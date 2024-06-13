Micronics unveils its innovative SLS 3D printer offering

Register now for our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online event for insights on AM developments in aerospace, space, and defense sectors from industry leaders!

Wisconsin-based 3D printing company Micronics has announced its new Micron desktop Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printer.

Priced at $2999, the Micron is designed to bring industrial-grade 3D printing capabilities to desktops for professionals and hobbyists alike, says the company. One of the key features of the Micron is its ability to print complex objects without the need for support structures. This is achieved through a high-powered laser that fuses layers of powdered plastic together. The surrounding unfused powder acts as a natural support for the object being printed, allowing for the creation of intricate shapes with a high degree of accuracy.

Design freedom and durable materials

According to the company, the printer focuses on producing high-quality, durable parts. It utilizes high-performance polymers like Nylon, resulting in parts that are reportedly very strong and resistant to chemicals and wear. Additionally, the build chamber allows users to maximize efficiency by stacking hundreds of parts for production runs.

Safety and user-friendliness are key aspects of the Micron’s design. The printer includes MicroSlicer, a complimentary, custom-built software program designed specifically for the Micron. This software features a novel physics-based packing algorithm to optimize part placement within the build chamber. The printer itself features a fully enclosed powder handling system for clean operation and built-in safety features, including 2-stage carbon-HEPA filters and a removable fume extractor.

Another noteworthy aspect of the Micron is that it is entirely built and supported in the USA. This ensures high quality and reliability for users. To further protect user privacy, both the printer and the slicer operate completely offline.

The new Micron SLS 3D printer. Photo via Micronics.

Technical specifications of the Micron 3D printer

For more information on the Micron desktop SLS 3D printer and its Kickstarter campaign, visit Micronics’ official website or its Kickstarter page starting June 13th, 2024, at 12:00 pm CDT.

Technology Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Machine Dimensions (W X D X H) 310 x 330 x 700 mm Machine + Build Chamber Empty Mass 19 kg Build Volume (X x Y x Z) 160 x 160 x 205 mm (5.2 L) Material Compatibility PA12, TPU 90A (Currently Supported)PA12-GF, PA12-CF, PA11, PP (Upcoming) Usable Build Volume (X x Y x Z) 145 x 145 x 200 mm Layer Thickness 100 – 150 µm, 110 µm Default Build Chamber Fully Enclosed, Self-contained Powder Storage Powder Storage Capacity 8.9 L Printer Cleaning for Material Change Not Required Heat-up Time (25°C Ambient) 15-25 Minutes Cooldown Time (Full Build) < 6 Hours Maximum Build Speed 67 mm/hour (Z direction, 150 µm Layers) Typical Build Speed (15% Cross Section Fill) 8 mm/hour (Z direction, 110 µm Layers) Minimum Material Refresh Rate 10% (Zero Waste if >10% Build Volume Filled)

Laser Source 5W 447nm CW Diode Operating Environment 18-30 ºC, <80% Relative Humidity Laser Scanner Proprietary Closed-Loop X-Y Galvanometers Slicer Micronics MicroSlicer Surface Heating 4 Zone Halogen Heater Minimum System Requirements Windows 10/11 64-bitDirectX 11/12 Compatible8 GB RAM Chamber Heating 13 Zone Resistive Heater Supported File Formats .STL Air Handling 2-Stage Carbon and HEPA filter Part Nesting Automatic / Interactive / Manual Radiation Rating Class 1 Laser Product Powder Handling & Refresh Manual Sifting Shaker Bin Connectivity SD Card Refreshed Powder Capacity 7.2L Power Requirement 100-120VAC 10A / 220-240VAC 5A Air Filtration Detachable HEPA Air Filter Unit Average Power Consumption 450 – 500W Vacuum Cleaner Not Required

Join the Expert Committee for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards to help select the winners!

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the new Micron SLS 3D printer. Photo via Micronics.