Missouri S&T acquires Nikon SLM500

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) has expanded its advanced manufacturing capabilities with the installation of a Nikon SLM500 metal additive manufacturing system in early 2025. The investment, funded by a Department of Labor grant and supported by Missouri’s MoExcels initiative, is designed to enhance hands-on engineering education and train a new generation of manufacturing professionals across the state.

MoExcels, a workforce and higher education funding program administered by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, supports projects that expand training capacity in high-demand industries. Through this initiative, Missouri S&T will use the Nikon SLM500 to integrate metal additive manufacturing into undergraduate and graduate coursework, particularly in mechanical and materials engineering programs. The system will also be used for student design projects, research on next-generation alloys, and professional workshops that align classroom instruction with industry requirements.

“Having a machine of this scale allows us to train students using the same technology they’ll encounter in the field,” said Bradley Deuser, Manufacturing Operations Manager of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing. “It also opens the door for continuing education and collaboration with industry partners who are eager to upskill their workforce.”

The Nikon SLM500 metal additive manufacturing system installed at Missouri S&T. Image via Nikon SLM Solutions.

Nikon SLM Solutions, a German metal additive manufacturing company acquired by Nikon Corporation in 2022, developed the SLM500 for large-scale metal part production. The system employs four 700 W lasers and a 500 × 280 × 365 mm build volume, enabling multi-laser melting for higher throughput and consistent part quality. Its configuration supports a wide range of metal powders, including aluminum and titanium alloys used in aerospace and automotive manufacturing.

“In higher education, it’s critical to align what we teach with where industry is going,” said Dr. Richard Billo, Director of the Missouri Protoplex and the Center for Advanced Manufacturing. “This acquisition ensures that our graduates—and our region’s workforce—are ready to lead in an advanced manufacturing future.”

Charlie Grace, Chief Commercial Officer at Nikon SLM Solutions, highlighted the regional importance of the initiative. “Missouri S&T’s investment in industrial-scale metal AM isn’t just a win for education—it’s a win for the entire region. By giving students and industry professionals access to the same technology trusted by aerospace and defense leaders, they’re building a pipeline of skilled talent ready to lead the future of manufacturing.”

Missouri S&T’s Protoplex facility. Image via Missouri S&T.

Missouri S&T’s Protoplex facility will host the SLM500 as part of its “Missouri Manufacturing Ecosystem,” an applied research and development network that links academia with local and national manufacturers. The equipment will be available for collaborative projects in process parameter optimization, material testing, and component qualification—helping industry partners adopt additive manufacturing more efficiently.

Universities across the United States have begun incorporating industrial metal 3D printing systems into their engineering programs to close the skills gap in advanced manufacturing. Institutions such as Penn State and Purdue University have established similar initiatives, combining academic research with production-level training to prepare students for positions in aerospace, energy, and precision engineering sectors.

By combining classroom instruction, research applications, and industrial collaboration, Missouri S&T aims to strengthen Missouri’s position within the national manufacturing corridor and supply a technically skilled workforce equipped for the additive manufacturing era.

