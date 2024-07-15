Morf3D relaunched as Nikon AM Synergy to drive 3D printing in aerospace and defense

Japanese advanced optoelectronics supplier Nikon Corporation has announced the strategic reorganization of its Morf3D Inc. subsidiary. The metal 3D printing service bureau, specializing in aerospace and defense parts, has now relaunched as Nikon AM Synergy Inc.

Nikon gained majority ownership of Morf3D in 2021, completing the full acquisition of the company in July 2023. Following this, the subsidiary began significant restructuring. This has seen it align with Nikon’s advanced manufacturing business strategy and Vision 2030 plan to become a leader in onshore industrial manufacturing.

This latest reorganization sees the firm cease general-purpose contract manufacturing (CM) activities and divest non-essential equipment. It has also closed its El Segundo facility, moving operations to Nikon’s advanced manufacturing in Long Beach, California.

Nikon AM Synergy will integrate Nikon SLM Solutions’ laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) 3D printers and Nikon’s internally developed directed energy deposition (DED) technology. These systems will be used to accelerate 3D printing adoption and scale additive manufacturing within the defense and aerospace sectors.

“Our strategic realignment has sharpened our focus and optimized our global resources to drive the Nikon Vision 2030 plan forward,” commented Nikon Advanced Manufacturing CEO Hamid Zarringhalam. “By facilitating the adoption, enablement, and scaling of advanced manufacturing solutions, we are positioning Nikon as a leader in on-shore industrial manufacturing.”

Looking to the future, Zarringhalam teased future announcements which will outline the “next significant phase” of the company’s plan to “transform the manufacturing landscape.”

Morf3D’s facility in Long Beach, California. Image via Morf3D.

Morf3D relaunched as Nikon AM Synergy

Founded in 2015, Morf3D’s metal 3D printing capabilities have seen it offer engineering and manufacturing services that encompass design, production, finishing, examination, certification, and data analysis.

AS9100:D and ISO 9001:2008 certified and ITAR Registered, the additive manufacturing service provider began a strategic alliance with inspection software specialist Sigma Labs in 2017. This bolstered its quality assurance capabilities.

The company received financial backing from Boeing HorizonX Ventures, an investment arm of the Boeing aerospace corporation, in 2018. A year later, it secured a second round of funding from HorizonX following increased customer demand.

Morf3D possess a strong portfolio of industrial metal 3D printing partnerships. Previously, it developed applications for the “world’s strongest additive manufacturing aluminum” with HRL Laboratories and software firm nTop.

The company showcased the potential of the material, called Aluminum 7A77.60L, in heat transfer and flow applications. Morf3D was responsible for fabricating a heat exchanger from 7A77 using one of its direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) 3D printers.

According to Nikon, the reorganization of Morf3D marks a key step in the company’s mission to “establish digital manufacturing as a core growth pillar.” Nikon AM Synergy will address the growing demand for a secure domestic US supply chain for the aerospace and defense industries.

The firm will reportedly offer an “ultra-secure” production environment,” meeting the strict security requirements of clients in these verticals. The Nikon subsidiary has also announced a new business development team, which is already working with strategic customers to meet production demands.

A topologically optimized gyroid heat exchanger design, 3D printed in 7A77.60L. Photo via HRL Laboratories and Morf3D.

Rebrands and reorganizations in the 3D printing industry

The 3D printing industry has seen several new faces following rebrands and strategic reorganizations. Recently, GE Additive rebranded as Colibrium Additive, a GE Aerospace company.

The strategic realignment saw the company become an independent entity within the GE Aerospace group, following GE’s decision to split its healthcare, energy, and aviation efforts into three independent and publicly traded businesses.

The name ‘Colibrium’ is a combination of ‘collaborative’ and ‘equilibrium.’ Through the realignment, the company is phasing out its Concept Laser and Arcam EBM brands, while updating AP&C’s branding to align with GE Aerospace’s identity.

Last year, UK-based medical 3D printing specialist 3D LifePrints rebranded as Insight Suregy following the official launch of its US business in Houston.

This rebranding coincided with the company’s second FDA 510(k) clearance for non-joint replacing osteotomies in the appendicular skeleton including bone tumor resection. The company called this the widest clearance obtained thus far, covering both upper and lower extremities.

Register now for AMAA 2024 to hear insights from industry experts on additive manufacturing in aerospace, space, and defense.

Want to help select the winners of the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards? Join the Expert Committee today.

What does the future of 3D printing hold?

What near-term 3D printing trends have been highlighted by industry experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up to date with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on Twitter, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows 3D printers at Morf3D. Photo via Morf3D.