MX3D Raises €7M to Expand Metal 3D Printing Globally

MX3D, an Amsterdam-based company specializing in robotic metal 3D printing using Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM), has secured €7 million in a Series A funding round. The investment will support international deployment of its M1 Metal AM System and Print-on-Demand services. The round was led by EDF Pulse Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of French utility company EDF, with participation from ING Sustainable Investments and the Dutch impact investment fund PDENH.

The M1 system developed by the Dutch firm allows manufacturers to produce large-scale, high-value metal parts in-house. The process uses WAAM to deposit metal layer by layer, reducing material waste by over 80% compared to traditional methods such as casting and forging. MX3D is active in the energy, maritime, and aerospace industries and has delivered systems or services to clients including BMW Group, Framatome, and the U.S. Army.

To meet increasing demand, the company is expanding its production capacity at its Amsterdam headquarters. A new hall equipped with six additional WAAM systems will raise the total to 15, including several machines reserved for material innovation and development of the company’s proprietary MetalXL software. The new systems are capable of printing up to 20 tonnes of metal components.

MX3D’s M1 Metal AM System shown in multi-unit configuration. Image via MX3D.

As part of its international strategy, the 3D printing developer has entered a partnership with Phillips Corporation to target U.S. federal clients. This is part of a broader commercial effort to grow its international sales network through localized partners. The company recently achieved ISO 9001 certification and passed an API 20S audit conducted by two oil and gas corporations, reinforcing its eligibility for mission-critical applications.

Framatome, a global supplier of nuclear steam supply systems and nuclear fuel, was among the first companies to adopt MX3D’s technology. Framatone has collaborated with the Amsterdam-based company for three years to validate WAAM for nuclear manufacturing. Mohamed Zouari, Senior Manager and Head of Framatome’s Advanced & Additive Manufacturing unit, stated: “Over the past three years, we have been closely collaborating with MX3D to develop and validate the robotic metal 3D printing for our nuclear applications. MX3D technology has consistently demonstrated the reliable, repeatable, quality, performance, and flexibility that are necessary to meet our high standard requirements.”

Gijs van der Velden, CEO and co-founder of MX3D, confirmed that the new capital will be used to expand operations and reach new markets. “We’re thrilled to have the support of such a strong consortium of investors as we enter this next growth phase,” van der Velden said. “This investment will enable us to scale up our operations, further develop our technology, and bring the benefits of robotic metal 3D printing to even more industries worldwide.”

MX3D’s WAAM robotic arm printing a large-scale metal component. Photo via MX3D.

EDF’s Chief Innovation Officer Julien Villeret emphasized the environmental rationale behind the investment. “EDF Pulse Ventures’ investment in MX3D demonstrates our commitment to fostering breakthrough technologies that support a carbon-neutral future,” Villeret said. “At EDF, we see several advantages to using metal additive manufacturing in our industry, including cost and lead time gains. That is why we are proud to contribute to MX3D global scaling.”

PDENH (Participatiefonds Duurzame Economie Noord-Holland), which first invested in the WAAM specialist at the pre-seed stage, has continued to support the company through all funding rounds. The fund targets ventures in the energy transition and circular economy and has invested over €70 million in sustainable technologies since 2014. ING Sustainable Investments, a €500 million fund managed by ING Group, focuses on companies with demonstrable environmental impact and joined MX3D’s investor base in this latest round.

As part of the funding agreement, Michel Hunsicker of EDF Pulse Ventures and Tibor van Melsem Kocsis of PDENH will join MX3D’s board of directors. Both bring backgrounds in advanced manufacturing, sustainability investment, and venture capital.

MX3D CEO Gijs van der Velden. Photo via MX3D.

Established in 2014 by Joris Laarman, Anita Star, Tim Geurtjens, and Gijs van der Velden, the company emerged from a research initiative within the Joris Laarman Lab. The founding team sought to scale 3D printing technologies for full-scale industrial use. The metal additive manufacturing company is known for fabricating the world’s first 3D printed stainless steel bridge in Amsterdam using WAAM. Its work has earned international recognition, including the STARTS Prize from the European Commission in 2018 and the American Welding Society’s Outstanding Achievement Award in 2024.



