demonstrates authentic craftsmanship. SoulCrafted badges will appear on verified creator profiles, identifying content that is free from generative algorithms. The platform describes the movement as an open, crowd-sourced effort in which the community helps define the principles that qualify a creator as SoulCrafted.

A preview of the “Court of the Seven-Headed Serpent” miniatures, showcasing the role of 3D printing in tabletop gaming. Photo via MyMiniFactory.

As part of the initiative, MyMiniFactory has established the SoulCrafted Creator Fund, offering loans between $100 and $10,000 to support equipment upgrades, skills training, or the development of new intellectual property. Emergency assistance is also available for artists facing financial hardship. Applications are reviewed regularly, with decisions based on creativity, passion, and innovation. The company stated that the program reflects its intent to invest directly in human creativity at a time when technology firms are channeling substantial resources toward AI development.

Generative AI’s rapid expansion across art, design, and manufacturing has intensified debate over authorship and copyright. By implementing manual verification and a community-reporting model, MyMiniFactory sets out a detailed anti-AI content policy within the 3D design ecosystem. Founded in 2013, the company operates as a community hub where designers distribute digital models directly to users and has consistently advocated for fair compensation and creative autonomy.

A 3D printed tabletop model from the MyMiniFactory marketplace. Photo via MyMiniFactory.

The platform acknowledges that human oversight is not infallible but argues it remains the most reliable safeguard of authenticity. The platform encourages creators and customers to report suspicious work and to contribute to defining the boundaries of ethical digital production. “We won’t catch everything 100% of the time, but we’ll maintain the quality and authenticity which make MyMiniFactory special,” the announcement stated.

Help shape the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards. Sign up for the 3DPI Expert Committee today.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image shows SoulCrafted promotes human-made design, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy for AI-generated 3D models. Image via MyMiniFactory.