Meteor Inkjet and Quantica partner to advance additive manufacturing capabilities

Meteor Inkjet Ltd, a UK-based developer of industrial inkjet printhead driving solutions, has announced a collaboration with Berlin-based additive manufacturing company Quantica. Under this partnership, Meteor will supply its drive electronics to power Quantica’s NovoJet printhead, a system engineered to jet high-viscosity functional materials beyond the limits of conventional inkjet technology. Electronics already trusted across the global inkjet community will form the foundation of this integration, with the first Quantica system featuring Meteor’s hardware—known as the Quantica Print Engine—scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Quantica’s NovoJet technology enables precise deposition of materials such as high-viscosity adhesives, advanced coatings, and inks containing micron-scale particles. These materials have traditionally been difficult or impossible to jet using standard printheads. The Print Engine is a production-ready platform designed for integration into industrial manufacturing environments, allowing digital control of material deposition across applications in automotive, industrial coatings, printed electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

Quantica’s NovoJet printhead integrated into the Print Engine platform. Photo via Quantica.

Meteor’s solutions integrate with commercially available 3D build tools and manage all key printhead and ink supply control functions, including automated recirculation to prevent sedimentation and nozzle blockage. Hardware designed for ultra-high data transfer rates, large image buffers, and extended cable lengths supports complex manufacturing setups, including robotic and multi-axis configurations. These capabilities expand the design and process flexibility of additive manufacturing systems.

“Meteor is proud to be working alongside Quantica to help bring their groundbreaking NovoJet printhead technology to market,” said Clive Ayling, managing director of Meteor Inkjet. “Additive manufacturing is rapidly evolving, and the ability to jet a wider range of functional materials opens up enormous opportunities for innovation. By combining Quantica’s materials expertise with Meteor’s proven electronics and software, we’re enabling the next generation of high-performance, digital manufacturing systems.”

Meteor Inkjet drive electronics powering Quantica’s NovoJet printhead. Photo via Meteor.

Meteor Inkjet, headquartered in Cambridge, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG). Hybrid Software Group develops colour management and printing software, 3D design tools, industrial printhead drive systems, and workflow automation solutions. Quantica specializes in high-viscosity material deposition technologies for advanced manufacturing applications.

Collaborations advancing material innovation in additive manufacturing

Recent partnerships across the additive manufacturing sector demonstrate growing emphasis on material capability and supply chain control. Velo3D, a U.S. company specializing in mission-critical metal 3D printing, and Linde Advanced Material Technologies (Linde AMT) have partnered to produce copper-nickel powder for naval programs through a fully domestic supply chain. The collaboration combines Linde AMT’s expanded atomization facility in Indiana with Velo3D’s large-format Sapphire XC printer, supporting continuous U.S. Navy component production using corrosion-resistant CuNi alloys. This initiative aligns with defense modernization goals while reinforcing industrial capacity for secure, ITAR-compliant manufacturing.

In another materials-driven development, Continuum Powders and HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions are jointly advancing nickel-based superalloys for binder jetting using HP’s Metal Jet S100 system. Their initial focus on the OptiPowder M247LC alloy aims to achieve near-full density and high-temperature performance suitable for aerospace and energy components. Continuum’s Melt-to-Powder process and HP’s R&D optimization in Barcelona target consistent metallurgical properties and scalable production pathways. The program serves as a framework for qualifying future superalloys and titanium grades, further expanding additive manufacturing’s reach into high-strength, heat-resistant applications.

HP Metal Jet 3D printing system build chamber during a printing pass. Photo via HP Metal.

