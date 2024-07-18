MTA welcomes the new UK Government’s commitments to advanced manufacturing

The Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA) has welcomed the new UK Government’s commitment to boosting the country’s manufacturing and technology sectors.

Based in London, the MTA is the UK’s trade association for companies in the manufacturing technology sector. In addition to its focus on conventional manufacturing processes, it promotes the growth of 3D printing and Industry 4.0 technologies.

The UK general election on 4 July 2024 saw the Labour Party end 14 years of Conservative Party stewardship. Headed by new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Labour Government has promised an industrial strategy focused on long-term economic planning and stability. This includes establishing the Industrial Strategy Council on a statutory footing, guaranteeing representation from all regions, businesses, and trade unions.

The MTA believes Labour’s promises align with its vision of a comprehensive industrial strategy. It is “thrilled to see this vision finally being recognized and implemented by the new administration.”

Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive of manufacturing and engineering pressure group Make UK, also congratulated Starmer on the victory. “Business will welcome such a clear result and an end to the political and economic instability of the last few years which is essential for companies to now bring forward much needed investment,” he added.

Phipson noted that the new government has a lot of work to do before it can address the critical challenges facing UK manufacturing. “First and foremost is the urgent need to kick start the UK’s anaemic growth levels of recent years and, boost investment in our infrastructure.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) and Chancellor Rachel Reeves (Left). Photo via the MTA.

New UK government to enhance advanced manufacturing?

According to the MTA, its primary purpose is to “promote the interests, and be the voice, of the manufacturing technologies sector in the UK.”

Established in 1919, the organization has formed a new cluster of trade associations, which includes Additive Manufacturing UK (AMUK). It also hosts the biennial MACH exhibition, a UK showcase of manufacturing technologies held at the NEC.

Attracting over 26,000 attendees and over 500 exhibitors, the trade show’s 2024 installment saw over £200,000,000 of business attributed to it. MACH 2024 witnessed a notable 3D printing presence, with the likes of Additive Industries, EOS, HP, Markforged, Renishaw, Laser Lines, 3D Print UK, and CDG 3D Tech all in attendance.

According to the MTA, several of the new Government’s manifesto pledges reflect its vision for advancing conventional and advanced manufacturing capabilities in the UK. This includes investment in key sectors, with a proposed allocation of £7.3 billion through the National Wealth Fund.

Called a “monumental step” by the MTA, the Government plans to use these funds to upgrade ports, build supply chains, and support the automotive and steel industries. The trade association noted that increased investment in gigafactories and green hydrogen will position the UK as a global leader in sustainable technologies.

The Labour Government has committed to promoting public-private partnerships, leveraging public investment to unlock private-sector funds. The MTA has drawn parallels with its belief in the need for collaborative growth. Labour hopes to attract £3 of private investment for every £1 of public investment. According to the MTA, this initiative will create jobs and catalyse innovation throughout the country.

The new UK Government has also promised regulatory support for innovation. It will reportedly offer a pro-business environment with supportive regulatory frameworks to enhance innovation and investment in advanced manufacturing technology. This aligns with the MTA’s goal of creating a “dynamic, competitive, and sustainable manufacturing sector.”



The MTA’s “True Impact of British Manufacturing” report highlighted the vital role of the manufacturing sector in the UK economy. Manufacturing reportedly contributes £224 billion to GVA, 2.6 million jobs, and 43% of the nation’s R&D investment. Additionally, nearly half of all UK exports come from manufacturing. According to the MTA, this highlights the sector’s significance in global trade, making it a “cornerstone economic stability.”

The Manufacturing Technologies Association Logo. Image via the MTA.

UK policy spotlights 3D printing

The UK Government has demonstrated increasing interest in 3D printing, which has featured in recent policy and legislative decisions.

Earlier this year, the UK Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) implemented new export controls on 3D printers, semiconductors, quantum computers, and cryogenic cooling systems were introduced.

The new restrictions impact metal 3D printers that employ lasers, electron beams or electric arcs. The overseas transfer of software for the use, development or production of these technologies is also prohibited under the new rules. As such, a license will now be required to export the specified technologies outside the UK.

These changes reflect a global trend of tightening export controls to protect and retain advanced technologies for economic and national security purposes. They also reflect the UK’s efforts to create a strong domestic 3D printing supply chain amid global threats to shipping.

In January 2024, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) published its Critical Imports and Supply Chain strategy. The UK’s first overarching initiative designed to secure access to critical goods like medicines, minerals, and semiconductors.

To achieve this, the DBT highlighted the development and adoption of 3D printing as being key to onshoring the manufacture of these goods. A spokesperson told 3D Printing Industry that “technological innovations, such as those brought in by the 3D printing industry, have the potential to transform supply chains and how they operate, in ways that will build a stronger, more resilient economy.”

Featured image shows Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) and Chancellor Rachel Reeves (Left). Photo via the MTA.