Microsoft opens new AI for manufacturing Co-Innovation Lab in Wisconsin

American multinational technology corporation Microsoft has opened an AI Co-Innovation Lab to help companies apply artificial intelligence (AI) to real-world challenges with a particular focus on manufacturing.

Located at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, the lab was created in partnership with TitletownTech, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and the university itself. The launch follows Microsoft’s $3.3 billion investment in Wisconsin’s digital infrastructure announced in 2024, which includes the development of a large-scale data center campus, statewide AI skilling initiatives, and support for affordable energy infrastructure.

In the lead-up to its formal opening, the lab operated from a temporary space on campus, where it quietly worked with a small group of local companies to test early AI tools and explore their potential in everyday business operations.

“The lab brings a startup mindset to industry by moving fast, building with purpose and focusing on outcomes,” said TitletownTech Managing Partner Craig Dickman. “As AI becomes foundational to every sector, building fluency is critical not just for innovation but for staying competitive.”

Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Lab. Photo via FOX6 Milwaukee.

Focus on practical AI collaboration

Rather than functioning as a research showcase, the lab offers a hands-on model where businesses bring a challenge, and Microsoft engineers work with them to find a solution.

In earlier collaborations, some projects resulted in working prototypes, while others remained focused on design and feasibility. The process is structured to be flexible, giving each company the support it needs based on where it stands in its understanding and adoption of AI.

Although the lab places special emphasis on manufacturing, its reach is broader. Organizations from various industries, including startups, midsize businesses, and academic teams, have already taken part. The founding partners see the lab not only as a technical space but as a practical step toward making artificial intelligence more accessible across the state.

Early projects have included AI systems that detect faults in industrial machinery and voice assistants that support logistics in multiple languages. Other tools have been developed to forecast supply chain delays, manage indoor farming, and improve customer service without adding to headcount.

For those in additive manufacturing, the initiative may carry added relevance. Microsoft has previously supported cloud-based 3D printing workflows through partnerships with companies in the space.

Back in 2016, 3DPrinterOS migrated its platform to Microsoft Azure to expand remote management of 3D printers across educational institutions and businesses. Users were able to manage fleets of printers through a browser and coordinate production across multiple countries.

Three years later, the multinational corporation worked with Authentise to bring additive manufacturing workflows into Microsoft Flow. The collaboration introduced automation for quoting, serial watermarking, machine analytics, and production reporting. Built on Azure, Authentise’s tools allowed manufacturers to connect 3D printing data to business platforms like Office 365 and QuickBooks, without requiring custom code.

While the lab doesn’t directly target additive manufacturing, its focus on AI in production could still benefit companies exploring automation, quality control, or design optimization.

Investing in AI for manufacturing’s future

In many ways, AI has helped advance 3D printing operations prompting companies to invest in AI infrastructure.

Last month, Bosch’s corporate investment arm Bosch Ventures introduced a €250 million fund to back deep-tech startups developing technologies with lasting industrial and environmental impact. Building on its focus areas of artificial intelligence and energy efficiency, the fund aligns with Bosch’s broader goals in sustainable mobility and climate-neutral innovation.

According to the company, startups are sourced through a global network that screens thousands annually, with a select few receiving investment, hands-on support, and eventual integration into Bosch’s internal operations through the Open Bosch program. The active portfolio spans AI, quantum computing, and advanced manufacturing, with companies like Xometry, IonQ, and Aleph Alpha among its key investments.

Earlier this year, industrial manufacturing firm Siemens committed over $10 billion to expand its US presence through new manufacturing facilities and a strategic software acquisition, with the goal of strengthening domestic production and advancing AI capabilities across key industries.

A $285 million investment in Texas and California is said to double the company’s US manufacturing capacity, supplying electrical equipment for industrial use and AI data centers. By digitizing design processes, Siemens aims to boost innovation and cut waste, bringing its total US investment past $100 billion and further embedding itself in the nation’s industrial and AI infrastructure.

