Energy

MX3D Says Framatome Facility Marks ‘New Era’ for Nuclear WAAM

MX3D's robotic WAAM systems in operation at Framatome's additive manufacturing center in Romans-sur-Isère, France. Image via Framatome.
Ada Shaikhnag

With a background in journalism, Ada has a keen interest in frontier technology and its application in the wider world. Ada reports on aspects of 3D printing ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and dental.

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