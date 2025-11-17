MiCoB Strengthens Indian Defence with 500+ Advanced 3D Printed Bunkers

MiCoB Private Limited,a 3D concrete printing provider, announced that it has delivered more than 500 advanced bunkers, engineered to withstand impacts and blasts, to the Indian Army. This milestone marks a significant step forward in modernizing India’s defence infrastructure.

“Delivering 500+ 3D Printed Bunkers (3D PDs) to the Indian Army is more than an achievement, it’s a powerful demonstration of how innovation meets purpose to strengthen and protect our nation. Each structure has been thoughtfully designed with a deep understanding of the Army’s on-ground realities, ensuring every feature enhances safety, comfort, and operational readiness, even in the most challenging terrains,” said Dr. Shashank Shekhar, Co-founder and CEO of MiCoB.

MiCoB’s 3D Printed Bunkers . Photo via MiCoB.

Innovation and Speed in Construction

Each Permanent Defence (PD) bunker is designed to meet operational needs across diverse and challenging terrains—from high-altitude snowy regions to desert sand dunes. These structures provide robust protection, comfort, and thermal insulation while adhering to stringent military standards for ballistic resistance and rapid deployment.

Using MiCoB’s proprietary 3D concrete printing systems and materials, construction time has been reduced from 45 days to under 7 days, enabling swift deployment without compromising quality or safety. First tested in Pokharan in 2022 under heavy weaponry, including T90 tanks, MiCoB’s 3D PDs have since been validated across multiple geo-climatic conditions.

The company has earned recognition for its innovation, including the National Startup Award and the iDex (Innovations for Defence Excellence) challenge, highlighting its contributions to ballistic-protection solutions for defence applications.

“Collectively, we have delivered more than 650 3D printed buildings across the nation, which is the highest in terms of 3D printed volume globally. This is a proud moment for India, as we are leading the adoption of 3D concrete printing technology, and the active support from government and private stakeholders positions India as a leader in sustainable construction practices.”

MiCoB’s proprietary 3D concrete printing systems. Photo via MiCoB.

Construction 3D Printing for Military Applications

Beyond India’s deployment of 3D printed bunkers, military organizations worldwide are exploring advanced construction technologies to modernize infrastructure. During a recent Capitol Hill briefing, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) highlighted how innovations such as 3D printing, mass timber, high-performance concrete, and composite materials are reshaping military construction. Lawmakers were briefed on a wide spectrum of methods, including additive construction, geosynthetics, industrialized construction, tension fabric structures, and carbon fiber–reinforced polymers, demonstrating how these approaches can make future military facilities more cost-efficient, resilient, and sustainable.

Another example comes from Texas-based construction firm ICON, where a company partnered with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to test 3D printing for military applications at Camp Pendleton. In a rapid deployment exercise, a team of eight Marines—without prior engineering experience—trained on ICON’s Vulcan 3D printer and successfully built a vehicle hide structure in just 36 hours. The structure, measuring 26 feet long, 13 feet wide, and 15 feet high, was constructed using Lavacrete material.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

Featured image shows MiCoB’s 3D Printed Bunkers . Photo via MiCoB.