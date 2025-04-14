MTC to Return 3D Printed Replicas of St. Denis and St. Lawrence Statues to Coventry Charterhouse

UK historic site Coventry Charterhouse is set to unveil 3D printed replicas of two 14th-century statues—St. Denis and St. Lawrence—created in collaboration with the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC). The project uses additive manufacturing techniques to replicate the original sculptures as part of broader heritage restoration efforts.

“It’s truly wonderful to see these statues return to their original home at Charterhouse as copies. Seeing these beautiful statues in situ will allow visitors to explore and understand Charterhouse’s heritage and its role within Coventry’s wider history,” said Jennie Rutte, Manager at Historic Coventry Trust.

The installation of the replicas coincides with the reopening of the Charterhouse, now managed by the National Trust in partnership with Historic Coventry Trust. The statues will be among the first artefacts on display, offering a reference point for the site’s historical context.

3D printed replica by Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC). Photo via Inizio Group Limited.

Historical Background

The original statues were hidden during the 16th-century dissolution of the monasteries and remained lost until their rediscovery in the 18th century by tenant John Whittingham. Subsequently, they were donated to St. Osburg’s Church. After disappearing for a century, the statues were restored in 1944, yet they had not returned to the Charterhouse—until now.

The replicas were meticulously created using detailed digital scans and 3D modeling, followed by the precise process of layer-by-layer printing, ensuring an exact reproduction of the original sculptures.

“As a Coventry-based organisation, we’re excited to apply our technical expertise to the preservation of the region’s history. While our 3D printing work typically focuses on developing parts and components for industry, this collaboration showcases the versatility of the technology we work with and the meaningful impact it can have on our communities,” said Joe Darlington, Director of Technology at MTC.

3D printed replicas of two 14th-century statues—St. Denis and St. Lawrence—created by Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC). Photo via Inizio Group Limited.

How 3D Printing Is Impacting Arts and Sculptures

3D printing technology is increasingly being used to preserve and reproduce cultural heritage, from ancient artifacts and relics to new sculptures and monuments. In 2022, researchers at University College London (UCL) combined X-ray imaging, artificial intelligence, and 3D printing to recreate a lost painting by Vincent Van Gogh titled The Two Wrestlers. Working with artist Jesper Eriksson, the team used X-rays to examine paint layers beneath an existing canvas. The data was then processed using an AI algorithm trained on Van Gogh’s style, producing a 3D model that reflected the missing artwork.

Similar initiatives around the world are demonstrating the broad applicability of 3D scanning and printing in cultural preservation. At the Texas Through Time Museum, archivists employed 3D scanning to digitally conserve the fossilized remains of a prehistoric predator, ensuring long-term access to fragile specimens. In Spain, the National Archaeological Museum utilized the same technology to produce a precise replica of the Arch of San Pedro de la Dueñas, aiding both preservation and public engagement. The Australian National Maritime Museum unveiled a 3D printed reproduction of a 19th-century boat unearthed in 2021, showcasing how additive manufacturing can support historical interpretation and enhance educational experiences.

