Molecular Rebar Design patents carbon nanotube dispersions for improved additive manufacturing resins

Molecular Rebar Design, a nanomaterials company based in Austin, Texas, has patented a new additive manufacturing (AM) composition that utilizes oxidized discrete carbon nanotubes (CNTs) with bonded dispersing agents to enhance 3D printing resins. The patent, published under US20210237509A1, outlines methods to improve resin properties for applications such as vat photopolymerization, sintering, and thermoplastic fusion.

The inventors, Clive P. Bosnyak, Kurt W. Swogger, Steven Lowder, and Olga Ivanova, propose formulations that improve electrical conductivity, thermal stability, and mechanical strength, while overcoming dispersion challenges common with CNTs in composite materials.

Image shows a schematic diagram of functionalized carbon nanotubes. Image via Molecular Rebar Design.

Functionalized CNTs for additive manufacturing

At the core of the invention is the chemical functionalization of CNTs with dispersing agents bonded to their sidewalls, enabling higher aspect ratios and more homogeneous dispersions. These dispersions integrate into UV-curable acrylates, thermoplastics, and elastomers, yielding improved green strength, sinterability, and faster cure rates.

The patent emphasizes the benefit of using bimodal or trimodal distributions of CNT diameters (single-, double-, or multi-wall) to tune material performance. Additional fillers such as carbon black, silica, and metallic powders can also be incorporated for applications ranging from electronic encapsulation to impact-resistant parts.

Experimental validation

To validate the invention, the applicants oxidized carbon nanotubes using nitric acid and covalently bonded them with polyether dispersing agents such as Jeffamine M2005. These modified CNTs were incorporated into photopolymer resin formulations. In tensile testing, specimens produced with the dispersions demonstrated enhanced mechanical performance, with yield strengths exceeding 50 MPa and Young’s modulus values above 2.8 GPa.

Impact strength improved by up to 90% in certain formulations compared to control samples without CNTs. These performance gains suggest suitability for applications demanding high strength-to-weight ratios, such as aerospace, electronics, and structural components.

Nanotube innovations in AM

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) have long been explored for additive manufacturing (AM) due to their exceptional mechanical and electrical properties. However, challenges such as poor dispersion and inconsistent aspect ratios have hindered their widespread adoption in AM processes. Recent advancements aim to overcome these barriers by integrating oxidation and dispersion techniques into scalable production methods.

For instance, researchers at Rice University have developed a novel acid-based solvent that prevents the common “spaghetti effect” of CNTs tangling together. This innovation simplifies the processing of CNTs, potentially enabling their scale-up for industrial 3D printing applications.

Similarly, a research team led by the University of Glasgow has created a 3D printable CNT-based plastic material capable of sensing its own structural health. This material, inspired by natural porous structures, offers enhanced toughness and strength, with potential applications in medicine, prosthetics, automotive, and aerospace design.

