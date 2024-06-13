3D Printers

Micronics unveils its innovative SLS 3D printer offering

Wisconsin-based 3D printing company Micronics has announced its new Micron desktop Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printer.

Priced at $2999, the Micron is designed to bring industrial-grade 3D printing capabilities to desktops for professionals and hobbyists alike, says the company. One of the key features of the Micron is its ability to print complex objects without the need for support structures. This is achieved through a high-powered laser that fuses layers of powdered plastic together. The surrounding unfused powder acts as a natural support for the object being printed, allowing for the creation of intricate shapes with a high degree of accuracy.

Design freedom and durable materials

According to the company, the printer focuses on producing high-quality, durable parts. It utilizes high-performance polymers like Nylon, resulting in parts that are reportedly very strong and resistant to chemicals and wear. Additionally, the build chamber allows users to maximize efficiency by stacking hundreds of parts for production runs.

Safety and user-friendliness are key aspects of the Micron’s design. The printer includes MicroSlicer, a complimentary, custom-built software program designed specifically for the Micron. This software features a novel physics-based packing algorithm to optimize part placement within the build chamber. The printer itself features a fully enclosed powder handling system for clean operation and built-in safety features, including 2-stage carbon-HEPA filters and a removable fume extractor.

Another noteworthy aspect of the Micron is that it is entirely built and supported in the USA. This ensures high quality and reliability for users. To further protect user privacy, both the printer and the slicer operate completely offline.

The new Micron SLS 3D printer. Photo via Micronics.
Technical specifications of the Micron 3D printer

For more information on the Micron desktop SLS 3D printer and its Kickstarter campaign, visit Micronics’ official website or its Kickstarter page starting June 13th, 2024, at 12:00 pm CDT.

TechnologySelective Laser Sintering (SLS)
Machine Dimensions (W X D X H)310 x 330 x 700 mm
Machine + Build Chamber Empty Mass19 kg
Build Volume (X x Y x Z)160 x 160 x 205 mm (5.2 L)
Material CompatibilityPA12, TPU 90A (Currently Supported)PA12-GF, PA12-CF, PA11, PP (Upcoming)
Usable Build Volume (X x Y x Z)145 x 145 x 200 mm
Layer Thickness100 – 150 µm, 110 µm Default
Build ChamberFully Enclosed, Self-contained Powder Storage
Powder Storage Capacity8.9 L
Printer Cleaning for Material ChangeNot Required 
Heat-up Time (25°C Ambient)15-25 Minutes
Cooldown Time (Full Build)< 6 Hours
Maximum Build Speed67 mm/hour (Z direction, 150 µm Layers)
Typical Build Speed (15% Cross Section Fill)8 mm/hour (Z direction, 110 µm Layers)
Minimum Material Refresh Rate10% (Zero Waste if >10% Build Volume Filled)
Laser Source5W 447nm CW DiodeOperating Environment18-30 ºC, <80% Relative Humidity
Laser ScannerProprietary Closed-Loop X-Y GalvanometersSlicerMicronics MicroSlicer
Surface Heating4 Zone Halogen HeaterMinimum System Requirements Windows 10/11 64-bitDirectX 11/12 Compatible8 GB RAM
Chamber Heating13 Zone Resistive HeaterSupported File Formats.STL
Air Handling2-Stage Carbon and HEPA filterPart NestingAutomatic / Interactive / Manual
Radiation RatingClass 1 Laser ProductPowder Handling & RefreshManual Sifting Shaker Bin
ConnectivitySD CardRefreshed Powder Capacity7.2L 
Power Requirement100-120VAC 10A / 220-240VAC 5AAir FiltrationDetachable HEPA Air Filter Unit
Average Power Consumption450 – 500WVacuum CleanerNot Required

Featured image shows the new Micron SLS 3D printer. Photo via Micronics.

Ada Shaikhnag
Ada Shaikhnag

With a background in journalism, Ada has a keen interest in frontier technology and its application in the wider world. Ada reports on aspects of 3D printing ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and dental.

