Microlight3D and Eden Tech Join Forces to Simplify Microfluidic Design and Accelerate Workflow Efficiency

Microlight3D, a manufacturer of high-resolution 2D and 3D printing solutions, and Eden Tech, a leader in microfluidic technologies, have announced a new partnership aimed at delivering advanced, high-precision microfluidic design tools to researchers and developers across the healthcare, diagnostics, and research sectors.

The collaboration integrates Microlight3D’s Smart Print UV, a maskless lithography tool offering micron-level precision, with Eden Tech’s FLUI’DEVICE design platform. Together, these technologies reduce design cycles by up to 90% compared to traditional CAD workflows. The partnership also aims to improve the accessibility, customization, and scalability of microfluidic devices.

“Microlight3D is excited to partner with Eden Tech, a recognized leader in microfluidics, to bring groundbreaking innovations to the healthcare and research sectors,” said Denis Barbier, CEO of Microlight3D. “We are now able to offer customers worldwide a solution for quickly and easily creating high-precision microfluidic designs compatible with the formats used by our machines. This will enable our users to integrate this tool into their current workflow, while streamlining the steps involved.”

Microlight3D’s Smart Print UV. Photo via: Microlight3D

Accelerating Microfluidic Design

The collaboration aims to strengthen Microlight3D’s position in the fast-growing microfluidics market, projected to grow at a 12.22% CAGR through 2030. By licensing Eden Tech’s FLUI’DEVICE, Microlight3D provides a streamlined design-to-manufacture workflow.

Key benefits include a 90% reduction in design time compared to traditional CAD tools. The software allows users to transition from concept to production-ready design in hours, rather than days. Its intuitive interface also minimizes the need for extensive training or external design services, leading to cost savings of 60%.

The platform supports faster iterations than traditional CAD software, resulting in higher precision in both design and simulation.It also offers compatibility with various export formats, ensuring smooth integration with production systems and minimizing errors during the manufacturing phase.

Additionally, the solution is versatile, catering to both academic and industrial users, allowing projects to scale seamlessly from research to full production. The platform provides access to a comprehensive library of modules, enabling the creation of more sophisticated and customized designs.

“We believe that this partnership will set a new benchmark in the field of microfluidics,” said Victor Morel Cahoreau, head of sales at Eden Tech. “With healthcare systems and research laboratories increasingly seeking efficient and reliable microfluidic devices, the demand for solutions that integrate precision, scalability and cost-effectiveness has never been greater. This partnership directly addresses these needs by offering solutions that streamline production processes and reduce time-to-market for critical healthcare technologies.

Microlight3D booth. Photo: Microlight3D

3D Printing Microfluidic Devices

Additive manufacturing is being increasingly leveraged for microfluidic applications. In 2024, researchers from Queensland University of Technology evaluated resin 3D printing for the production of microfluidic components for cell-based applications. The study used MOIIN High Temp and MOIIN Tech Clear resins from DMG Digital Enterprises, along with ASIGA UV Max X27 DLP 3D printers, to fabricate common microfluidic designs, including 2D monolayer culture devices, pillar arrays, and constricting channels for droplet generators. The study concluded that MOIIN High Temp and MOIIN Tech Clear resins are effective at 3D printing microfluidic channels for cell-based applications. Both materials were confirmed to be biocompatible and visible through imaging platforms such as microscopes.

Elsewhere, researchers from Stanford University developed a new high-resolution resin 3D printing process. This approach eliminates the risk of over-curing resin in negative spaces, such as channels or voids, making it particularly well-suited for 3D printing microfluidic devices. The paper was co-authored by Joseph M. DeSimone, Co-founder and former CEO of California-based 3D printer manufacturer Carbon. Now serving as a board member at the company, DeSimone played a key role in the development of Carbon’s patented Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP) technology. The Stanford team utilized a modified version of CLIP, known as Injection CLIP (iCLIP), in their research.

