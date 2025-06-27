MyMiniFactory introduces manufacturing program following new Etsy policy changes

MyMiniFactory, a London-based 3D printing platform focused on licensed content for tabletop games and toys, has launched a new subscription-based verification system for physical product sellers. The Premium Merchant Program, priced at $25 per month with no commitment period, grants qualified makers access to over 150,000 licensed digital designs, a verified seller badge, a 10% platform commission rate, and visibility through a global merchant map. Participants are authorized to 3D print and sell physical models under an automatic royalty system that pays designers directly. Applications are subject to verification based on production quality and adherence to licensed manufacturing.

The rollout follows a wave of seller exits from Etsy, where recent policy changes have disrupted operations for many 3D printing merchants. MyMiniFactory’s offering aims to address long-standing issues in licensing enforcement and unauthorized model distribution by formalizing the connection between digital designers and physical manufacturers. The platform removes library management fees and offers Premium Merchants a 10% discount on store purchases. A second version of the program, currently under development, will support direct ordering of physical products from creator profiles through verified sellers.

Verified Merchant Profiles give buyers a transparent view of production capabilities, location, and dispatch times. Image via MyMiniFactory.

CEO Nebo Nikolic said the program reflects over a decade of challenges faced by independent designers and compliant makers. “The recent marketplace disruptions have highlighted what we’ve known for years – the infrastructure connecting creators and manufacturers has been fundamentally broken. Premium Merchant fixes that.” He added, “We’re not trying to be a slightly better version of a broken system. We’re building infrastructure designed specifically for the realities of digital-to-physical manufacturing, where everyone in the chain needs to be fairly compensated.”

Initial response from the maker community indicates strong demand for verified licensing tools. FirstElement3D, one of the early Premium Merchants, said the platform’s approach simplifies compliance and builds customer trust. “The verification system gives my customers confidence, and knowing creators get fairly paid makes the whole operation sustainable.” Verified participants are listed on a public merchant map and contribute feedback to the ongoing development of Version 2. Interested applicants can submit their information here.

Premium Merchant Program Benefits. Image via MyMiniFactory.

MyMiniFactory was founded in 2012 and hosts more than 2 million registered users. It has positioned itself as a curated 3D printing platform emphasizing quality, printability, and equitable licensing. The company’s previous licensing system, Tribes, enabled paid content subscriptions and facilitated thousands of designer-user relationships. Premium Merchant builds on that framework by extending licensed commerce into physical production, aiming to formalize workflows that have long relied on informal agreements or unverified practices.

While most 3D printing industry growth has been concentrated in industrial and aerospace applications, consumer-facing manufacturing remains fragmented. MyMiniFactory’s model targets this segment by providing infrastructure for small-scale makers and hobbyists operating under legal uncertainty on open marketplaces. According to the company, top creators using the platform have generated six-figure annual earnings under licensing agreements. Pirated models remain a persistent challenge across the sector, often undermining legitimate businesses with unsustainable pricing and unauthorized content. MyMiniFactory positions its program as a corrective mechanism centered on royalty enforcement and verified distribution.

A preview of the “Court of the Seven-Headed Serpent” miniatures, showcasing the role of 3D printing in tabletop gaming. Photo via MyMiniFactory.

