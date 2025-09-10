MIT and Hasso Plattner Institute Develop SustainaPrint to Combine Strength and Sustainability in 3D Printing

Researchers at MIT in the U.S. and the Hasso Plattner Institute in Germany have developed SustainaPrint, a 3D printing system that combines eco-friendly and high-strength filaments. By reinforcing only the areas subject to the greatest stress, the system reduces material use while maintaining structural stability.

This work, supported by the MIT-HPI Designing for Sustainability Program, will be presented at the ACM Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology in September.

SustainaPrint, a 3D printing system that combines eco-friendly and high-strength filaments. Image via MIT.

Addressing 3D Printing Challenges

Despite advances in 3D printing, most printers still rely on petroleum-based plastics, and sustainable filaments often lack the strength needed for load-bearing applications. SustainaPrint addresses this by combining software and hardware to optimize material use. Using finite element analysis, the system identifies high-stress areas in a design and reinforces them with durable plastic, while printing the rest with eco-friendly filament. This approach reduces material consumption without compromising performance.

“Our hope is that SustainaPrint can be used in industrial and distributed manufacturing, where local materials may vary in quality,” explains MIT PhD student Maxine Perroni-Scharf. “The testing toolkit ensures reliable filament performance, while the software reduces overall material use without sacrificing function.”

Performance Testing and Applications

The team tested SustainaPrint with Polymaker’s PolyTerra PLA for sustainability and Ultimaker’s standard or Tough PLA for reinforcement. Even with just 20% reinforcement, hybrid parts regained up to 70% of the strength of fully high-performance prints.

They printed a range of objects—from simple mechanical shapes like rings and beams to household items such as headphone stands, wall hooks, and plant pots—using three approaches: only eco-friendly filament, only high-strength PLA, and the hybrid SustainaPrint setup. Mechanical tests, including pulling, bending, and breaking, revealed that hybrid prints often performed nearly as well as all-PLA versions. In one test with a dome-shaped object, the hybrid print even outperformed the fully reinforced version, likely due to better stress distribution preventing brittle failure.

“This indicates that in certain geometries and loading conditions, mixing materials strategically may actually outperform a single homogenous material,” says Perroni-Scharf. “It’s a reminder that real-world mechanical behavior is full of complexity, especially in 3D printing, where interlayer adhesion and tool path decisions can affect performance in unexpected ways.”

PolyTerra PLA is wound on a recycled cardboard spool with recycled labels and outer packaging. Photo via Polymaker.

A Lean, Green, Educational 3D Printing System

To support accessible testing of stregnt before printing, the team also developed a DIY toolkit. This 3D printable device measures tensile and flexural strength and can be paired with everyday items like pull-up bars or digital scales. Benchmarking showed consistent results, even with recycled filaments.

Although optimized for dual-extrusion printers, SustainaPrint can be adapted for single-extruder setups with some manual filament swapping. The current system handles simulations with one applied force and one fixed boundary, covering many common use cases. Future versions aim to support more complex loading scenarios and leverage AI to infer an object’s intended function, potentially automating stress analysis.

The researchers plan to release SustainaPrint as open-source, making both the software and testing toolkit publicly available. They also hope to use it as an educational tool. “In classrooms, SustainaPrint isn’t just software—it’s a way to teach materials science, structural engineering, and sustainable design in one hands-on project,” says Perroni-Scharf.

Recycling Efforts in Additive Manufacturing

Beyond initiatives at MIT and the Hasso Plattner Institute, the additive manufacturing industry is making significant strides in promoting sustainability and material recycling. In February, America Makes, and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining announced the winners of a $2.1 million funding round, covering six key research areas. Among these, ASTM International, a global standards organization, will lead a $600K project on Analysis of AM Sustainability and Environmental Benefits.

This project will focus on developing methodologies for reutilizing and recycling AM materials. It will explore strategies for material recovery, lifecycle assessments, and frameworks to help manufacturers adopt eco-friendly practices without compromising part performance or reliability. The research will build on ASTM’s expertise in AM standards, qualification, certification, and sustainability, ensuring that the findings contribute to industry-wide best practices and regulatory guidelines.

In 2024, AMAZEMET, a Warsaw-based company, unveiled its Powder2Powder (P2P) atomization system at Formnext 2024. This system offers a versatile solution for recycling metal powders and producing custom pre-alloy powders directly from existing powder feedstock, marking a key advancement in sustainable metal powder production for the 3D printing industry.

Amazemet engineers using Siemens’ Xcelerator software. Photo via Amazemet.

Limited spaces remain for AMA:Energy 2025. Register now to join the conversation on the future of energy and additive manufacturing.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter and follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows SustainaPrint, a 3D printing system that combines eco-friendly and high-strength filaments. Image via MIT.