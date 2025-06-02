MxD unveils its latest strategic investment plan for digital manufacturing

The Digital Manufacturing and Cybersecurity Institute (MxD) has released its Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) for 2025-2027, presenting a detailed roadmap to bolster the competitiveness, resilience, and cybersecurity of U.S. manufacturing.

Shaped by insights from manufacturers, technology providers, academic institutions, and government partners, the plan lays out a targeted investment strategy in digital engineering, factory modernization, supply chain resilience, and workforce development.

Published on March 19, 2025, the SIP identifies core areas for MxD’s focus over the next three years: digital engineering and design, future factory systems, supply chain visibility, and cybersecurity integration. These initiatives aim to address persistent challenges within the industrial base, particularly among small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) that often lack the resources needed to adopt and scale digital manufacturing solutions.

“We will continue to prioritize projects and proposals designed to meet the evolving needs of the industrial base, relying on your insights and involvement throughout. Our collaborative approach has proven to be effective during MxD’s first decade and continues to be the model driving this SIP and MxD forward,” Berardino Baratta, CEO at MxD.

Illustration of the product lifecycle and how the flow of data represents a complex interconnected web among all aspects. Image via MxD.

Data lifecycle framework and investment focus

At the center of the SIP is a technical framework called the data lifecycle. This framework maps the flow of data across the various stages of a product’s lifecycle, from development and manufacturing to deployment and support. MxD underscores the importance of seamless data movement and high-fidelity data collection, which are vital for unlocking capabilities such as predictive maintenance, quality control, and secure information sharing throughout supply chains.

MxD’s data lifecycle approach has already been applied in 189 research, cybersecurity, and workforce development projects totaling $415 million in public-private investments. One example, Project 22-06-01, titled “Proactive Worker Safety for Industry 4.0 Using AI,” employed artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to reduce worker fatigue, addressing a $136 billion annual challenge for US employers.

For the 2025-2027 period, MxD plans to prioritize projects that promote technology adoption across supply chains, supported by new playbooks and guides to help manufacturers modernize, close digital gaps, and apply lessons from pilot programs. This approach aims to foster coordinated, sector-wide adoption.

Another central pillar of the SIP is interoperability and data standards. MxD is working on a Machine-to-X Data Standards Playbook to consolidate and harmonize data standards used by manufacturers. This effort addresses the challenge of fragmented data formats and standards across different systems, which can hinder consistent data flows and semantic interoperability.

To support digital engineering and design, MxD is updating model-based definition assessments to address the shortcomings of current evaluations and provide clearer guidance for manufacturers aiming to improve digital maturity. These updates will bolster MxD’s broader goal of enhancing collaboration and data sharing across product lifecycles, enabling better designs, improved performance, and reduced costs.

Future factory development is another key emphasis of the SIP. MxD’s projects in this area aim to build digital environments that support real-time process optimization, data-driven decision-making, and production lines that can adapt quickly to disruptions and new customer demands. Initiatives around digital twins, 5G/6G integration, and cybersecurity best practices will help shape these future factories.

In terms of supply chain resilience, the SIP outlines plans for new risk assessment tools and visibility platforms. These tools will rely on secure data-sharing practices and advanced analytics to reduce disruptions and improve the agility of domestic manufacturing in a volatile global landscape.

Cybersecurity is also a core focus of the SIP, reflecting MxD’s role as the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing. With manufacturing identified as the most targeted sector for cyberattacks in recent years, MxD’s cybersecurity projects aim to enhance protections for both operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) environments.

Two engineers walking through a manufacturing facility. Photo via MxD.

The Digital Education, Resilience, and Innovation for Supply Chain (DERISC) initiative, carried out with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), is an example of how MxD is equipping U.S. manufacturers with the tools and protocols needed to secure their supply chains against digital threats.

Workforce training and capability roadmaps

On the workforce development front, MxD’s Virtual Training Center (VTC) offers around 20,000 courses tailored to meet the evolving needs of manufacturers.

These courses include advanced role-based training programs in data analytics, cybersecurity, and extended reality applications. As an affordable and scalable learning platform, the VTC aims to close the gap in workforce training for SMMs that often lack access to comprehensive learning management systems.

MxD’s training programs, such as the Curriculum and Pathways Integrating Technology and Learning Program (CAPITAL) and Cybersecurity for Manufacturing Operational Technology (CyMOT) initiatives, are designed to prepare workers for digital manufacturing roles while also supporting national defense efforts by delivering specialized cybersecurity training for supply chain participants. The SIP identifies these workforce initiatives as critical, noting that 1.9 million manufacturing jobs could remain unfilled by 2033 without targeted upskilling efforts.

Beyond individual projects, the SIP features an Appendix of Capability Advancement Roadmaps. These roadmaps chart technical progress across multiple domains, emphasizing that data standards, architecture, and interoperability are essential to enabling future-ready manufacturing.

For instance, roadmaps for digital twin deployment and supply chain visibility outline clear timelines and performance milestones, providing a transparent view of how MxD plans to scale its impact.

MxD’s structured approach and technical framework are designed to help manufacturers adopt secure, data-driven practices that align with broader economic and defense objectives. As digital manufacturing influences operational practices and product standards, the SIP provides a framework that supports a more adaptable and resilient US manufacturing sector.

Featured image shows illustration of the product lifecycle and how the flow of data represents a complex interconnected web among all aspects. Image via MxD.